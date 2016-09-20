Friday, September 23rd, 2016 at 2pm - KT Tunstall Isthmus Live Session

by

KT Tunstall is playing at the Barrymore on Friday, September 23rd (CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!). Before she takes the stage at Barrymore, she'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend below.

Our office doors will open at 1:45pm and performance will start at 2pm or a little after. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza. 

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

Register below. Registering guarantees your spot at the recording. 

