15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 19 - 21)

Friday - Sunday: Are We Delicious? Puss in Boots, Bartell Theatre
This not necessarily family-friendly version of the classic tale of Puss in Boots was created in just one week by an all-star ensemble of writer-actors, including Casem AbuLughod, Erica Berman, Trevin Gay, Amber McReynolds and David Pausch. Are We Delicious shows are created in a “deliberate crisis situation,” and because of it, they are infused with spontaneity rarely seen on local stages.
Ross Zentner
Friday - Sunday: Exit Strategy, Overture Center-Playhouse
Forward Theater tackles a hot-button topic with a play focusing on Chicago teachers fighting to save a neighborhood school amid announced shut-downs. It features an all-Wisconsin cast, including the stellar Sarah Day (of APT fame) and Jim Buske.
Wisconsin DNR
Saturday & Sunday: Free Fishing Weekend
Fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license except for spring trout ponds. But please, considering the warmer weather we will have this weekend, please be careful if you head out on the ice.
EXPRESSIVE MOMENTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Friday: Circus No. 9, North Street Cabaret, 8pm
Banjo geek alert! These acoustic freaks of nature feature five-string wonder Matthew Davis, whofollowed up his 2016 National Banjo Championship win with a crown as champ at the 2017 RockygrassFestival. The band hails from East Tennessee and puts the “pro” in progressive bluegrass sounds. Theirsound is John Hartford meets John Coltrane, and is further propelled by another champ in the ranks:Thomas Cassell, the mandolin winner at the 2016 Rockygrass competition. While it’s the most technicallyproficient bluegrass you’ll likely see this winter, the band also has plenty of heart. With Stanton is Real.
Friday: Nick Petri, Mystery to Me, 7pm
Combat veteran Peter Ash finds there is more to protecting cash-rich cannabis entrepreneurs from modern-day highwaymen than meets the eye. Just out is Light It Up, the third installment of the series featuring Ash by Milwaukee author and International Thriller Writers award winner Nick Petrie. He will discuss his novel with journalist Doug Moe, answer questions and sign copies of the book.
Friday: FRZN Fest: Rayland Baxter, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Bedouine, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
This year’s FRZN fest, spanning three nights and two venues, is hot! Both the High Noon Saloon and the Majestic are packed with quality acts all weekend long. Friday’s Majestic Theatre's headliner is alt country storyteller Rayland Baxter.
Friday: Mn'JAM, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8pm
The Dutch experimental performance-art collaboration Mn’Jam (made up of the artists M and JAM)brings their improvisational music and light show to the Arts + Literature Laboratory. M sings and works with looping sounds while JAM’s electronic notes also influence the visual experience. This jazz-influenced performance mixes digital and visual expression to create a unique environment that ranges from the groovy to the mystic.
Friday: Bitter Sweet, The Rigby, 8pm
Glib Showcases presents this combination story slam/stand-up show, hosted by Tyson Purcell. Localcomics JC Brady, Samantha Haack (pictured), Devin Carroll and Mark Roth first tell stories of adversity,then return with comic material.
Friday: FRZN Fest: Destroyer, Mega Bog, Okey Dokey, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
This year’s FRZN fest, spanning three nights and two venues, is hot! Both the High Noon Saloon and the Majestic are packed with quality acts all weekend long. Friday’s High Noon headliner, Destroyer, is one of indie rock’s best and most unheralded bands, featuring indomitable frontman and songwriter Dan Bejar.
Saturday: Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall, 12-6pm
Rare beers and craft favorites are literally on tap at what we like to think of as Madison’s midwinter classic. From sweet barleywines to hazy New England IPAs, the beer world represents! Plus, there’s cheese, more food, pairing classes, dueling pianos and other games, including a curd toss.
Premium Tasting Tickets are sold out.
Saturday: FRZN Fest - Hinds, Sløtface, Snail Mail, Stef Chura, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
This year’s FRZN fest, spanning three nights and two venues, is hot! Both the High Noon Saloon and the Majestic are packed with quality acts all weekend long. At High Noon on Saturday, you get Hinds, a spectacular Spanish garage-pop outfit.
Saturday: FRZN Fest: Poliça, Gus Dapperton, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
This year’s FRZN fest, spanning three nights and two venues, is hot! Both the High Noon Saloon and the Majestic are packed with quality acts all weekend long. On Saturday, Majestic’s headliner is Poliça, an excellent Minneapolis synth-pop group.
Saturday: Stick Figure, Barrrymore Theatre, 8pm
Stick Figure is a collision of sorts. The New England-bred and NoCal-based band offers a seamless combination of traditional dub reggae with rock and electronic flourishes. It really makes you think of greener pastures, if you know what we mean. Their latest, an instrumental version of their 2015 full length Set in Stone, was released in 2016. With Twiddle, Iya Terra.
Sunday: Kevin Hart, Alliant Energy Center - Coliseum, 7pm
Kevin Hart is one of the most recognizable faces in comedy. The comic is coming to Madison hot off the success of his Jumanji remake. Don’t miss this one, folks — it's not every day that household names and A-list movie stars come to town.
https://www.facebook.com/WisconsinUnitedToAmend
Sunday: Unhappy Birthday, High Noon Saloon, 1pm
Annual Unhappy Birthday marking 8 years since Citizens United allowed all the big money in politics. January 21, 1 pm at the High Noon Saloon. Hear from Matt Rothschild, John Nichols and enjoy the Raging Grannies.
