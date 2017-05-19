15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 19-21).

1 of 15
Carolynn Schwartz Black
Friday: Strollin' East Johnson
Eight fabulous bands (including a trio fronted by vocalist Carolynn Schwartz Black, pictured), six continuous hours of live music and four super-hip locations on the vibrant East Johnson Street — it's the fourth annual "jazz stroll" presented by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium and Prime Urban Properties. From up-and-coming student musicians to stalwarts of the local jazz scene, the night promises an eclectic mix of vocal and instrumental styles all wrapped up in some of the coolest (and hottest) jams Madison has to offer. All performances are free of charge. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Doomstress at Mickey's Tavern
Mickey's Tavern welcomes the monster riffs of Doomstress from Houston, TX!! With the return of Madison metal heroes Wife! Also Madison's own horror soundscapes master Red Museum and skate-fueled rock n' roll, Clean Room! CLICK HERE for more information.
Clayton Dewey
Friday: Droids Attack at High-Noon Saloon
House of Brews' Aztec Astronaut Double Red Ale Release Party. With Cold Black River, House of Lud. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Isabella Lippi Trio at Farley's House of Pianos
Violinist Isabella Lippi has been a rising star ever since she debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at 10 years old. Since then, she's toured the world and played with every major symphony in the land. The Stoughton resident is currently concertmaster at the Elgin Symphony. She'll be joined by Chicago-based cellist Paula Kosower and pianist Kuang-Hao Huang. Hear these powerhouse players perform up close as part of Farley's Salon Piano series. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Saturday: Todd Barry at Comedy Club on State
Known for his deader-than-deadpan delivery and sardonic wit, Todd Barry has cemented himself as a comedic legend. He was recently seen on Colbert promoting his recently published first book, Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg. Barry is also known for his successful improvisational crowd work, basing an entire tour and recent special on just that. If you're lucky, maybe he'll pick on you a little bit. With Bryan Morris, Gena Gephart. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: Fitchburg Days at McKee Farms Park
Get your fest legs under you with a pair of nearby cultural celebrations. Syttende Mai marks the signing of Norway's constitution (May 17, officially) and takes over Stoughton for a weekend of traditional arts demonstrations and entertainment, including Stoughton Village Players' annual original play following the adventures of Ole and Lena . Fitchburg Days is an Irish-themed celebration featuring a carnival, kids' tent and evening bands including Pilot, Pat McCurdy and the Jimmys. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Bonobo at Orpheum Theatre
The seed for Los Angelenos Froth was a joke about a fake band with a silent record, but there’s nothing ersatz about what they’ve been up to since picking up instruments and learning to play. Based in spacy psych rock, their recordings have moved through ’60s-garage simplicity and ’90s shoegaze to land at a more synthy-droney and chilled-out vibe all their own. Madison guitar pop wunderkinds Dash Hounds will make a perfect opener. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Rated Her at The Frequency
Rated Her continues to grow as a variety showcase for female performers both well-known — such as May special guest musicians Meghan Rose and Vanessa Tortolano — and soon-to-be favorites. This month's lineup also includes music by Raka Bandyo and a headlining solo set by violinist Julia McConahay (pictured, of folk-rockers SHESHE), plus spoken word (Cooper Talbot), dance (Lili Luxe, Sophie Steinberger) and comedy (Anna Yovich). CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Pert Near Sandston at High Noon Saloon
Minnesota bluegrass alchemists Pert Near Sandstone are as at home on stage at Telluride as they are at a house show. Discovery of Honey, their eighth record, reunites them with founding member Ryan Young, who left to play fiddle for Trampled by Turtles seven years ago. Young engineered the new project, an earthy blend ranging from jug music to glossy folk numbers. Milwaukee's Dead Horses keep it simple and scaled down; a signature country-grass sound built around Sarah Vos' classic, up-in-the-hills vocals. These are two of the Midwest's very best in one show. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Isthmus Food Cart Fest at Central Park
Isthmus presents Madison’s finest food cart festival in downtown’s Central Park. Join us from 2-6 p.m. for a taste of new and favorite food cart fare, street food samples from the Culinary Ladies Collective, musical entertainment by Mike Carlson and a selection of craft beer in the sun.
Ticket price includes entry & unlimited samples from over 30 carts.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: WORT Block Party at MLK Jr. Blvd
A Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden, arts & crafts vendors, info tables, kids' activities — all are a given at the annual block party hosted by listener-sponsored radio station WORT-FM. An eclectic local music lineup is also guaranteed. This year includes Afrobeat and Latin funk by Immigré, bluegrass and country by Soggy Prairie Boys, a fest-closing set by the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars and more. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Open Doors for Refugees Community Picnic at Olin Park
Open Doors for Refugees, a nonprofit supporting local resettlement efforts, hosts its annual Community Celebration potluck picnic. All ages activities include games, a demonstration by Silver Lining Martial Arts, music by the Oudist Colony. Bring friends and connect with newcomers to Madison. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Gentle Brontosaurus at The Wisco
Break out your pocket dictionaries, folks. Madison’s favorite hyper-literate indie poppers Gentle Brontosaurus are set to headline the Wisco. Joining the group will be local dark folk-rockers Gods in the Chrysalis and southern Illinois-based KELVEN, a self-described weirdo pop and outlaw country duo. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Dave King Trio at Cafe Coda
Drummer Dave King is probably best known for playing in the Bad Plus, a jazz trio unafraid to cross often sacrosanct genre boundaries. That's also a hallmark of King's career in general, as he's played with acts ranging from singer-songwriter Mason Jennings to hip-hop collective the Coup to popster Donna Lewis. His trio also includes longtime Steve Miller Band bassist Billy Peterson and Michigan pianist Bill Carrothers, a busy bandleader in his own right. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Never Walk Alone at High Noon Saloon
Are you a fan of girl power, poppy R&B jams and youth empowerment? Check out this showcase and anti-bullying fundraiser from Trilogy, a new three-piece girl group from the Madison area that's channeling some serious Salt-N-Pepa vibes. The event also features performances from j ackson Twins, Trend-N-Topic, Gavin A E Doby, La Moda, and Jalen McCullough. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 19-21).