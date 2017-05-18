Madison’s Favorite Concert is also its newest.

Isthmus is throwing a block party to celebrate the winners of MadFaves, Isthmus’ reader poll of everyone’s favorite things in Madison. Winners in categories from “Favorite Take-Out” to “Favorite Reporter” to “Favorite Madison Place You Neglected to Check Out the First 10 Years You Lived Here” will be crowned at the festival, which will take place just outside the Isthmus office at 100 State Street.

“The concert is really meant to celebrate all that’s great about Madison — our favorite local businesses, services, people,” says Isthmus publisher Jeff Haupt. “And rather than simply print this in the newspaper and online, we thought, let’s fully celebrate this with a concert and bring all our favorite people up on stage in the heart of Madison.”

The concert will take over the top of State Street Thursday, August 24, from 5-10 p.m.

Chicago band Twin Peaks will headline, with an old-school garage-rock sound. The band’s 60s sound will make it feel like 1968 again on State Street (but without the anti-war rallies) . And they love to get the audience in on sing-along choruses, which should make for a raucous show.

Local favorites Disq are also on the bill, marking the biggest show yet for the up-and-coming high school rockers. A recent Isthmus article described them as “a dreamy power-pop act that sounds like a more psychedelic version of Pinkerton-era Weezer.” Summertime music.

× <a href="http://disq.bandcamp.com/album/disq-i">Disq I by Disq</a> Disq

As for the third band — that’s up to you. One of the categories in the annual poll will decide who fills out the bill for Madison’s Favorite Concert. It’s a party for Mad Faves, after all, so it’s only fitting that readers pick the band.

DJ Nick Nice, Madison’s Favorite DJ 2016, will spin.

If the format sounds familiar, that’s because Live on King Street organizer Majestic helped get the concert off the ground. “Majestic has provided a lot of guidance on this, including helping book the headliner,” Haupt says. “The format is similar, but we’re not trying to compete with Live on King Street. That’s a great event. It’s meant to be complementary to their lineup. The difference is that we’ll be celebrating MadFaves. Majestic may be there as Madison’s favorite music venue. Who knows?”

Voting for Mad Faves opens at isthmus.com in June and runs through July.