15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 23-25).

1 of 15
Jim Wright
Friday: Darius Rucker at Breese Stevens Field
Former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker brings his chart-topping country sound to Breese Stevens. Rucker’s concert caps off the first day of the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship, June 23-25 at University Ridge; the events raise funds for the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and American Family Children’s Hospital. With Georgia singer-songwriter Corey Smith and Madison blues/rockers the Ryan McGrath Band. CLICK HERE for more information.
2 of 15
Friday: Dark Star Orchestra at Majestic Theatre
Live on King Street kicks off its 2017 season with what has become an annual tradition — an evening with Grateful Dead specialists Dark Star Orchestra. DSO often doesn’t just play a selection of Dead material, they painstakingly replicate specific set lists from the legendary group’s career. And at this point they have played more shows than the hard-touring Dead! CLICK HERE for more information.
3 of 15
Friday: The Pains of Being Pure at Heart at High Noon Saloon
Kip Berman’s critically acclaimed indie-pop outfit The Pains of Being Pure at Heart plays High Noon Saloon in advance support of their upcoming album, The Echo of Pleasure. Over four albums, the band has arced from lo-fi, fuzzed-out sonic territory into crisp, ‘80s inspired pop — with a knack for infectious hooks all along the way. With Beverly, Ablebody. CLICK HERE for more information.
4 of 15
Friday: Harmonious Wail at Brink Lounge
Madison’s longtime Gypsy jazz stars celebrate their 30th anniversary by bringing back alums Chris Wagoner, Jon Cooper and Laurie Lang. All three have gone on to make beautiful music in other ensembles, but it will be a delight to see the old crew reunited. As a bonus, the band promises to tell some stories of their three decades together, including a rundown on the 30 (!) bass players who have played with the band. CLICK HERE for more information.
5 of 15
Courtesy of the Aldo Leopold Fou
Friday: Building a Land Ethic
Join us at our Building a Land Ethic Conference, set for June 22-24, 2017!
The conference will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County in Baraboo, and the theme of the event is “Bridging the Urban/Rural Divide.”
Held for the first time in August 2015 and now convened every other year, the Building a Land Ethic Conference focuses on learning and sharing in a thinking community.
A land ethic is caring: caring for people, land, and all that connects us. This event convenes educators, conservation professionals, students, and everyday people who are working to build upon our individual and collective strengths by embracing diverse views, values, and backgrounds.
Come connect with a community that is advancing an ethic of care nationwide and around the world! CLICK HERE for more information.
6 of 15
Robert Pozner
Friday-Sunday: Robert Pozner at UW Health Sciences Learning Center
Havana is poor. The people of Havana are not. Lack of money and material possessions does not stop Cubans from getting the most out of life. Working on their 1950s vintage cars, dancing to live music in the streets, or strolling along the Malecón, Cubans always seem to be happy, warm towards tourists, and optimistic that life will get better. The images in this exhibition provide a flavor of life in Havana in 2017 as Cuba moves toward a more open economy and society. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 of 15
Saturday: Prairie Chase at Orchid Heights Park, Middleton
5K/10K Run and 5K Walk FUNdraiser for the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. After the event we will have live music, refreshments, an awards ceremony and a free raffle. Start time: 8am; Registration begins at 7am. June 24, 2017, Orchid Heights Park, Middleton. Registration Fee: Ranges from $45 for a family to $15 for a student before June 23. CLICK HERE for more information.
8 of 15
American Family Insurance
Saturday: American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course
Due to the volume of rain received today and the rain forecast for tonight, general public parking and those with a parking pass labeled “S” for the American Family Insurance Championship on Friday, June 23 will move from the grass lot at University Ridge Golf Course to back-up locations starting with Verona High School and Badger Ridge Middle School (300 Richard Street, Verona).
Public parking lots and shuttle service will begin at 6 a.m. Tournament gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin on hole No. 1 at 8:15 a.m. with the first tournament tee time beginning at 8:50 a.m.
