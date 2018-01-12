15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 12 - 14)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Études, Overture Center-Promenade Lounge, 8-8pm
On display now until March 4, Overture Center for the Arts is hosting a showcase of local fiber artists with the show Études, which runs in the space’s Gallery I. The show features more than 20 members of Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists. Participating artists focus on a particular theme (“étude” is French for study) that carries personal relevance, and the resulting pieces represent the very pulse of modern fiber work. Also being celebrated at this reception are exhibits by Gideon Abbott, Chuck Bauer and Tom Cubr; and Greg Gregson and Christian Strait.
2 of 15
Friday - Sunday: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events
The annual state tribute featuring speakers and music takes place at the Capitol (and is also broadcast live on both Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television). The King Coalition of Madison and Dane County celebration at Overture begins with freedom songs preceding a 6 pm program featuring a keynote by NAACP Wisconsin State Conference President Frank A. Humphrey, awards presentations and the MLK Community Choir. Events kick off with the annual free community dinner Friday, Jan. 12, from 4:30-7 pm at UW Gordon Dining Center. Details at: isthmus.com/events/the-rev-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-holiday-events/
3 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Madfest Juggling Festival
47th Annual MADFEST
6 pm-midnight, Jan. 12, Madison Circus Space, 2100 Winnebago
Times TBD, Saturday, Jan. 13, O'Keefe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave.; and more after the Extravaganza show, 10 pm-2 am, Madison Circus Space
7 pm, Saturday, January 13: THE 47TH ANNUAL MADFEST JUGGLING EXTRAVAGANZA
featuring WES PEDEN, CHLOE WALIER, CURT CARLYLE, with special guests TBA, and MC MARK HAYWARD. Tickets: $20.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show
Times TBD, Sunday, Jan 14, O'Keefe Middle School
4 of 15
DNR
Friday & Saturday: Bald Eagle Watching Days
Annual free event: Live birds of prey show, 7 pm, 1/12, River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac; and 8 am-4 pm, 1/13, various locations in Sauk City/Prairie du Sac area, with eagle watching tours along the Wisconsin River, kids activities & more. Free. ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org. 800-683-2453.
5 of 15
Friday: Christine Lavin, Brink Lounge, 7pm
Christine Lavin, an award-winning contemporary folk artist, guitarist and songwriter based in New York City, is a founding member of Four Bitchin’ Babes. She’s also released an astonishing 23 solo albums. She’s touring the world on the heels of her latest, SPAGHETTIFICATION, and she’s also hilarious. At intermission, she’ll teach audience members how to fold napkins Downton Abbey style. You’ll learn something new, and leave smiling.
6 of 15
Friday: Local H, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
Alternative rock duo Local H returns to Madison hot off the reissue of their 1996 breakthrough As Good As Dead. Nineties grunge fans should recall the Chicago band’s hit “Bound for the Floor” (possibly as “the copacetic song”), emblematic of their simple yet catchy,hook-filled anthems. Their latest album, 2015’s crowdfunded Hey, Killer shows the band moving closer to a metal-inspired sound. They make a surprising amount of noise for two guys, in part due to frontman Scott Lucas’s custom guitar-bass hybrid. Local psych-punk outfit The Hussy opens.
7 of 15
Friday: Wisconsin Folk Fest, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
Folk music’s flag will fly high at this festival featuring Sconnie practitioners and some amazing vocalists. Form-busting music from TheMascot Theory features precise four-part vocal harmonies, and the fine voices of Lost Lakes’ Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch areworth the price of admission. Ryan Necci’s Milwaukee-based Buffalo Gospel updates the heartaches of Townes Van Zandt, and OldSoul Society (pictured) successfully stretches the genre into rock and blues without losing the lyrical mission that makes folk music folk.
8 of 15
Andy Moor
Friday: HASSLES, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8pm
Quartet HASSLES brings the weird with their amalgam of jazz, post-rock and avant-garde music. Though the group is newly formed, bandleader Ken Vandermark has decades of experience performing with fellow members Terrie Ex, Jon Rune Strøm and Paal Nilssen-Love. Don’t miss what promises to be an ear-opening and expectation-defying gig.
9 of 15
Saturday: Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap, Alliant Energy Center, 8:30am-3pm
The Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap is an annual one day event that is all bike. From clothes to cranks to complete bikes, you'll probably find a vendor that will have what you need.
General Admission - 8:30 am: $15; 9 am-11 am: $5; After 11 am-2 pm: free! Free for Children 13 & Under
Parking - $7 for the day
10 of 15
Brett Stepanik
Saturday: Rare Plant Showcase III, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
Local tape label Rare Plant records will use its third showcase to double as an album release party for Bobby Hussy’s Cave Curse project (pictured), which recently put out its debut LP, Future Dust. Also on the bill: Minneapolis’ psych-rockers The Cult of Lip, Milwaukee’s energetic Sundial Mottos, and Madison’s own lo-fi heroes Tippy and Proud Parents.
11 of 15
Saturday: Wisconsin Funk Fest, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
The January fests aren’t over until we bring in the funk. The lineup features some of Wisconsin’s finest practitioners of the art: People Brothers Band (pictured), Porky’s Groove Machine, Red Rose and DJ Phil Money. Bring your dancing shoes, because this one is designed to make you move.
12 of 15
Hannah Neal
Sunday: Major Vistas, Mambo Blue, 2 Broads 1 Band, North Street Cabaret, 6-10pm
The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium helps keep music in the ears of the public with free music series such as “InDIGenous” and neighborhood “Strollin’” events. Listeners can help their mission by attending this fundraiser, which features an engaging cross-section of Madison players including the Latin jazz of Mambo Blue (pictured), instrumental improv masters Major Vistas and the colorfully named 2 Broads, 1 Band, featuring singers Carolynn Schwartz Black and Lo Marie.
13 of 15
Sunday: Madison Celebrates Ted Offensive, High Noon Saloon, 6pm
The Madison music community lost a friend when Ted Putnam died suddenly on Nov. 22. As DJ Ted Offensive, in local clubs and as host of Songs of Safety and Manners on WORT-FM, he was a tireless supporter of independent bands, particularly of punk rock and other harder-edged varieties. Join a stellar lineup of bands — Droids Attack, The Garza, Pachinko, Powerwagon and Transformer Lootbag — in remembering his life.
14 of 15
https://www.facebook.com/blackhawkskiclub/
Sunday: Ski Jump Tournament, Blackhawk Ski Club, 12pm
The public is invited to Blackhawk Ski Club's 71st Annual Ski Jumping Tournament.
15 of 15
Sunday: Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged, Overture Center-Overture Hall, 7pm
One of the biggest names in the world of magic, Criss Angel brings his passion to the Overture Center for one night of over the top prestidigitation at the Overture Center.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 12-14 2018).