15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 24 - 26)

×

Saturday: 80s vs 90s vs 00s - Old School Hip-Hop Edition, Majestic Theatre, 10pm

On Saturday, November 25th Majestic takes it back to the old school with two of Madison’s finest DJs throwing down with a tribute party to not one, not two, but THREE decades of the golden era of hip-hop! DJ Mike Carlson and DJ Josh B Kuhl will take you on a musical journey of the greatest in 80s, 90s and 2000s hip-hop with music videos and beats to make you shake your rump!