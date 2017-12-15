15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 15 - 17).

×

Saturday: Madison Hip-Hop Awards, Majestic Theatre, 7pm

With many quality releases in the past year, there will much to celebrate at this year’s Madison Hip-Hop Awards.Regardless of who you are rooting for to take home the prizes (seriously, the field is stacked this year), there will beplenty of performances to enjoy. Ted Park will be returning home to the 608 from NYC to perform some of his hit tracks like “Hello, who is this?” and “Me Love.” Madison stalwarts 3rd Dimension (pictured), among the finest hip-hop talents in town, will also take the stage after another year of excellent music-making.