15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 10 - 12).

Shawn Harper
Friday at Overture: Beautiful Isolation - Kanopy Dance Company
Kanopy Dance’s new season begins with works from modern dance pioneer Anna Sokolow. Samantha Geracht (a UW-Madison dance alum) and Jim May, artistic directors of Sokolow Theatre Dance Ensemble in New York, are visiting artists and have set the iconic Lyric Suite (1954) and the haunting solo “Escape” from Sokolow’s larger work Rooms (1955). Also on the program are Lisa Thurrell’s Partita & Chorales and Robert E. Cleary’s This is Not America.
Sid Ceaser
Friday: Ian Ethan Case with Daniel Feldman at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8pm
Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes guitarist Ian Ethan Case, who is touring in support of his new album "Earth Suite," with amazing hand percussionist, Daniel Feldman, a recent graduate of the Berklee School of Music.
Gene Silvers
Friday: Risk! True Tales, Boldly Told at High Noon Saloon, 7:00pm
The personal storytelling explosion continues apace as the RISK! podcast brings its live show to Madison, hosted by comedian Kevin Allison (perhaps best known as a cast member of ‘90s MTV cult classic sketch comedy show The State). Local storytellers include H.R. Britton, Nicole Gruter, Amy Salloway and Miles Walser.
Wisconsin Historical Society
Friday - Sunday: The Capitol at 100: Madison Artists Celebrate the Centennial, Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery
The Wisconsin State Capitol has officially stood at the top of State Street for one century. In this exhibit presented by Madison Community Foundation, Madison artists comment on the history, architecture and cultural symbolism of the Capitol building and surrounding grounds through a variety of media. Through Jan. 14.
Friday: Carrie Newcomer and Parker J. Palmer, United Methodist Church, 7:30pm
Grammy-winning folk artist Carrie Newcomer and activist Parker J. Palmer weave together song and spoken word poetry, exploring themes of living hopefully and mindfully in troubling times.
Kristian Knutsen
Saturday: Dane County Farmers' Market
The last farmers' market on the square for the year.
Saturday and Sunday: Winter Art Fair off the Square at Monona Terrace
The 28th annual Winter Art Fair Off the Square features over 100 Wisconsin artists and craftspeople as well as thousands of their works. The works will include paintings, sculptures, woodwork, glasswork, photography, jewelry and fiber arts. Visitors will be able to purchase Hero Beads to be given to children battling cancer. 100% of the bead sales will benefit the Badger Childhood Cancer Network.
Keshav
Saturday: Melharmony Festival
The Midwest Melharmony Festival is an annual event held in the Madison area and is a confluence of Indian classical and western classical music. This year Maestro Chitravina N Ravikiran (who plays the Indian classical string instrument - Chitra Veena) is collaborating with the Middleton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kyle Knox on Sunday, 12 November 2017 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center at 6.30 pm. It premiers "Climatrix" a composition that highlights the need for combating climate change.
Saturday: Badger football vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Camp Randall, 2:30pm
Scott McCormick
Saturday: The Infamous Stringdusters at Majestic Theatre, 8pm
Grammy-nominated group The Infamous Stringdusters is coming to Madison for a special show Saturday, November 11, at the Majestic Theatre, with support from Ryan Young & Erik Berry of Trampled by Turtles.
Saturday: The Love Czars (Love Tribute) at High Noon Saloon, 9pm
Members of The Low Czars, an undersung and prodigiously talented rock cover band, are putting together a special show to commemorate the release of Love’s Forever Changes. As the Love Czars, they have convened on special occasions to revive the ‘60s Los Angeles band’s classics, and this show promises to be one of the most ambitious efforts yet, with the addition of Chris Vance (Grotto) on vocals, plus horn and string players.
Jack McLaughlin
Sunday: UW Women's Basketball vs.Charlotte at Kohl Center
11:00am. All reserved single game tickets are $7. Adult general admission single game tickets are $5. Youth (ages 2-17) and senior citizen (age 55+) general admission single game tickets are $3 and UW student general admission tickets are $2.
Sunday: A Night with Janis Joplin, Overture Center - Overture Hall, 7pm
It’s not a jukebox musical; it’s a rock concert. The screaming firecracker that was Joplin is portrayed by Kelly McIntyre, who’s been inhabiting the role for a couple of years. This Tony-nominated Broadway show also features the legends who influenced Janis: Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. If rocking out to trailblazing women singers is your thing, grab your feather boa and hit this one-night-only show.
Sunday: BIG at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to present BIG, an exhibition of large-scale modern and contemporary artworks from MMoCA’s permanent collection. On view from November 4, 2017 through May 6, 2018, BIG includes works by well-known artists such as Sam Gilliam, Ellsworth Kelly, Robert Rauschenberg and Jennifer Steinkamp.
Sunday: I and You, Forward Theater Company, Overture Center Playhouse, 2pm
Forward Theater returns to the works of Lauren Gunderson (author of 2015 production Silent Sky) with the Wisconsin premiere of I and You, a play about the relationship that develops between two teens as they work on a school project about Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. The two-person cast features rising Wisconsin actors Chantae Miller and Alistair Sewell. Through Nov. 19.
