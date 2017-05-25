15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 26-29).

1 of 15
Friday-Monday: World's Largest Brat Fest at Alliant Energy Center
From humble beginnings on one grill in a Hilldale grocer's parking lot, this Memorial Day weekend tradition has grown into its name as the World's Largest Brat Fest. The music offerings also expanded with the fest's move to Alliant, providing big crowds for a diverse roster of local bands — and a number of Christian-oriented groups. Some legends are in the mix as well, including psychedelicized soul man George Clinton (Friday, 8 pm), headbangers Queensrÿche (Saturday, 6 p.m.) and '90s country chart-topper Joe Diffie (Monday, 4:30 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Simo Isthmus Live Session at Isthmus Publishing
SIMO is opening up for Boston at Breese Stevens Field on Friday. Before they take the stage at Breese Stevens, they'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office at noon and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend below.Our office doors will open at 11:45am and SIMO will perform 3 songs starting around Noon. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: WisCon at Concourse Hotel
WisCon is the country's premiere feminist science fiction convention, and its organizers have been hammering away at the glass ceiling since 1977. The convention blends a stunning array of programming, both pop culture and academic, with safe spaces for people of color, trans/genderqueer folk and people with disabilities, and a lot of fun costumes, gadgets and games. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Boston at Breese Stevens Field
With classic tracks like “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind” to their credit, Boston is one of the most iconic bands in the history of rock and roll. Now, the not-quite-prog, not-quite-pop group will be landing their spaceship at Breese Stevens Field for a night full of soaring vocals and tasty guitar solos. Get your lighters ready! Opening is Nashville psych-rock revivalists SIMO (who also play an afterparty at High Noon Saloon). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday: Fearlessly Queer
Proud Theater, Madison's LGBTQ youth theater troupe, teams up with Art & Soul Innovations and StageQ to create an evening of theater, music, poetry, spoken word and dance. This year's show touches on gender identity, body image and transphobia, all from a youth perspective. Thursday-Friday (7:30 pm) and Saturday (2:30 & 7:30 pm), May 25-27. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: New Glarus Music Festival
Live music floods the driftless region as we move into summer. New Glarus Music Festival returns to Memorial Day weekend, with concerts at various venues village-wide. Festivities kick off on Friday with a chicken barbecue at the Village Park (5 pm) followed by a street dance with the Red Hot Horn Dawgs (8 pm). Full lineup at tinyurl.com/ngmusicfest. June brings the Bonfire Music & Arts Festival to tiny Yuba, with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charlie Parr, WheelHouse, People Brothers Band and many more. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Wurst Times at High Noon Saloon
It's the wurst festival with the best name. Three stages feature a kick-ass lineup of local bands. At the High Noon, rock out to Dash Hounds (5:15 pm, pictured) and Squarewave (6:15 pm). In the parking lot, groove to Mexican ska from Los Meskales (noon), Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys (4 pm) and electronica from Oh My Love (6 pm). The Brass Ring Stage features two bands with prehistoric tendencies: Tiny Dinosaur (5 pm) and Gentle Brontosaurus (6:30 pm). The Wurst Marching Band kicks off the whole festival at the Dane County Farmers’ Market at 9:30 am, with a musical march to the festival site. (All are welcome to participate, including non-musicians.) Proceeds from the event go to Madison Area Music Association (MAMA), the Madison Chapter of Guitars for Vets and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Made of Blocks (album release) at The Frequency
Madison’s Made of Blocks are releasing a new album, so come help them celebrate it in style. The Foo Fighters-esque quartet will be joined by Good Morning V, a driving rock group that includes two members of local legends Last Crack, and the Apollo Affair, an emo-tinged hard rock trio with such disparate influences as Marilyn Manson and Paramore. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: DJ Pierre & Beyun with Ashoka at Nomad
DJ Pierre's 'Afro Acid Label' takes over the NOMAD to showcase, not only a music style and sound, but a concept and a way of thinking. There is no prejudice when it comes to musical style. It is about making musical expression free and open for both veterans and newcomers to the sound alike. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Shen Teh at Memorial Union
In 2011, Lara Olson moved from her home country Germany to live in the United States. With this step came insecurity, adventure, and the determination to create her own style of music, morphing all her musical experiences that stemmed from classical music--Lara is a classically trained pianist--to jazz, folk, and pop. Eric Gerke and Colin Johnson, were with her on this early path, and fully embraced her then theatrical style. She formed Shen Teh in 2013 and released her first record Alter Ego in 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Lara and Eric went on a short tour through the Midwest that led them to Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa City, Omaha, and Denver. Casey Virock, whose band Porcupine has gained recognition beyond local borders, joined Shen Teh in 2015. With him the four-piece band has explored a new rock oriented sound. Less theater, more real life. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Pallbearer at High Noon Saloon
The American South has become a breeding ground for some of the heaviest, sludgiest bands in metal, and Pallbearer is no exception. The Arkansas quartet has serious prog chops and a penchant for churning out swampy, doom-inflected jams that are heavy enough to make Mastodon sweat. Their third LP, Heartless, was released in March. With Inter Arma, Gatecreeper. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Jackie Allen at Cafe Coda
Need more evidence that Madison is fostering a healthy jazz scene? The McFarland-born Jackie Allen is jazz royalty. Daughter of a Dixieland tuba player, she grew up playing French horn, and later majored in vocal performance and jazz at UW-Madison. She's moved on to Chicago, and has released 11 records, receiving accolades for her vocal gifts and distinctive styling. She plays with her husband, bassist Hans Sturm; pianist and UW jazz prof Johannes Wallmann; and drummer Dane Richeson. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Plastic Crimewave Syndicate at Mickey's Tavern
Slashing guitar riffs, the swirling of various effects pedals, droney keyboard and dazed vocals: such is the head-tripping brew whipped up by Plastic Crimewave Syndicate. Despite the excellence of his band, leader Steve Kraków is perhaps better known as a writer-illustrator; he's the man behind the periodic appearances of the psychedelicized Galactic Zoo Dossier, published by the Drag City record label. With local metal duo Twitchard and the inimitable Loop Retard. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Secret Bad Boy at The Wisco
Ben Joseph (Ezra Furman & the Boyfriends) is the mastermind behind the brand-new project Secret Bad Boy, which also includes members of Mild High Club and I Fight Dragons. The tracks released so far showcase crunchy guitar pop and breezy yacht rock, which should mellow out the Wisco for the holiday weekend. With Sam Ness. CLICK HERE for more information.
Monday: Memorial Day Observance at Gates of Heaven
Veterans for Peace-Clarence Kailin Chapter hosts its annual Memorial Day peace rally, remembering lives lost in war. Student scholarship winners will be noted, and music provided by Old Cool and bagpiper Sean Michael Dargan. Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Executive Director Matt Rothschild speaks on “The Current Fight Against Fascism." Also, the group's Memorial Mile display will be installed along Atwood Avenue from May 27-June 3. CLICK HERE for more information.
