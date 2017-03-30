15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Mar. 31- Apr 2)

×

Saturday - Iron Pour at UW-Whitewater

Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace located in Whitewater, invites the public to participate in its second annual iron pour on Saturday, April 1.

This is a family-friendly event, with adults and children of all ages welcome. The doors open at 9 a.m.

Participants will be provided a square-shaped “scratch” mold that they can personalize with their own design.

