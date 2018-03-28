Kentucky Derby Party presented by Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve presents the 1st annual Madison Kentucky Derby Party on May 5th, 2018 from 4 PM - 7 PM.

Your ticket includes 2 Woodford Reserve cocktails, appetizers, & entertainment provided by The No Name String Band. The first 100 beers sold at the event are complimentary of Budweiser. Prizes for Best Authentic Derby Outfit, Best Hat, & Best Dressed Couple will be awarded.

Watch the races live and see behind the scenes coverage directly from Isthmus' 144th Derby correspondent.

A portion of the proceeds go to benefit Madison Maker Faire. This event is presented by Woodford Reserve, the official bouron of the Kentucky Derby, and sponsored by Budweiser, the official domestic beer partner of the Kentucky Derby.

