15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Mar. 31- Apr 2)

1 of 15
Habib Majidi
Friday-Sunday - Wisconsin Film Festival
No matter what your film taste, this year's Wisconsin Film Festival has something for you. More than 140 films are being screened. Highlights include the Oscar-winning Iranian drama, The Salesman (pictured); Afterimage, the final film by Polish legend Andrzej Wajda; Personal Shopper, a ghost story starring Kristen Stewart; and A Quiet Passion, Terence Davies’ drama starring Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson. As usual, there's a fantastic lineup of documentaries, international and domestic. CLICK HERE for more information.
2 of 15
Friday-Sunday - Kyle Dunnigan at Comedy Club
A prolific, Emmy award-winning comedian known for his character appearances on Reno 911, Inside Amy Schumer and The Howard Stern Show, Dunnigan knows how to rile audiences with enigmatic takes on human behavior. His impressions are spot-on, and his observational stories are filled with nuanced takes on annoying girlfriends, Costco sample ladies and his alter ego, Craig. With Esteban Touma. Thursday (8:30 pm, and Friday-Saturday (8 & 10:30 pm), March 30-April 1. CLICK HERE for more information.
3 of 15
Friday-Sunday - Science Expeditions
It’s time to celebrate science - or what we like to call the systematic accumulation of knowledge through experiments and observation! Dozens of workshops, open houses and hands-on explorations are free during the UW-Madison Science Expeditions. Tour the veterinary and pharmacy schools, learn about origami or get a history lesson on the Great Sphinx. Free trolley between stations on Saturday and Sunday. CLICK HERE for more information.
4 of 15
Friday-Sunday - Puppet Festival at Overture Center
Ever think you could reach out and pet a Brontosaurus? Walk with dinosaurs and enjoy stories performed by creatures crafted by artists. Overture’s first-ever Puppet Festival brings together the traditional and the modern, the enchanting and the irreverent, with both free activities and ticketed performances. Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live is a collection of lifelike dinosaurs brought to life by performers and puppeteers. For a more hands-on experience, Felice Amato leads a toy theater workshop where participants create sets and puppets. CLICK HERE for more information.
5 of 15
Friday-Sunday - Homeless Not Helpless at Social Justice Center
608 Arts presents Homeless Not Hopeless, Opening March 31 and on display through April 16. This is a consideration of how those with secure shelter and running water can confront misunderstandings and prejudices. This a story of endurance and of empowerment. This is building of alliances – as we All Stand against oppression the time is NOW to reach out to each other, to arm and protect ourselves with caring and solidarity. From the street to the benches outside the capital. CLICK HERE for more information.
6 of 15
Zane Williams
Friday-Sunday - Learning to Stay at Overture Center
This thrilling world premiere is an adaptation by American Players Theatre superstar James DeVita of a novel written by local author Erin Celello. It examines what life is like for a Madison couple after the husband returns from a deployment in Iraq. And it’s the first full-length play commissioned by the seasoned pros at Forward Theater Company. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 of 15
Friday - Local Love Fest at Frequency
An annual celebration of Madison bands, Local Love Fest is both a concert and a CD, available each year only by attending the show. Among the 14 bands covered on the 2017 compilation are Dick the Bruiser, The And, Skintones, Sexy Ester and Droids Attack. Compilation participants who will perform at this year's show are Dr. Noise, Help Desk, Rogue Rat, Mhos & Ohms, the Gran Fury, White Bush Unicorn and Derx Brax Band CLICK HERE for more information.
8 of 15
Jenny Berger Myhre
Friday - Jenny Hval at UW Union South
This show is a must-see for fans of the avant-garde: On stage, acclaimed Norwegian experimental musician Jenny Hval morphs her confrontational songs into full-on performance art. Hval’s music is brave, brooding and bold; theatrical performances of songs such as 2016’s “Conceptual Romance” make for a transcendent concert experience. Samantha Glass opens. CLICK HERE for more information.
9 of 15
Friday - The Vagina Monologues at Goodman Community Center
You’re probably familiar with The Vagina Monologues, but have never seen the stories told like this. Madison nonprofit Deaf Unity is putting on a performance of the iconic play featuring deaf actresses using American Sign Language, with voice interpreters for the “signing impaired.” All proceeds go to the group, which supports deaf and hard-of-hearing victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door; a silent auction begins at 6:30 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.
10 of 15
Dennis Manuel
Friday - Fishbone at High Noon Saloon
Criminally underrated and fiercely beloved by their fans, Fishbone is one of the most influential bands to emerge from the funky Los Angeles hard rock scene of the 1980s, sharing the stage with everyone from the Beastie Boys to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Dead Kennedys. Nearly 40 years later, the ska fusion pioneers are still going strong, playing shows constantly, and with twice the energy of guys half their age. With Cowboy Winter, Mr. Jackson. CLICK HERE for more information.
11 of 15
Saturday - Iron Pour at UW-Whitewater
Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace located in Whitewater, invites the public to participate in its second annual iron pour on Saturday, April 1.
This is a family-friendly event, with adults and children of all ages welcome. The doors open at 9 a.m.
Participants will be provided a square-shaped “scratch” mold that they can personalize with their own design.
CLICK HERE for more information.
12 of 15
Scott Witter
Saturday - Foxygen at Majestic Theatre
Many bands spend their careers streamlining their sounds; Foxygen does the opposite. The California psych duo has created five albums of sprawling indie rock that’s unafraid of experimentation — from their spacey, theatrical debut to the baroque stylings of this year’s Hang, Foxygen lets its freak flag fly high. Come salute it with them. Gabriella Cohen opens. CLICK HERE for more information.
13 of 15
Saturday - On Wisconsin Spring Powwow at Alliant Energy Center
A powwow is an indigenous gathering to celebrate dance, song, art and food. The On Wisconsin Annual Spring Powwow is unique in its cultural education through engagement with Native nations, a family activity area, and volunteer opportunities for students. The event is very hands-on in order to immerse participants in the experience, says Emily Nelis, co-president of Wunk Sheek, which plans and is lead host of the event.
Native American students comprise less than one percent of UW-Madison's total student population, Nelis says. Being so small of a group, Wunk Sheek works hard to pull together its annual event because powwow is a dynamic and vibrant part of First Nation culture.
CLICK HERE for more information.
14 of 15
Sunday - Agnes Obel at Stoughton Opera House
The deeply literate Danish keyboardist Obel says she likes to write songs about “secrets.” Her glossy music will put a hush across Stoughton. Gruska, the maternal grandson of film composer John Williams, “might be L.A.’s next great songwriter,” according to the L.A. Times. Traces of James Blake and Sun Kil Moon inform Gruska’s compositions on keys and a guitar that was once owned by Glen Campbell. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 of 15
Sunday - Bluegrass Birthday Celebration at High Noon Saloon
A decade before Hee Haw took to the national airwaves, Madison had its own country music television show. Fiddler Dick Peterson found a seed company sponsor, changed his last name to Sherwood (it sounded "smoother") and hosted the polkabilly show with his band that featured his wife Goldie on guitar and bass. This big 'ol country birthday party brings together old friends on one stage including the Sherwoods' son, Mark, whose band Northern Comfort (pictured) will anchor the afternoon. With Mad City Jug Band, Bill & Bobbie Malone.
CLICK HERE for more information.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Mar. 31- Apr 2)