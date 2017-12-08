15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 8 - 10).

1 of 17
Beau Meyer
Friday - Sunday, Is He Dead, UW Vilas Hall - Mitchell Theatre
Unpublished for over 100 years, Mark Twain’s signature humor comes to life on the stage in this “new comedy.” A young, talented painter (based on the real life Jean-Francois Millet) finds his dreams of marrying thwarted by debts and his lack of buyers for his work. Forced into desperate measures, he realizes that no artist is truly successful unless he is dead. Faking his own death, Millet develops a masquerade that causes hilarious complications as he tries to secure his fortune, get the girl, and triumph.
de Wook
Friday: November Criminals, The Wisco, 9pm
The concept is as ridiculous in theory as it is hilariously amazing in practice — a hip-hop polka band. Based in Milwaukee (which makes total sense if you think about it), November Criminals specializes in sick rhymes over percussive beats and acrobatic accordion runs, promising a fun, energetic — and unique — live music experience. With The Periodicals and Swill.
Friday: Basi & Bhairav, The Frequency, 9:30pm
Basi & Bhairav, an emcee/producer duo made up of two UW-Madison students, heads a list of some of Madison’s finest hip-hop artists. On their first collaborative project, Son of the Moon, they exhibit a natural chemistry, yielding a fantastic first result. “Zeitgeist” showcases Basi’s airtight flows and witty wordplay, along with Bhairav’s ability to wrangle diverse sonic influences and make the vocals really pop. Basi (pictured), an Oakland native, and Jersey boy Bhairav form an ideal coastal match made in the Midwest.
Friday: Joey's Song, Barrymore Theatre, 8pm
This rock ‘n’ roll reunion brings some of Madison’s most famous stars home for the holidays for a great cause. Garbage members Butch Vig and Duke Erikson combine with Freedy Johnston to form the core of the band. The setlist will include songs from the artists’ current catalogues as well as from past bands and projects, including Vig and Erikson’s legendary Madison rock band Spooner (playing a reunion set). The show raises money and awareness for epilepsy research via the Joey’s Song Foundation. This year’s lineup also includes a reunion by Electro Lovekit, plus Chaser, The Mascot Theory, Cory Chisel, Syd Straw and Dan Navarro.
Friday: Brian Regan, Orpheum Theater, 8pm
Brian Regan is one of the best comedians performing today. His comedy, big enough for everyone, sharp enough for you, keeps audiences coming back time and again to see what's new in his comedy world.
Joe Navas
Friday: Jeffrey Foucault & Kris Delmhorst, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30pm
Masterful songwriters Delmhorst and Foucault (a Whitewater, Wisconsin, native) have been married for well over a decade, but hadn’t collaborated musically until Delmhorst’s 2017 album The Wild. The musical family is now on the road for a duo tour, with a full band, and playing songs both from The Wild and their solo works.
Tom Klingele
Saturday-Sunday: A Christmas Carol, Overture Center-Capitol Theater
For a surefire way to get into the holiday spirit, check out Children’s Theater of Madison’s production of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. With a dynamite adaptation by APT core company member Colleen Madden, an impressive set that fills the Capitol Theater stage, and many new costumes, CTM improves on this Christmas classic each season. As the notorious humbug Ebenezer Scrooge, APT veteran David Daniel will meet three ghosts on one fateful Christmas Eve to see if he can regain his compassion toward humanity and understand the true meaning of the holiday.
Saturday - Sunday: The Nutcracker, Overture Center-Overture Hall
Madison Ballet’s grand and colorful spin on this Christmas classic has something for everyone, from Nutcracker neophytes to seen-it-all-before curmudgeons. The magic starts with Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score (performed live by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra) and is compounded by a giant growing Christmas tree, softly falling snow, a mysterious cape-swirling godfather, a flying velvet settee and some truly beautiful choreography from artistic director W. Earle Smith.
Saturday: UW Men's Hockey, Kohl Center, 7pm
UW Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame
Betty Liang
Saturday: Madison Bach Musicians, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 8pm
The Madison Bach Musicians consistently put together some of the season’s best concerts, and this one will be no exception. Soprano Alisa Jordheim, whose performance the San Francisco Chronicle calls “vocally resplendent,” will sing in Bach’s “Cantata BWV 32 Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen.” And Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” will feature violinist extraordinaire Kangwon Kim on “Winter.”
Saturday: Madison Holiday Soiree, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
Break out your swankiest 60s garb and head down to Madison’s oldest and classiest theatre for an unforgettable night of style, sophistication, and pure fantasy.Our annual Mad Men Holiday Soiree‘s began in 2011 as a celebration of the brilliant AMC show, and the style and sophistication of a bygone era. Though the show ended in 2015, the party has taken on a life of it’s own each year, giving Madisonian’s that rare opportunity to get swanky and hit the town for a vintage holiday ball. We are thrilled to announce the return of a party that has become a distinct part of our holiday season, but with a slightly new name in 2017! The MADISON Holiday Soiree celebrates another fabulous year as Madison’s most dapper holiday party.
Saturday: Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith, Alliant Energy Center Coliseum, 7:30pm
Two of the biggest names in Christian music history celebrate the reason for the season with accompaniment by the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Between the two of them, Smith and Grant have released at least eight Christmas albums, which they mine to create a holiday-themed setlist. Additionally, the tour will help support Operation Christmas Child, which has distributed more than 135 million shoeboxes full of fun gifts to children in need in 150 countries.
Sunday: WORT Birthday Bash, High Noon Saloon, 6-9pm
Madison's community radio station, WORT-FM, celebrates its birthday with music by steel drum band Panchromatic Steel and the Afro-Peruvian sounds of Golpe Tierra. Enjoy dinner from New Orleans Takeout and birthday cake, while raising money to help keep WORT on the air (tickets are $20 at the door, or $15 advance).
Sunday: Outdoor Skate with the Badgers, Edgewater Hotel, 10-11am
The Wisconsin men's hockey program will host their annual Wisconsin Men's Hockey Outdoor Skate at The Edgewater Ice Skating Rink from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 – weather permitting.
Fans are invited to skate with select members of the hockey team. Skating, autographs and photo opportunities will be available. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome to attend. Skate rental is available through The Edgewater Hotel for a fee as well as food and beverage selections at The Icehouse.
Sunday: Vice President Joe Biden, Orpheum Theater, 2:30pm & 7:30pm
On the American Promise Tour former Vice President Joe Biden hosts a conversation billed as going"beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments." Biden gives insight into his 45-year political career, from more than three decades in the Senate to becoming the right-hand man to the nation’s first African American president. Each attendee will receive a copy of Biden’s newly published memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. The evening talk is already sold out,but seats remain available for the matinee.￼￼
