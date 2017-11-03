15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (November 3-5).

×

Friday - Saturday: Moses Storm at Comedy Club on State

While he may look like the son of the millionaire who can fire your dad from the factory, Moses Storm isn't quite that snooty or pretentious. In fact, Moses grew up with a poor, single mother, and was partially raised by missionaries -- an upbringing which allowed for a one-of-a-kind comedic perspective to flourish. These days Moses is either doing standup with bits about his mother buying ice cream just for the bucket, or entertaining audiences at Comic-Con or on Conan. With Nat Baimel, Andrew Wegleitner. CLICK HERE for more information.