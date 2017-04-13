Sunday, April 23, 5-8pm - Common Thread Release Party at Ale Asylum

×
Join us for the first taste of this year's edition of the Common Thread collaboration beer. The 2017 Common Thread beer is a Baltic Porter that was brewed at Ale Asylum. The happy hour event includes $1 off pints and $2 off pitchers.
