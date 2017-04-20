15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (April 21-23)

1 of 15
Friday - MONO at Union South
Call it post-rock, call it instrumental, call it an epic wall of sound. MONO, the acclaimed and prolific Tokyo-based four-piece, defies categorization. The group’s ninth and most recent album, Requiem for Hell, was inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy and comes as close as anything could to matching the epic poem’s intensity. The sound is heavy, deep, emotive and (as evidenced by the 18-minute slow burner of a title track) almost overwhelming. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - The Flaming Lips at Orpheum Theater
Let’s face it: The Flaming Lips are really weird. Between their unpredictable, sprawling psych-rock and frontman Wayne Coyne’s penchant for doing things like rolling out over the audience in a giant hamster ball, the massively influential Oklahoma City-bred group have been letting their freak flag fly since the early 1980s. They released their latest album, Oczy Mlody, earlier this year. With Cherry Glazerr. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday - Wisconsin Burlesque Festival at Five Nightclub
The James Bond soundtrack song “Nobody Does It Better” is the theme for the marching band’s 44th annual spring concerts, which also feature music from Broadway to the Beach Boys, special guest jazz trumpeter Grant Manhart and, of course, the UW Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger. Even more notable is the return of conductor Mike Leckrone from double-bypass heart surgery over the winter. Help welcome him back with some rousing crowd participation at the Kohl Center. Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22, 7 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - 420 Fest at Brink Lounge
Dave’s not here. But he’ll probably be at 420 Fest. The annual stoner holiday is being observed with 12 bands on two stages, marijuana-related vendors and good vibes in hopes of finally ending Wisconsin’s prohibition on the sticky icky. Performing on the Lounge stage: Anima, Gary David & the Enthusiasts, Beefus, Mudroom, the Material Boys, Tani Diakite (pictured) & the Afrofunkstars and Dub Foundation. Performing on the Nightclub stage: the Woods, Sweet Delta Dawn, Dogs in a Pile, the Family Business and the Grasshoppers. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday - Perfect Arrangement at Bartell Theatre
Comedy blends with drama in Topher Payne’s play about a gay and a lesbian couple in the 1950s posing as straight by swapping partners in public, brought to the local boards by StageQ. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday & Sunday - The Magic Flute at Overture Center
Madison Opera stages Mozart’s beloved fairy tale following Prince Tamino as he attempts to rescue the kidnapped Pamina. Metropolitan Opera singers Andrew Bidlack and Amanda Woodbury (pictured) make their Madison Opera debuts in those roles, with direction by Met staff member Dan Rigazzi. Friday (8 pm) and Sunday (2:30 pm), April 21 & 23. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday - Samurai: The Way of the Warrior at Chazen Museum of Art
This exhibit of more than 90 pieces of Japanese arms and armor is drawn from the collection of Museo Stibbert in Florence, Italy, which holds one of the most extensive collections outside Japan. Marquette University associate professor Michael Wert will give a lecture, “Inventing the Samurai in Early Modern Japan,” at 5:30 pm, with a reception at 6:30 pm. The exhibit continues through July 23. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Hip-Hop Parkitecture at Badger Rock Center
Who says nobody listens to kids? The city of Madison Parks Division invites youth 10-17 to explore parks of the future in a free workshop led by "hip-hop architect" Michael Ford. Hip Hop PARKitecture includes hands-on activities, a park tour, design session, DJ and lunch. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday-Sunday - To the Promised Land at Overture Center
Children’s Theater of Madison stages playwright Jon Daly’s magical-realism-infused story of the connection between Israeli prime minister Golda Meir and a girl growing up in the same Milwaukee house decades later. Saturdays (2:30 & 7 pm) and Sundays (2:30 pm) CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Record Store Day, multiple locations
Record Store Day is a day crammed full of records, bands and parties. Locations all around town. CLICK HERE for full list of events.
Saturday - Party for the Planet at Henry Vilas Zoo
Visit the MG&E solar energy trailer, climb a tree with Dane County Arborists (weather permitting), learn about invasive species, and pick up a free seedling courtesy of DNR and free Earth Day Fun Book courtesy of MG&E. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - BUS-TED at Central Library
“Bus-ted” is a way for patrons to bid farewell to the old Dane County Bookmobile, which will become (as with the farewell to the old Central Library, “Bookless”) a DIY art space and “deconstruction” event. There will also be tours of the new bus. Don’t get them confused and swing a sledgehammer at the new one, please. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - WHY? at UW Union South
While WHY? fans will certainly encounter familiar sounds on Moh Lhean -- Wolf's sour-sweet croon, deadpan poet's drawl, and ear for stunningly fluid arrangements with obsessive attention to detail -- the album also reveals that a transformation has taken place. The singer's self-depricating swagger and cynical squint is replaced by a sense of peace in the unknowing; his wry smirk traded in for a holy shrug. This cosmic sense of calm and acceptance woven throughout the album is due in part to Wolf's circumstances during the writing process: he suffered a severe health scare far from home, but rather than let it drive him to depression, he gained a stronger connection to the living. Album track "Proactive Evolution," which features mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss, even samples Wolf's doctors -- the very voices that helped shape his new outlook. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Beatallica at The Frequency
It’s the mashup you never knew you needed in your life. The Beatles + Metallica = Beatallica, a funny and surprisingly brilliant novelty group that blends the infectious pop sounds of the Fab Four with the growling vocals and face-melting guitar riffs of heavy metal’s reigning kings. Even Kirk Hammett has gone on record as a fan of these guys. No word yet from Sir Paul McCartney. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday - Wisconsin Vinyl Collective: Volume One album release at High Noon Saloon
Stone After Stone Records’ Erik Kjelland and producer/Garbage drummer Butch Vig teamed up on WVC Volume 1, a compilation LP released in conjunction with Record Store Day featuring previously unreleased songs by BoDeans, Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae, and Vig’s own Emperors of Wyoming project. Also on the LP are the release show’s performers: The Mascot Theory, Kyle Megna & the Monsoons, Future Stuff, Seasaw and Jesse Laz (a member of comp participant Locksley). CLICK HERE for more information.
