15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 12-14).

1 of 15
Friday: Take Me at 4070 Vilas Hall
Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a not-too-successful entrepreneur who is struggling to re-launch Kidnap Solutions, LLC, a service offering simulated abductions as an alternative form of therapy. His latest client is Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling, star of Orange is the New Black), an affluent businesswoman who makes a hefty offer to Ray for a weekend kidnapping package. Soon, however, Ray realizes that he is in for a lot more than just the negotiated price. Take Me, the feature directorial debut of actor Healy (Cheap Thrills, The Innkeepers) is a twisty and twisted dark comedy with more than a few surprises in store. Pat Healy will join us in person for a post-screening discussion. CLICK HERE for more information.
2 of 15
Friday: Midnight Reruns at Mickey's Tavern
Guitar pop fans should prepare to settle in for the entire evening, anchored by the shiny hooks of Milwaukee quartet Midnight Reruns. Dual guitar leads and catchy songcraft enliven their new platter Spectator Sports, just out on Dusty Medical. Madison is well-represented by fellow guitar rockers Post Social, jangle popsters Exploration Team and whatever Matt Joyce (Midwest Beat) and TS Foss (aka Tyler Fassnacht of Fire Heads) get up to as a duo. CLICK HERE for more information.
3 of 15
Friday: The Revolution at Barrymore Theatre
It’s hard to believe that Prince has already been gone a year, but the Purple One lives on through his music. The Revolution — which served as Prince’s band for three classic albums — is on the road to keep his spirit alive. Including the original lineup from Purple Rain, the group will celebrate the life, music and strange spirit of Prince Rogers Nelson. Let’s get nuts. CLICK HERE for more information.
4 of 15
Friday - Saturday: Plant Sale with the Pros at Olbrich Gardens
Plant Sale with the Pros returns to Madison's dream yard, Olbrich Gardens, 11 am-5 pm on Friday and 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 12-13. Help Olbrich raise funds by purchasing the same plants used there for your own yard, and get tips on how to care for them from local pros and master gardeners. For those who appreciate a wilder direction, the Arboretum's Native Plant Sale (9 am-2 pm, Saturday, May 13) offers more than 200 varieties of grasses, trees, shrubs, and woodland or prairie plants for that back 40 you don't want to mow anymore. CLICK HERE for more information.
5 of 15
Friday-Sunday: A Year with Frog and Toad at Overture Center
A swingin’ musical about two friends who are different and the same, Children’s Theater of Madison's A Year with Frog and Toad is an entertaining way to introduce the youngsters to the classic characters. day Friday (6:30 pm) and Saturday-Sunday (1:30 & 4:30 pm), May 12-14,. Through May 21. CLICK HERE for more information.
6 of 15
Friday: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Sextet at Central Library
It's hard to find someone in Madison who exemplifies the spirit of the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium's “InDIGenous Jazz” series more than Castañeda, a superb Latin percussionist who has performed for a quarter century around Madison. Some of the city’s finest jazzers will join Tony for a night of mambo and cha cha: Dave Stoler (keyboards), Henry Boehm (bass), Anders Svanoe (sax) and Louka Patenaude (guitar). With craft cocktails from Gib's. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 of 15
Friday: Nick Brown Band at High Noon Saloon
Most often spotted holding down the bass in such bands as Brown Derby, Nick Brown is also one of our favorite songwriters thanks to his excellent 2012 debut Slow Boat. The long-awaited followup emerges in the form of a new EP, Contender. Opening is Marty Finkel, another ace local songsmith. CLICK HERE for more information.
8 of 15
Mark Manring
Friday-Saturday: Aparna Nancherla at Comedy Club on State
She may introduce herself by spilling her antidepressants on the floor, but Nancherla is the funniest red flag you ever did see. She’s a former writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and currently has roles on HBO’s Crashing and Netflix’s Love. Dozens of publications — from Time magazine to Vulture to Splitsider — have named her an up-and-coming comic force. Her dry observations about modern dating and the drawbacks of working from home add punch to her surrealistic interpretation of herself as a raptor from Jurassic Park. CLICK HERE for more information.
9 of 15
Friday-Saturday: Frandútopia's Frandú à Trois at Bartell Theatre
ou may be thinking “What is a Frandú, and do we want a Frandútopia?” Let us ease your mind: Comedian/poet Frandú Smith presents his third annual variety show, this year doubling as a release party for his album Rainbows from Tragedies (from the new Madison imprint Sunday Night Records). With 2017 Madison's Funniest Comic winner, Nick Hart, and other surprise guests. CLICK HERE for more information.
10 of 15
Saturday: Madison Hurling & Gaelic Football Clubs at Breese Stevens Field
Learn more about traditional Irish sports with a series of matches pitting local clubs against their Milwaukee counterparts. The Madison Gaelic Football Club men's team plays at 3 pm, followed by the women's outfit at 4 pm. Hurling Club of Madison hits the field at 5:30 pm. Admission is free. CLICK HERE for more information.
11 of 15
Saturday: Half Stack Sessions Spring Show at Wil-Mar Center
Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary folk who play music in the Madison area. Its purpose is to create space for musicians to grow and to work towards higher visibility in the larger music scene. Meetings will be planned collectively to meet the needs and wants of the group. The main goals of the sessions will be to share skills, exchange ideas, and build a culture that empowers non-male musicians to create freely. All ages welcome. safe space for all. CLICK HERE for more information.
12 of 15
Friday-Sunday: The Book of Mormon at Overture Center
One of the most wildly popular musicals in history is returning to Madison. The Book of Mormon, written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, follows an odd couple of missionaries as they venture to the far reaches of the world in the name of the lord. The show is a nine-time Tony Award winner, and was called “the best musical of the century” by The New York Times. CLICK HERE for more information.
13 of 15
Sandy Carson
Saturday: The Black Angels at Majestic Theatre
Heavy psych rockers the Black Angels have waged a one-band campaign to export Austin weirdness to the world since 2004. The excellent, just-released Death Song LP adds a bit of West Coast sheen to the fuzz guitars and dark subject matter courtesy of producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, the Shins). Combined with the band's name it also completes the VU song title which inspired the moniker in the first place. With A Place to Bury Strangers. CLICK HERE for more information.
14 of 15
Sunday: Kate Moore at 702WI
The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women, is a nonfiction account of the “shining girls” who worked with the dangerous element radium — used in everything from body lotion to tonic water after World War I. British author Kate Moore documents the groundbreaking struggle for workers' rights. Tickets are limited to 40 people. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 of 15
Shervin Lainez
Sunday: The Dear Hunter at High Noon Saloon
A progressive emo outfit with a penchant for heady concept albums, the Dear Hunter is ambitious, to say the least. Now in their second decade of existence, the band — led by chief songwriter and guitarist Casey Crescenzo — released Act V: Hymns with the Devil in Confessional in 2016, the fifth installment in a six-part series that’s been taking shape since the band’s inception. With local indie pop master Brett Newski. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 12-14).