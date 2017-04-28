15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (April 28-30)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Madison Craft Beer Week
Madison Craft Beer Week, presented by Isthmus, returns Friday, April 28, through Sunday, May 7, for 10 days of craft beer events throughout the Madison area. It all kicks off with Cask Ale Fest, 7-10 pm on Thursday, April 27, featuring more than 25 breweries in the friendly confines of Madison Children's Museum. Find the complete guide inserted in this week's issue; the pocket-size "passport" guide at all participating locations; in the Madison Craft Beer Week App; or on madbeerweek.com.
Friday: Marc Maron at Orpheum Theater
Operating a podcast out of his garage that has attracted everyone from celebs to President Barack Obama, Marc Maron has stayed true to his standup roots.
Friday: Ladyscissors at Tip Top Tavern
This twin bill of local rockers should likely cause the tables to be bumped to make way for an impromptu dance floor in Tip Top Tavern's cozy confines. Ladyscissors (pictured) brings jangly, spiky garage pop, and features Stephanie Rearick leading the band from behind the drum kit. Venus in Furs plays surf-tinged punk rock custom-made for jumping around to.
Friday: Moon Over Monona Terrace at Monona Terrace
You may ask, "Can't I see the moon from my own backyard?" Sure, but probably not through a powerful telescope. Many of those will be on the Monona Terrace rooftop along with a NASA-certified actual moon rock and meteorite samples. Kid-friendly presentations and activities will make Moon Over Monona Terrace the most celestial place to be — at least in this galaxy. If the forecast rain showers threaten, call 608-261-4000 after 5 pm for cancelation information.
Friday: The MadHatters at Overture Center
Madison's answer to Glee is the MadHatters, a critically acclaimed a cappella group that has performed at the White House (twice), on the PGA tour and at Lambeau Field. This 20th anniversary show is a great chance to catch these adorable crooners in red blazers on their home turf.
Friday-Saturday: Hari Kondabolu at Comedy Club on State
Hari Kondabolu has always been funny, but since Donald Trump took office, he's taken on new importance. Armed with a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a razor-sharp wit, the Queens-raised Kondabolu frequently tackles touchy subjects like race, identity and gender, and it has turned him into your favorite comic's favorite comic. Sure, many standups get political onstage, but few offer solutions the way Kondabolu does. With May Wilkerson, Greg Bach.
Courtesy of the Aldo Leopold Fou
Saturday: Earth Day Heritage in Music & Words at Wisconsin Historical Society
"Earth Day Heritage in Music & Words: On Stage!" features the writing of John Muir, Aldo Leopold and Gaylord Nelson, read by their descendants (William Hanna, Jed Meunier and Kiva Nelson, respectively). The readings will be set to "Hymn to the Earth" by Edward Joseph Collins, and Wisconsin composer John Harmon's "Earth Day Portrait."
Saturday: Fair Maps = Fair Votes at Ashman Library
Want to fix our messed-up, polarized political system? Find out how to make it happen at "Fair Maps = Fair Votes," an Organizing for Action meeting examining ways to make voting districts more representative and less engineered to keep incumbents in power. Speakers include Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause of Wisconsin; David Canon, a UW-Madison political science professor; and John Nichols, associate editor of The Capital Times and correspondent for The Nation.
Saturday: Read(y) to Wear at Yahara Bay Distillers
Don't judge a book by its cover. Don't judge a dress by its pages. Madison Reading Project's mission is help increase literacy rates in Wisconsin for vulnerable children and encourage a love for reading. This benefit fashion show features runway-ready designs made of paper.
Saturday: Ancient Future: Heavy Psych & Doom Fest
Taking its name from a defunct Willy Street crystal healing shop, Ancient Future is poised to be one of the region's top showcases for heavy music. Featuring 11 different bands of the psych and doom rock genres, the all-day event will include sets from Cincinnati-based shredders Electric Citizen, globetrotting Madisonians Jex Thoth and fellow capitol city riff experts Vanishing Kids.
David McClister
Saturday: Lucinda Williams at Overture Center
If alt-country were ever to coronate a queen, it would undoubtedly be Lucinda Williams. With a four-decade career that's produced 13 albums (most recently, 2016's Ghosts of Highway 20) and three Grammy awards, Williams is a hard-living demigod with a ceaseless output and immeasurable influence on the modern scene. No wonder Time magazine named her "America's Best Songwriter" in 2002. Long live the queen.
Photo: Joseph Sinnott
Saturday: Itzhak Perlman at Overture Center
One of the most celebrated and beloved violinists of a generation, Itzhak Perlman has been performing for nearly six decades. Now 71, his effortlessly beautiful music has graced stages around the world, from Sesame Street to Carnegie Hall. Along the way he's been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor. He'll be accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva.
Sharon Vanorny
Sunday: A Toast to You at High Noon Saloon
Any Madison music scene performer or observer will know that the "Cathy" of the headline is Cathy Dethmers, founder and owner of the High Noon Saloon. Dethmers recently sold the venue, and her last day is Sunday. Come out to help celebrate at this free show — and don't forget to show your appreciation for all her hard work to help keep the local scene vibrant at the Noon and its legendary antecedent, O'Cayz Corral. True to the venue's always eclectic schedule, the show includes metal (Bereft), country (Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings) and garage punk (the Hussy)...then mixes 'em all up with a special Gomeroke featuring an all-star cast of singers, and the genre-exploding turntable work of the Real Jaguar.
Sunday: Peter Mulvey at Brink Lounge
Acclaimed Milwaukee folk singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey marks his 25th anniversary as a recording artist with a new album, Are You Listening?, released in March and produced by his friend Ani DiFranco in her New Orleans studio. The album is as lovely as it is topical, featuring soulful and well-crafted songs that explore topics like bullying, police violence and society's dwindling attention spans.
Sunday: Frank Iero at Majestic Theatre
With My Chemical Romance, Frank Iero's guitar playing became the soundtrack to a generation of angsty kids with a penchant for theatrics. But even without the spectacle, Iero is no slouch as a musician. With his band the Patience, Iero goes punk, and his debut Parachutes, released last year, is an energetic, ramshackle triumph. It's more than okay, we promise. With former Loved Ones frontman Dave Hause and his band, the Mermaid.
