Isthmus Events: 7 Reasons to Attend Isthmus OktoBEERfest

ROLL OUT THE BARREL! Isthmus OktoBEERfest is this Saturday at Breese Stevens Field and tickets are still available.

Here are seven reason why you we think you should attend:

Reason #1: Das Bier

Enjoy sampling of over 150 craft beers with an emphasis on seasonal Oktoberfest brews. CLICK HERE to see all the participating breweries.

Reason #2: The Wine

NEW FOR 2017 Wine sampling of 12 featured Wisconsin wineries including Cambridge, Spurgeon, Drumlin Ridge, Rock N Wool, Weggy, Prairie Hawk, Fisher King, Lewis Station, Hawks Mill, Baraboo Bluff, DnA Vintners, and Infinity Beverages Winery and Distillery.

Reason #3: The Food

Ticket price includes a Festival Foods Oktoberfest brat, authentic German potato salad, and warm apple kraut. Plus a host of other food vendors sampling their specialties including Macski's Highland Foods, Fraboni's Delicatessen, Stuff Your Face Hole pretzels, Capri Cheese and more!

Reason #4: The Music

We've got DJ Amos on the decks, Essen Haus Silent Polka, and Andy Apricot bringing the heat on the accordion.

Karben4 Brewing wants you to dance (silently) like no one is watching at Isthmus OktoBEERfest this year:

Reason #5: The Games

Get ready for the Capital Fitness Stein Hoist Competition, One Barrel Brewing "Running of the Stags" Ring toss, Ian's Pizza Penalty Kicks, and Scerblunkal (German for frisbee game, we think).

See how Capital Fitness has been preparing for the Stein Hoist Competition:

The inaugural Running of the Stags will take place at this year's fest:

Reason #6: Badger Football

We'll be showing the game on the huge video board at Breese Stevens Field!

Reason #7: The Weather

Saturday's forecast - High of 82. Mostly sunny.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS