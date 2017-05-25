15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 26-29).

×

Saturday: Shen Teh at Memorial Union

In 2011, Lara Olson moved from her home country Germany to live in the United States. With this step came insecurity, adventure, and the determination to create her own style of music, morphing all her musical experiences that stemmed from classical music--Lara is a classically trained pianist--to jazz, folk, and pop. Eric Gerke and Colin Johnson, were with her on this early path, and fully embraced her then theatrical style. She formed Shen Teh in 2013 and released her first record Alter Ego in 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Lara and Eric went on a short tour through the Midwest that led them to Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa City, Omaha, and Denver. Casey Virock, whose band Porcupine has gained recognition beyond local borders, joined Shen Teh in 2015. With him the four-piece band has explored a new rock oriented sound. Less theater, more real life. CLICK HERE for more information.