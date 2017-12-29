12 Things To Do in Madison on New Year's Eve

1 of 12
Sunday: Nasty New Year, Alchemy Café, 11pm
Nasty New Year’s turns eight this year, and the annual $10 WORT benefit seems to have the awesome New Year’s party thing down pat. Music will be provided by Madison skunk-funkers Nuggernaut (pictured), as well as Alex White, Anitra, Lucas Koehler, MT Randall, Raquel Aleman, Robin Lee and Tank Top Troy. (11 pm)
Sunday: My Family New Year's Eve, 2-8pm
My Family New Year's Eve continues Madison's traditional roundup of early evening activities and entertainment for families. Monona Terrace performances include Wayne the Wizard, puppeteer Reid Miller and Wild Rumpus Circus activities; Keva Sports Center in Middleton hosts music by David Landau,arts & crafts and plenty of open play sports. Hartmeyer and Madison Ice Arena (open 3:30-6:30 pm)each offer an open skate and Seussical performers. A $13 ticket covers all locations and activities; for the full lineup, visit myfamilynye.com.
Sunday: Ball Drop Blitz, Bartell Theatre, 8pm
On December 30, a brave group of actors and writers convened by Mercury Players and KnowBetter Productions will converge to pick names and writing prompts from a hat. From there, they’ve got 24 hours to put together a stage play. And whether the talent is ready or not,the show starts at 8 pm on New Year’s Eve. General admission is only $20, too — can’t go wrong with that.
Sunday: Michael Kosta, Comedy Club on State, 5:30, 8 & 10:30pm
Generally, athletes struggle with a move to showbiz (see: any of Shaq’s acting roles), but former pro tennis player Michael Kosta has serious comedy chops. Kosta was also a commentator on E!’s The Comment Section and Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild; don’t miss the former world-ranked (#864) pro in action. If New Year’s Eve isn’t your thing, Kosta is also performing at the Comedy Club Dec. 28-30. With Greg Santos, Geoffrey Asmus.
Sunday: Concourse NYE, Concourse Hotel
When it comes to New Year’s Eve, the Concourse goes ALL OUT. This year they’re offering an array of package options, including one that includes everything but the overnight stay. That includes a comedy show from Tim Cavanagh, disco from VO5 (pictured), a DJ dance party, live jazz in the bar, a four-course dinner, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and of course a midnight champagne toast.
Sunday: A Night in Rio, Edgewater, 9pm
Speaking of places that go all out, the Edgewater is bringing a little Copacabana to Madison.Their Brazilian-themed party will serve Brazilian cocktails and street food, and guest are encouraged to wear white (which is believed to bring good luck for the coming year). Capping itoff is a performance from Chicago big band Talk of the Town (pictured) and a ball drop in the Grand Plaza. Tickets start at $110 for the full package, but note: the ball drop on the Plaza is free and open to all.
Sunday: Lou & Peter Berryman, Goodman Center, 8pm
A Prairie Home Companion vets Lou and Peter Berryman return to the Goodman Center, bringing their wry, satirical folk music with them. And after a year like 2017, we can only imagine they have some very sharp comments on deck. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.(8 pm)
Sunday: NYE Tributes, High Noon Saloon, 9pm
In keeping with their tradition of scheduling killer tribute bands on New Year’s, the High Noon Saloon will have bands paying homage to Daft Punk (The Earthlings, pictured), Liz Phair (a Heavy Looks/Gentle Brontosaurus mash-up), AC/DC (The Bon Squad), Fugazi (Our Friends the Savages) and Sheryl Crow (Tippy), along with DJs Lovecraft and Richard Lopez. That’s a pretty stacked lineup for $10.
Sunday: Cash Box Kings, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9pm
With their unrepentant energy and masterful Chicago blues licks, The Cash Box Kings are band that knows how to party. For a cool $20, you can watch the Kings hold court at the Knuckle Down and get a buffet, “hats and horns,” and a champagne toast.
Sunday: New Year's Eve Dance Party, Madison Children's Museum, 3-4:30pm
It’s Winter Wonder Week!
Are your little ones not quite ready to stay up until midnight?
Shake, rattle, roll and bid farewell to 2017 at our New Year’s Eve afternoon dance party, complete with glow bracelets, sparkling juice and a confetti-filled early New Year countdown at 4 p.m.
Sunday: New Year's Eve Celebration, Essen Haus, 6pm - 1am
Ring in the New Year with the Essen Haus and Come Back In. They're throwing an all-inclusive New Year's Eve party complete with bottomless bier, wine and featured liquors, all you can eat buffets, live music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Public lockout begins at 6 p.m. and so do the all-inclusive deals.
Finger food favorites, salad bar selections, main course entrees and late night goodies will be available throughout the night. Half-liter steins of the Essen Haus' 16 German tap biers and the Come Back In's 26 craft and import brews will be served until 3 a.m., as will bottled bier, glasses of Haus wine and single pours of select liquors.
The David Austin Band will provide the polka at the Essen Haus beginning at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Live at Nine and their horn-fueled rock and blues will be next door at the Come Back In. Both bands play until 1 a.m., with a 2018 countdown break just before midnight.
Sunday: New Year's Eve Night Walk, UW Arboretum, 6:30pm
Join us for our annual naturalist-led holiday outing, a cup of hot chocolate, and a peaceful welcome to 2018. Meet at the Visitor Center, which will be open during this time.
