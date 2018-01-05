15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 5 - 7)

×

Saturday: Cure Cabin Fever: The Hodag of the North Woods, Wisconsin Historical Museum, 10am - 2pm

The Hodag of the North Woods

Meet our hodag and make yourself into a hodag! Find out what a hodag is! Plus, the first Saturday of the month means Story Saturday at the Museum; join us for a reading of Happy the Hodag at 11am.

Cure Cabin Fever happens on Saturdays in January at the Wisconsin Historical Museum. Each Saturday, the Museum will have free, family-friendly, drop-in activities to help shake off those winter blues!