15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (November 3-5).

Friday - Sunday: Lady Laughs Comedy Festival
Madison's best and only women-centric comedy festival is back for its second year, and it's bigger than ever. More than 80 acts from across the country and Canada will grace stages at Plan B, Brocach, Art In and Comedy Club on State. Organized and hosted by Madison's own Dina Nina Martinez, the event showcases women (and a few men) with a diverse variety of backgrounds, identities and experiences. Headliners include Mary Kennedy of the Showtime series Shameless and Lizz Winstead, political satirist and co-creator of The Daily Show.
Friday - Sunday: Gamehole Con
Barbarians, sorcerers and warlocks descend on Madison for Gamehole Con, the largest tabletop gaming convention in the upper Midwest. Along with seminars, vendors and appearances by gaming celebrities, organizers of the convention are particularly excited about the addition of True Dungeon. A life-size environment that lets players "literally be in the game," it takes two hours to explore and is billed as "extremely cool" for novices and experienced D&Ders alike. Full schedule at gameholecon.com.
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Book Festival
In its 15th season, the Wisconsin Book Festival has grown into a year-round concern. But the big weekend is this one, with more than 70 events taking place in downtown Madison. A printed schedule was available in the Oct. 26 Isthmus, and can also be found at wisconsinbookfestival.org.
www.mosesstorm.com
Friday - Saturday: Moses Storm at Comedy Club on State
While he may look like the son of the millionaire who can fire your dad from the factory, Moses Storm isn't quite that snooty or pretentious. In fact, Moses grew up with a poor, single mother, and was partially raised by missionaries -- an upbringing which allowed for a one-of-a-kind comedic perspective to flourish. These days Moses is either doing standup with bits about his mother buying ice cream just for the bucket, or entertaining audiences at Comic-Con or on Conan. With Nat Baimel, Andrew Wegleitner.
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Science Festival
Interested in big data, robots, fossils, science policy, climate change, extraterrestrial life? The seventh Wisconsin Science Festival brings activities for the curious of all ages to numerous locations on the UW campus, as well as statewide. Discovery Expo exploration stations are open 9 am-2 pm Thurs.-Fri. and 10 am-3 pm Sat.-Sun. at the Discovery Building, which also hosts a celebration of broadcasting in Wisconsin (6 pm Friday) and science storytelling (8:30 pm Saturday). Find the full schedule at wisconsinsciencefest.org.
Jonathan J. Miner
Friday - Sunday: Rhinoceros at the Bartell
In Strollers Theatre's latest production, a rhinoceros rampages through a small town, shattering the peace. Eugène Ionesco wrote this brutal and searching absurdist play to reflect on the rise of fascism and Nazism in France preceding World War II. Frankly, we can't think of a better time to explore themes of culture, division, morality and mob mentality. Through Nov. 18.
Shervin Lainez
Friday + Saturday: Umphrey's McGee at the Orpheum
One of the most popular bands in the jam scene, Umphrey's McGee turns 20 this year. The Chicago-by-way-of-Notre Dame, Indiana, band has built both a reputation for killer live shows and a near-endless catalog of progressively jazzy, technically mind-warping tunes to draw from for their two-night stand. Their latest, Zonkey, is a collection of mash-ups that includes bits and pieces of artists ranging from Motorhead to Gorillaz. With Sunsquabi.
Gary Lundberg and Karen Peugh
Friday: Nestle album release at the Union
Madison trio Nestle — Rob Lundberg, Ryan Packard and Cyrus Pireh — releases Hoffman Estates, a set of experimental soundscapes built with double bass, accordion, electric lute, electronics and other elements. The group also premieres "Bird Song," a suite commissioned by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, one of the hosts of this inDIGenous Jazz series concert. With Lovely Socialite.
Saturday: Flannel Fest at High Noon Saloon
For the past four years, the High Noon Saloon has hosted Flannel Fest, a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund featuring some of the brightest stars in the local Americana scene. This year, the fest expands to include two separate events — a "North" incarnation on Nov. 3 in Appleton, and a "South" one here at the High Noon. Jack White-produced fiddler Lillie Mae will headline, with support from The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, Queen Hilma, Lost Lakes and Weep & Willow, a duo featuring Cheap Trick progeny Miles Nielsen.
Saturday: Phat Phunktion, Mama Digdown's Brass Band at Majestic
The good folks of Phat Phunktion are back for their annual UW Carbone Cancer Center fundraiser, and this year they brought along some friends: Mama Digdown's Brass Band and special guest Jimmy Voegeli of The Jimmys. For this funk fest, expect the number of high-energy jams to hit capacity early on and last through the night. Soul, rock, R&B, jazz and much more will be represented.
Josh Richardson
Saturday: Half-Stack Fall Showcase at Art In
Madison's newest arts collective specializes in supporting women and non-binary folks in the local scene, but they also book truly killer shows. Headlining their fall showcase is Cult of Lip, a psychedelic rock band from Minneapolis known for spaced-out guitar, frenetic rhythms and dreamy vocals. Local acts on the bill include experimental electronic duo And Illusions, minimalist indie-rock duo Glassmen and Heather the Jerk, the toe-tapping solo project from Heather Hussy.
Ingrid Pop
Saturday: Slowdive, Cherry Glazerr at the Barrymore
After a more than two-decade hiatus, this legendary shoegaze band is back — and finally getting the respect and critical recognition they deserved back in the '90s. The English group reunited in 2014 and spent the last three years rediscovering their sound; the resulting 2017 self-titled album is nothing short of magnificent. It's a nod to the dreamy sound they helped define, but it also feels fresh, intense, and dare we say, relevant. With Cherry Glazerr.
Sunday: Wisconsin Dog Fair at Alliant Energy Center
The Wisconsin Dog Fair brings together all things canine, from rescue groups to breed groups to vendors. Watch demos of agility, obedience, flyball, barn hunt training and more. You will likely leave with some doggy swag. But leave Rover at home. More info and a free parking pass HERE.
Mindy Tucker
Sunday: Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson at the Barrymore
You may know Ilana Glazer from Broad City, one of the best shows from Comedy Central in quite some time. Phoebe Robinson keeps very busy with a career as an author, consultant on Broad City, appearances on multiple podcasts (Soooo Many White Guys, 2 Dope Queens), and some good old-fashioned standup. The patriarchy will be smashed by the end of the night.
Wisconsin Historical Society
Sunday: The Capitol at 100 at Overture
The Wisconsin State Capitol has officially stood at the top of State Street for one century. In this exhibit presented by Madison Community Foundation, Madison artists comment on the history, architecture and cultural symbolism of the Capitol building and surrounding grounds through a variety of media. Michael Edmonds of the Wisconsin Historical Society will speak on the artist panel, moderated by exhibition Curator Martha Glowacki. The panel will begin at 4 pm with a reception to follow. Through Jan. 14.
