15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Apr 7-9).

Saturday - John Scalzi at Central Library

Writer John Scalzi originally published Old Man’s War serially on his own website, but once it was published in 2005 it was nominated for a Hugo Award and ended up being only the first book in a popular saga. He’s created even more waves with his “Whatever” blog and other online writing activities, from opining about the sci-fi field to clashes over the Creation Museum with fellow authors. Scalzi is in town to discuss The Collapsing Empire, the first in a new series. CLICK HERE for more information.