Get your buns ready...it's time for #MadBurgerWeek! Join the search for Madison's Favorite Burger June 8-15, 2018.

With 32 burgers to chose from, there's something for everyone. And $1 of every burger sold benefits River Food Pantry.

PLUS: Budweiser is a proud sponsor of Madison Burger Week. Budweiser is going to donate $1 for every Bud sold at participating restaurants to The River Food Pantry.

Can you think of a better way to donate to charity than eating burgers and drinking beer?

