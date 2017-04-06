15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Apr 7-9).

1 of 15
Friday - Bonny Doon at Mickey's Tavern
Hazy twangers from the Motor City, Bonny Doon sounds like a slacked-out mashup of Beachwood Sparks and Madison alt-country legends Charlemagne — at least, judging by their ace new self-titled long-player. The sleeper bill of the week also includes Dusk, a country-fried Appleton outfit including members of world-beaters Tenement; local garage-pop wonders Proud Parents; and acoustic bedroom pop by ts foss. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday - Snapshots of Spain at Overture Center
Kanopy Dance welcomes spring with a celebration of Spanish culture. Visiting artist Danica Sena, an internationally renowned master flamenco performer and choreographer, and Madison’s own flamenco artist, Tania Tandias, collaborate with the modern dance company in this production inspired by the rich cultural legacy of Spain. Golpe Tierra, an Afro-Peruvian jazz ensemble based in Madison, will be performing live music. Friday (7:30 pm), Saturday (5 & 8 pm) and Sunday (2:30 pm), April 7-9. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Natalie Kirk & Kyle Krueger at Masonic Center
This benefit for StageQ, Madison’s LGBTQ theater group, features photographs by Natalie Kirk and Kyle Krueger. Kirk photographs men in traditionally feminine clothing and poses, and Krueger’s work brings attention to survivors of sexual violence in the LGBTQ community. Plus there’s a silent auction, appetizers and an artists’ talk. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Adult Swim at Madison Children's Museum
Adult Swim returns with the annual Sustainability Sideshow, a fundraiser for the museum and Sustain Dane. Enjoy carnival games, music by Sortin’ the Mail (including a mini-set as Garbage cover band “Compost”), trashion fashion show and a discussion of how the Lorax can be a change agent. After a few drinks, chow down on edible insects...or cotton candy. Your choice. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday - David Attell at Comedy Club
Dave Attell remains one of most highly touted off-color comics ever to grace the stage. His blue subject matter betrays his razor-sharp wit and intensely smart punchlines. A veteran of the late-1980s comedy boom, Attell still has the energy, stories and talent to sell out rooms across the country (including Madison, as only wait list spots are available for all four shows). With Mike Stanley, Nick Hart (Madison’s Funniest Comic 2017). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday - The String Cheese Incident at Orpheum Theatre
Their name may call to mind some horrible dairy-related disaster, but the String Cheese Incident is anything but. The jam band legends have built their reputation on an ever-changing, progressive sound and a riveting live show that puts flamboyant performers like Phish and the Flaming Lips to shame. They last released A Song in My Head in 2014. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - John Scalzi at Central Library
Writer John Scalzi originally published Old Man’s War serially on his own website, but once it was published in 2005 it was nominated for a Hugo Award and ended up being only the first book in a popular saga. He’s created even more waves with his “Whatever” blog and other online writing activities, from opining about the sci-fi field to clashes over the Creation Museum with fellow authors. Scalzi is in town to discuss The Collapsing Empire, the first in a new series. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - The Hussy at Crystal Corner Bar
Madison duo the Hussy morphed into a three-piece recently, but don’t let that fool you into thinking they have abandoned their garage-punk roots; the addition is a second guitar, allowing more free-form axe abuse by Bobby Hussy. Sweet Spirit brings the pop side of garage rock north from Austin, and features Sabrina Ellis and Andrew Cashen of A Giant Dog. With Solid Freex (Trin Tran and sons) and Twelves (Madison noise rock supergroup). CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at Overture Center
Jazz great Billie Holiday gets the royal treatment in this concert musical that imagines one of her final concerts at a dive bar in Philadelphia. It's a production of Capital City Theatre, a professional music theater company attracting national talent that hit a home run with a concert version of Gypsy last summer. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Hippo Campus at Majestic Theatre
Hippo Campus isn’t just another band on the rise — they’re currently on track to leave Earth’s orbit entirely. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based indie pop four piece is only in their third year of existence but have already performed at major festivals like SXSW and Lollapalooza, appeared on Conan and shared the stage with the likes of My Morning Jacket and Modest Mouse. And all that before even releasing a proper album — their debut, Landmark, came out in February. With Magic City Hippies. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - UW Russian Folk Orchestra at UW Humanities Building
The UW Russian Folk Orchestra marks its 20th anniversary with this free concert, featuring the world premiere of new works by orchestra players Nebojša Macura and Yuriy Kolosovskiy. Guest soloists include Kiev, Ukraine, balalaika player Tetiana Khomenkoand vocalist Anna Gubenkova, a Belarus native and currently a student at UW. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday - Del McCoury Band at Stoughton Opera House
Bluegrass legend McCoury is a direct link to the originators of the genre, first hitting the national scene as the lead singer for Bill Monroe’s band in the early 1960s. Authenticity remains a hallmark of his band’s sound, but they have made their way into the pop culture consciousness by being open to songs and collaborations far outside the bluegrass scene, from an album with outlaw singer-songwriter Steve Earle to onstage jams with Phish and String Cheese Incident. With the 2nd Strings. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday-Sunday - Stephen Kroninger at Arts + Literature Laboratory
ALL brings together three artists with unusual sensibilities: Stephen Kroninger, an experienced veteran whose collages have appeared in The New York Times, the New Yorker and on the cover of Time; Jeremy Nuttall, a third-year MFA student at UW-Madison, who presents “Learning Curves,” a sculptural exploration of his childhood experiences in special ed programs; and poet and UW MFA candidate Carolyn Orocz, who presents her ceramics installation, “Soft Tissue Decomposition.” CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday-Sunday - The Exonerated at Wil-Mar Center
The newly formed Voices Theatre Project presents a play based on true stories of wrongly incarcerated people. Benefits the Innocence Project. Saturday (7 pm) and Sunday (5 pm), April 8-9, Wil-Mar Center. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday - The Low Czars at High-Noon Saloon
Benefit for Planned Parenthood
Low Czars, Girls Are Go!, Better Yeti
$10 suggested donation. This event is 21 and over.
Liberated from their "real" bands, the Low Czars pound out some strange set-lists and make the kids dance and scratch their heads, thus creating a race of super-educated fans who will boogie to the sounds of the mighty Swamp Dogg.
Girls Are Go! Is a collection of Madison, Wisconsin musicians and singers doing classics and hidden gems of 60s girl group music.
CLICK HERE for more information.
