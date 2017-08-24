Isthmus is celebrating the newest edition of MadFaves with a new summer festival tonight. The fest will announce and celebrate the winners of MadFaves, Isthmus' reader poll of everyone's favorite things in Madison, from 5-10 pm tonight (see below for a detailed schedule). The concert is free and open to all ages.

Chicago band Twin Peaks will headline, with an old-school garage-rock sound. The band’s 60s sound will make it feel like 1968 again on State Street (but without the anti-war rallies) . And they love to get the audience in on sing-along choruses, which should make for a raucous show.

Local favorites Disq are also on the bill, marking the biggest show yet for the up-and-coming high school rockers. A recent Isthmus article described them as “a dreamy power-pop act that sounds like a more psychedelic version of Pinkerton-era Weezer.” Summertime music.

As for the third band — we left that up to you. We dedicated one of the categories in the annual poll to decide who fills out the bill for Madison’s Favorite Concert. You picked perennial Madison crowd pleasers VO5 (which happens to count Isthmus' own arts and culture editor Cat Capellaro as a member).

DJ Nick Nice, Madison’s Favorite DJ 2016, will spin. There will also be a special Madison Night Market put on by the Central Business Improvement District.

5 pm - Madison Mini Night Market and DJ Nick Nice begins

6-6:45 pm - VO5

7:15-8 pm - Disq

8:30 pm - Twin Peaks