15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 23-25).

Friday: Building a Land Ethic

Join us at our Building a Land Ethic Conference, set for June 22-24, 2017!

The conference will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County in Baraboo, and the theme of the event is “Bridging the Urban/Rural Divide.”

Held for the first time in August 2015 and now convened every other year, the Building a Land Ethic Conference focuses on learning and sharing in a thinking community.

A land ethic is caring: caring for people, land, and all that connects us. This event convenes educators, conservation professionals, students, and everyday people who are working to build upon our individual and collective strengths by embracing diverse views, values, and backgrounds.

Come connect with a community that is advancing an ethic of care nationwide and around the world! CLICK HERE for more information.