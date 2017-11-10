15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 10 - 12).

×

Saturday: The Love Czars (Love Tribute) at High Noon Saloon, 9pm

Members of The Low Czars, an undersung and prodigiously talented rock cover band, are putting together a special show to commemorate the release of Love’s Forever Changes. As the Love Czars, they have convened on special occasions to revive the ‘60s Los Angeles band’s classics, and this show promises to be one of the most ambitious efforts yet, with the addition of Chris Vance (Grotto) on vocals, plus horn and string players.