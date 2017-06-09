Isthmus Events: 6 Reasons to Attend Margarita Fest

Margarita and taco lovers of Madison rejoice! Isthmus and Pasqual's Cantina have partnered to bring you the 1st annual Margarita Fest this Saturday, June 10. Margarita Fest is an outdoor festival that allows you to sample some of the best margaritas and tacos Madison has to offer. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Here are 6 reasons why we think you should attend:

1. The Margaritas

Tickets get you unlimited 2 oz. margarita samples from Bandit, BelAir Cantina, Canteen, Cask & Ale, Eldorado Grill, Francisco's Cantina, Gotham Bagels, The Green Owl Cafe, Los Gemelos, Lucille, Old Sugar Distillery, Oliver's Public House, Pasqual's Cantina, The Rigby Pub and The Roman Candle

2. The Tacos

Tickets get you unlimited 4 inch taco samples from Bandit, BelAir Cantina, Canteen, El Sabor de Puebla, Gotham Bagels, The Green Owl Cafe, Heritage Tavern, Los Gemelos, Lucille, Oliver's Public House, Pasqual's Cantina and The Roman Candle

Watch the making of Pasqual's taco:

3. The Beer

If you feel like switching from margaritas to beer, you can get yourself a Dos Equis or Tecate for only $2!

4. Being Outside on a Beautiful Madison Day

Margarita Fest is an outdoor festival held in the large lot behind Pasqual's Cantina on E. Washington Ave. The forecast looks like perfect margarita weather!

5. The Music

Madison's Favorite DJ Nick Nice will be providing the musical entertainment.

6. The Bartenders

Don't be afraid to chat with the bartenders to get their recipes. You'll set yourself up for a summer full of delicious margaritas at home.

Tickets are available at madritafest.com.