15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 12-14).

Friday: Take Me at 4070 Vilas Hall

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a not-too-successful entrepreneur who is struggling to re-launch Kidnap Solutions, LLC, a service offering simulated abductions as an alternative form of therapy. His latest client is Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling, star of Orange is the New Black), an affluent businesswoman who makes a hefty offer to Ray for a weekend kidnapping package. Soon, however, Ray realizes that he is in for a lot more than just the negotiated price. Take Me, the feature directorial debut of actor Healy (Cheap Thrills, The Innkeepers) is a twisty and twisted dark comedy with more than a few surprises in store. Pat Healy will join us in person for a post-screening discussion. CLICK HERE for more information.