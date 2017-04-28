15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (April 28-30)

×

Sunday: A Toast to You at High Noon Saloon

Any Madison music scene performer or observer will know that the “Cathy” of the headline is Cathy Dethmers, founder and owner of the High Noon Saloon. Dethmers recently sold the venue, and her last day is Sunday. Come out to help celebrate at this free show — and don’t forget to show your appreciation for all her hard work to help keep the local scene vibrant at the Noon and its legendary antecedent, O’Cayz Corral. True to the venue’s always eclectic schedule, the show includes metal (Bereft), country (Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings) and garage punk (the Hussy)...then mixes ’em all up with a special Gomeroke featuring an all-star cast of singers, and the genre-exploding turntable work of the Real Jaguar. CLICK HERE for more information.