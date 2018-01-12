15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 12 - 14)

×

Saturday: Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap, Alliant Energy Center, 8:30am-3pm

The Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap is an annual one day event that is all bike. From clothes to cranks to complete bikes, you'll probably find a vendor that will have what you need.

General Admission - 8:30 am: $15; 9 am-11 am: $5; After 11 am-2 pm: free! Free for Children 13 & Under

Parking - $7 for the day