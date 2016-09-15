Sunday, September 25th, 2016 at 6pm - The Mowgli's Isthmus Live Session

The Mowgli's are headlining High Noon Saloon on Sunday, September 25th (CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!). Before they take the stage at High Noon, they'll be recording an acoustic Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend below.

Our office doors will open at 5:45pm and The Mowgi's will perform 3 songs starting around 6pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

Register below. Registering guarantees your spot at the recording.