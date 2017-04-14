15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Apr 14-16).

1 of 15
Stuart Levine
Friday - Jackie Greene at Majestic Theatre
It doesn’t seem so long ago that Jackie Greene was drawing comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan. But 15 years have passed since the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist first appeared on the scene with his critically acclaimed debut album, Gone Wanderin’. During that time, Greene forged his own sound as an Americana-leaning roots rocker and served stints with both the Black Crowes and Phil Lesh & Friends. His most recent release is 2015’s blues-tinged Back to Birth — Greene’s seventh record and first in five years. Fellow Californian David Luning opens, touring in support of his recent Americana album, Restless. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday - Wisconsin Burlesque Festival at Five Nightclub
The Wisconsin Burlesque Festival brings a formerly stigmatized art form into a new age, offering three days of some of the best burlesque the Midwest has to offer. Many performance permutations are represented: classic, neo, circus, subversive and nerdlesque. And while you’re there, check out Madison’s own Marina Mars, Breezy Blue and Melani Khandroma, who perform on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Teju Cole at Central Library
One of today’s most powerful voices in prose (the novel Open City) and nonfiction, Teju Cole visits Madison for a presentation based on his new collection of essays, Known and Strange Things, which brings fresh insight to topics ranging from politics to Shakespeare. Cole will also deliver the Saturday keynote at the UW African Studies Program conference “Pleasure and the Pleasurable: In Africa and the African Diaspora.” CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Those Poor Bastards at Mickey's Tavern
Wisconsin will export its top-notch country-goth-metal hybrid to Europe next week when Lonesome Wyatt and the Minister cross the sea to rain doom on the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and even Moscow to close the tour. Send them off in style by helping make Mickey’s as gloom-laden as possible. With Madison black metal duo Tubal Cain (late of the much-missed Antiprism). CLICK HERE for more information.
Ryan Russell
Friday - Laura Jane Grace at UW Memorial Union
When Tom Gabel started Against Me! in 1997, few expected it to grow into the massively influential punk rock juggernaut it is today. After coming out as transgender to Rolling Stone in 2012, Tom Gabel now goes by the name Laura Jane Grace and has become an outspoken, public face for a severely marginalized group. Grace will talk about being trans in Trump’s America, and play a few acoustic Against Me! jams. Free, but tickets required; for availability, call the Memorial Union Box Office at 608-265-2787. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - I Love the 90s at Alliant Energy Center
The Trump era already has many people wishing we were in the relative calm of the 1990s again. But until time travel is a reality, the I Love the ’90s tour will have to serve as your personal time machine. Featuring Clinton-era stars Salt-N-Pepa (with DJ Spinderella), Coolio, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, Young MC, Tone Loc and Rob Base, this show will have you partying like it’s 1995. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday - Line Breaks Festival at Overture Center
UW-Madison is the only major university that offers a full-ride scholarship for hip-hop artists, the First Wave program. The annual Line Breaks Festival showcases their prodigious talents. See the renowned touring ensemble, films, poetry and music by some of the city’s most passionate young artists. All performances are free and open to the public. See full schedule at linebreaks.wisc.edu. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday - The Underpants at UW Vilas Hall Mitchell Theatre
Only in Steve Martin’s absurdist world could an entire play be centered on a pair of underwear. Adapted by Martin from Carl Sternheim’s 1910 farce, The Underpants tells the story of Theo Maske, a man trying to balance the scandal of his wife’s uncooperative undergarments (and their tendency to fall down in public) with the business of finding a renter for his flat. Unsurprisingly, the kooky lodgers don’t make things easy on poor Theo. Presented by UW’s Department of Theatre and Drama. CLICK HERE for more information.
Monona Farmers' Market
Saturday - Dane County Farmers' Market at Capitol Square
Join the DCFM as we kick off our 45th Anniversary Season! The DCFM outdoor markets are open every Saturday and every Wednesday through mid November - RAIN OR SHINE!
CLICK HERE for more information.
Rhea Ewing
Saturday - TransLiberation Art Coalition at High Noon Saloon
This first-of-its-kind event will highlight the art, music, literature and food created by Madison’s transgender, gender-queer and non-binary community. Queer political punk band Token Minority kicks off the show, followed by a reading from The Calm and the Storm, author Cali Juniper’s latest autobiographical novella. Local artists will also have works on display. Admission is free. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Madtown Author Daze at Madison Museum of Comtemporary Art
Visitors to the first outdoor Dane County Farmers’ Market who become overwhelmed by early vegetable peepers may want to pop down State Street to MMoCA for the debut of Madtown Author Daze. Sun Moon Arts has gathered nearly 30 Midwestern writers for a meet-and-greet, book sale and signings. CLICK HERE for more information.
Andrew Eccles
Saturday - The Zombies at Barrymore Theatre
Nearly 50 years ago, the Zombies recorded the epochal Odessey And Oracle LP, but the group split before the album was released, and more than a year before "Time of the Season" belatedly became a hit in the U.S. in 1969 (it never did make it in their native England). For the 2017 tour, the current incarnation of the band -- including lead singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent -- welcomes back fellow founding members Chris White and Hugh Grundy to play the classic album in its entirety. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - The Expendables at High Noon Saloon
With their effortless combination of reggae, ska and punk rock, the Expendables can win a crowd pretty much everywhere. The long-running Santa Cruz-based quartet has toured with artists ranging from the soulfully funky G. Love and Special Sauce to ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake, so it’s safe to say that there’s something in their sound for everyone to enjoy. With Washington, D.C., punk/hip-hop hybrid RDGLDGRN and San Diego reggae crew Tribal Theory. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Vundabar at UW Memorial Union
Boston-based rock trio Vundabar. This is a FREE show and a safer space. Saturday, April 15th / 9:00PMPresented by WUD Music. CLICK HERE for more information.
Angie Rea
Sunday - Bird & Nature Festival at Warner Park
Join the FUN (Friends of Urban Nature) at the Madison Bird and Nature Festival! This free, family-friendly afternoon event celebrates Madison Bird City, Arbor Day and Earth Day with an exploration in nature. Kids will love the hands-on activities at the shelter, a nearby tree planting, games and a short walk. CLICK HERE for more information.
