15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 19-21).

Sunday: Isthmus Food Cart Fest at Central Park

Isthmus presents Madison’s finest food cart festival in downtown’s Central Park. Join us from 2-6 p.m. for a taste of new and favorite food cart fare, street food samples from the Culinary Ladies Collective, musical entertainment by Mike Carlson and a selection of craft beer in the sun.

Ticket price includes entry & unlimited samples from over 30 carts.

