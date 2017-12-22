15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 22 - 24).

1 of 17
Fri - Sat, Zoo Lights, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30 - 9pm
Okay, the animals aren't lit up (or out for the night), but your wee friends will squeal in delight when ourfantastic local zoo is transformed with thousands of lights for the holiday season. Zoo Lights is a winterwonderland, whether there's snow or not. Santa will be there, plus carousel rides and warm beverages.Note: Closed Dec. 24-25.
Frday: Nate Craig, Brink Lounge, 8pm
Nate Craig, soon to be featured in the new Netflix show Maniac, is a fan of women who look like they could rescue him from burningbuildings. He’s also a fan of returning to his home town annually for a festive holiday-themed standup bonanza. Featuring a cavalcadeof special guests and drink specials, be prepared to deck the halls with tales of folly as Craig and company provide enough comedicstocking stuffers to fuel a whole family’s joy for a year.
Friday: Guys on Ice, Barrymore, 7:30pm
Fer cryin’ out loud, ya can’t get more Wisconsin than singing and dancing ice fishermen! Fred Alley and James Kaplan’s popular musical is set in an ice shanty and features the talented Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler as Marvin and Lloyd. The buddies ham up the regional accents, delivering songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit” (“From the top of your hat to the tip of your boot, when it’s 30 below, there’s no substitute for the comfort and warmth of your snowmobile suit”).
Friday: Matthew Coley, First Unitarian Society, 7pm
Coley, a member of Madison percussion quartet Clocks in Motion, is launching a project to play all the pieces of Book Two of Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier — arranged for solo marimba. At this concert, part of a Midwest tour, he’ll play Bach as well as holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
Randy Squires
Friday: James Armstrong, Club Tavern, 9pm
Armstrong’s economical picking style shows the influence of the legendary Alberts — King and Collins. But it also developed (along with his slide playing) partly due to nerve damage the blues guitarist and singer sustained while fighting off a home invasion 20 years ago. Thankfully, Armstrong persevered to play another day, and his latest album, Blues Been Good to Me, features a strong set of new songs and some worthy re-imaginings of familiar tunes.
Saturday: Ugly Sweater Skate, Madison Ice Arena 11am - 2pm
What could be more fun than ice skating during the holidays? Bring the whole family to Madison Ice Arena and show us your UGLIEST HOLIDAY SWEATER while skating to holiday music. Special activities for kids! Rental skates and food available! Adult admission: $5, Child/senior admission: $3, skate rental: $3
Saturday: Rhyme & Reason, High Noon Saloon, 9:30pm
Now in its fourth year, Rhyme & Reason fills an important role by highlighting Madison artists in the underground hip-hop scene. The event will be headlined by formidable rapper-producer duo Neu Dae, whose songs resemble Run the Jewels with their pointed rhymes and high-energy beats. The event will also showcase Taiyamo Denku, nominated for Rap Artist of the Year at the 2017 Madison Hip-Hop Awards. Denku’s style pays homage to boom bap, featuring simple beats and meaningful lyrics. With TG, Dizzo, Dash DUB, ANT Da Hopeboy Gimmickless, Rambunxious, LiquidForm, Willie Wright.
Saturday: Rivet all the Way, Connections, 9pm
The Inferno building may be gone, but its memory lives on in the hearts of many. And its denizens still throw a good bash, the latest of which is this Infernoesque holiday celebration of industrial and otherwise dark dance music. Hosted by DJ Ho (aka Matt Fanale ofCaustic), spinners also include regular Inferno DJ :EYG:, Goldy D, and Ian Hicks of Portland band Soft Metals.
Saturday: UW Men's Basketball, Kohl Center, 4:30pm
vs. Green Bay
Benjamin Barlow
Saturday: Herry Potter and the Pet Rock, Bartell Theatre, 7pm
Just in time for the holidays, a panto-style take on the beloved children’s series arrives at the Bartell. Panto refers to a centuries-old theatrical tradition of putting on whimsical plays that are filled with songs and silly jokes. An annual tradition from Mercury Players, this one changes the Sorcerer’s Stone of the first Harry Potter novel to a Pet Rock. Sam D. White, the play’s director, encourages audience members, adults and kids alike, to be loud and get involved as the play unfolds.
Saturday: Mad City Funk & The Rascal Theory, High Noon Saloon, 4:30pm
High Noon Saloon, Madison's premiere live music venue brings Da FUNK with The Rascal Theory - trt and Mad City Funk (pictured) for a special Christmas Party sure to make you move and groove! Doors open at 3:30 pm and tix are $5.00, with the bands starting to heat things up at 4:30!
Saturday: Holiday Brew 'n View: Home Alone, Majestic Theatre, 7pm
It’s almost Christmas time in Madison, and you know what that means….CHRISTMAS BREW ‘N VIEW TIME!! On Saturday, December 23rd we keep our Christmas Brew ’n View series running with the 1990 holiday classic, Home Alone, featuring Kevin McCallister and his hilariously clever hijinks to foil two con men trying to rob his family home at Christmas time. Home Alone quickly became a Christmas staple after becoming the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time at the box office.
Sunday: A Christmas Carol, WVMO, 8pm
Set your alarms! On-air and on-line, WVMO’s communityproduction of “A Christmas Carol” will air three times ...Sunday, December 17th at 2PM,Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24th at 8PM,And finally on Christmas, December 25th at 11 AM. Tune in locally at 98.7 on your FM dial or stream us viahttp://mymonona.com/887/987-FM-WVMO-The-Voice-of-Monona
Sunday: Festival of Lights, Kadampa Meditation Center, 7pm
Spend this Christmas Eve in the nicest possible way, with a peaceful, compassionate mind, and lighting a candle for the welfare of the whole world. Join us for an inspiring short talk and meditation with the beautiful chanted prayer practice of Compassion Buddha Avalokiteshvara. Everyone welcome!
Sunday: Holiday Fantasy in Lights, Olin Park, Dusk to Dawn
The Electric Group founded the Holiday Fantasy in Lights committee in 1989 to use the resources and skills of the contractors and electricians to provide this gift to the Madison community. Along with Madison area business sponsors The Electric Group continues to grow and improve the holiday light show each year. Dollars raised for the event via donations and sponsorships help The Electric Group continue to keep this free for all and several donations are made to local non-profit groups each year to include the groups you encounter staffing the booths at the exit each evening.