Electronic signs will direct spectators and others affected to the designated parking areas and shuttles will be used to bring them to the front gate at the tournament.
This parking plan is effect for Friday, June 23 only. Parking plans for the rest of the tournament will be communicated at the end of play on Friday, June 23.
Parking plans for volunteers (“V”) and media (“M”) remain unchanged and should follow all signs accordingly. CLICK HERE for more information.
9 of 15
Saturday: Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair
The Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair takes over the downtown area near Jefferson Street. Featuring more than 200 artists from around the nation, the show runs 9 am-5 pm Saturday and 9 am-4 pm on Sunday. For a more active endeavor, join state DNR staff to paddle Horicon Marsh. Bring your own canoe or kayak; for info on rentals or maps of the 6.5 mile route, visit horiconmarsh.org. CLICK HERE for more information.
10 of 15
Saturday: The Ugly Duckling Fresco at Opera Theatre
Cue the big hair and teenage angst. Fresco Opera Theatre's Garage Opera returns for its third season with an '80s-inspired take on The Ugly Duckling. The show is set in a John Hughes-esque world, and then cross-pollinated with opera. The final three performances will take place in Cottage Grove, Fitchburg and Madison. Pull up a lawn chair and take a trip back in time. For schedule and locations: frescooperatheatre.com.
CLICK HERE for more information.
11 of 15
Jabari
Sunday: Shake the Lake
Kick off the season of Independence Day celebrations with Wisconsin’s largest fireworks display, a human cannonball, music and a market featuring local vendors. Most of the action is along John Nolen Drive between Broom and Blair streets. California popsters Saint Motel (who just completed a virtual reality companion to new album Saintmotelevision) and blues rockers the Record Company will co-headline the rock stage; Parmalee will headline the country stage. Fireworks begin at 10 pm. Public service announcement: Consider medicating your canine companions. CLICK HERE for more information.
12 of 15
Sunday: State Maps at Come Back Inn
The Essen Haus and Come Back In uphold their Shake the Lake pre-party tradition with activities on the patio from 4-8 p.m. on June 24th. Local rock-n-roll band, State Maps, will perform on the outdoor stage for the duration of the event. Bell's Brewery will be there are the same time with samples of Sparkleberry ale, Lager of the Lakes, Oberon American wheat ale, Two Hearted American IPA and Oatsmobile APA. Some free brewery gear will also be available while supplies last.
Driving down? Parking is available in the Essen Haus and Come Back In lot on a first come, first served basis. Partygoers may park for $20 (cash only) in exchange for a $20 food and drink voucher valid until midnight at the Essen Haus, Come Back In and Up North. Use it all at one location or bounce around to experience all three bars on the block. A late night menu, more free music and over 40 tap biers will be waiting after the fireworks.
CLICK HERE for more information.
13 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Kambui Olujimi at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Brooklyn native Kambui Olujimi's multi-disciplinary exhibition explores ideas of power and hierarchy with a range of two- and three-dimensional media, including glass blowing and wheat pasting. The title, "Zulu Time" refers to the fact that even the prime meridian (from which we measure global time zones) was a result of Great Britain's colonial maritime empire. Olujimi will speak at the opening event (6-9 pm on Friday, June 2), and the exhibit runs through August 13. CLICK HERE for more information.
14 of 15
Sunday: William Elliott Whitmore at High Noon Saloon
The son of an Iowa farmer, Whitmore grew up learning the meaning of hard work. Now he has adapted that ethos in his varied musical career, using his relentless, workmanlike approach to garner a rabid global fan base and play with everyone from punk rock bands to country troubadours to no-shit rock stars like the late, great Chris Cornell. He last released Radium Death in 2015. With Lou Shields. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 of 15
Dick Ainsworth
Sunday: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (BDDS) presents its 26th annual summer chamber music festival, Alphabet Soup, June 9 - 25, 2017. This festival features 12 concerts over three weekends, each weekend offers two different programs. Concerts will be performed in The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison, the Stoughton Opera House, and the Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 23-25).