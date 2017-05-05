15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 5-7).

×

Saturday: Laura Marling at Majestic Theatre

Laura Marling isn’t just folk royalty — she’s real royalty. The daughter of a British lord (the 5th Marling Baronet, to be precise), the English songstress is likely the first in her family to get an album listed in New Musical Express’ “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” (as her sophomore effort, I Speak Because I Can, was). Now she’s supporting her sixth full-length, Semper Femina, and if the rave reviews it’s getting are any indication, NME better start clearing some more space on that list. With Valley Queen. CLICK HERE for more information.