15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 5-7).

Friday - Sunday: Madison Craft Beer Week
Madison Craft Beer Week, presented by Isthmus, returns Friday, April 28, through Sunday, May 7, for 10 days of craft beer events throughout the Madison area. It all kicks off with Cask Ale Fest, 7-10 pm on Thursday, April 27, featuring more than 25 breweries in the friendly confines of Madison Children’s Museum. Find the complete guide inserted in this week’s issue; the pocket-size “passport” guide at all participating locations; in the Madison Craft Beer Week App; or on madbeerweek.com. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Gallery Night at Various Locations
Madison’s springtime ritual is upon us, when more than 80 venues host exhibits, receptions, artist talks, demonstrations and live music all over Madison. Gallery Night’s command central is the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, which puts together a helpful map (see the schedule on the back cover of this week’s paper, or go to mmoca.org/gallerynight). Get a first look at Kambui Olujimi’s “Zulu Time” exhibit at MMoCA and “2017 Studio Editions” by Dale Chihuly in the museum’s gift shop. The forecast shows little chance of rain and high probability of mind-blowing art. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Share the Word at Central Library
Are you a poet, writer, spoken word performer, hip-hop artist or storyteller looking to make connections with other creative folks? Stop in at Share the Word, a “Library Takeover” event designed to showcase new work and spark new friendships. A social hour kicks off at 5 pm; readings, on the theme of sharing, begin at 6 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Froth at UW Memorial Union
The seed for Los Angelenos Froth was a joke about a fake band with a silent record, but there’s nothing ersatz about what they’ve been up to since picking up instruments and learning to play. Based in spacy psych rock, their recordings have moved through ’60s-garage simplicity and ’90s shoegaze to land at a more synthy-droney and chilled-out vibe all their own. Madison guitar pop wunderkinds Dash Hounds will make a perfect opener. CLICK HERE for more information.
Melissa Reiss
Friday: Cave Curse at Mickey's Tavern
Bobby Hussy is a busy guy. When he’s not fronting his garage-punk stalwarts The Hussy, he’s either recording other Madison bands, playing guitar in Fire Heads, or performing with Cave Curse, his own darkwave, synth-punk act. For this outing, Cave Curse will be joined by Milwaukee noisemakers Sex Scenes, Madison punx Solid Freex and fellow local alt-country luminaries Wood Chickens. CLICK HERE for more information.
Kelly Doering
Friday-Saturday: Perfect Arrangement at Bartell Theatre
Comedy blends with drama in Topher Payne’s play about a gay and a lesbian couple in the 1950s posing as straight by swapping partners in public, brought to the local boards by StageQ. Through May 6. CLICK HERE for more information.
Luke Fontana
Friday-Saturday: James Adomian at Comedy Club on State
James Adomian had quite the 2016. A well-known impressionist, his Bernie Sanders hit a chord with mainstream audiences as he made appearances on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast, Comedy Central’s @Midnight, and toured the country as a duo act with fellow comedian Anthony Atamanuik in “Trump vs Bernie’s Debate Tour 2016.” Now Adomian is coming to Madison as himself to share his lighthearted observations about politics (perhaps) or Dr. Pepper commercials (probably). And who knows, maybe Jesse “The Mind” Ventura will make a special guest appearance. With Zach Martina, Anthony Siraguse. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, 8 & 10:30 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Amy Goodman at Madison College-Downtown
Amy Goodman, host of Democracy Now!, returns to Madison for a talk and a book signing. The veteran muckraker is on tour for the paperback release of her book Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America. The event is presented by the Madison College Journalism Program, WORT 89.9 FM and The Progressive magazine. CLICK HERE for more information.
Dan Treuter
Saturday-Sunday: Dizzyland at UW Memorial Union
“Dizzyland: Leon Varjian and the Antics of the Pail & Shovel Party” is an exhibit of posters, documents and memorabilia related to the late UW alumnus Varjian, a prankster in the late ’70s and ’80s who put flamingos on Bascom Hill and a replica of the Statue of Liberty on a frozen Lake Mendota. An opening ceremony is at 4 pm in the Play Circle, with a reception in the Class of 1925 Gallery 5-7 pm; memorabilia will also be available in the Festival Room 5-8 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Laura Marling at Majestic Theatre
Laura Marling isn’t just folk royalty — she’s real royalty. The daughter of a British lord (the 5th Marling Baronet, to be precise), the English songstress is likely the first in her family to get an album listed in New Musical Express’ “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” (as her sophomore effort, I Speak Because I Can, was). Now she’s supporting her sixth full-length, Semper Femina, and if the rave reviews it’s getting are any indication, NME better start clearing some more space on that list. With Valley Queen. CLICK HERE for more information.
Nazil Shaw
Saturday: Harmonious Wail at Stoughton Opera House
Madison’s own jazz masters Harmonious Wail pair up with the Gonzalo Bergara Trio (pictured) from Argentina for a night that celebrates the passionate sounds of European gypsy jazz. Nothing lifts the spirits like the music that Django made famous. CLICK HERE for more information.
Marthe Vasquez
Saturday: Matthew Logan Vasquez at The Frequency
With his band Delta Spirit more or less on hold, Matthew Logan Vasquez has hardly allowed himself any downtime. Does What He Wants, his second album in two years, was released in April, and it’s full of the ramshackle, Kerouac-ian, Southwestern Americana that the well-traveled (he’s lived in San Diego, L.A., Brooklyn and, now, Austin) singer specializes in. With David Ramirez, Bronson Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saverio Truglia
Saturday: Wild Sound at Overture Center
Wild Sound is a collaboration between classically trained 2016 Grammy winners Third Coast Percussion (pictured) and Glenn Kotche, best known as the drummer for Illinois rock heroes Wilco. Kotche is also known in the modern classical and experimental music worlds as a respected composer of new works for percussion ensembles, some of which will be performed at the Overture show. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Northern Light at UW Cinematheque
Set against the backdrop of an annual snowmobile race, NORTHERN LIGHT follows several rural denizens of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with sensitivity and compassion. Myriad aspects of midwestern life find poignant expression in the film: domestic and communal dedication, economic hardship, unflinching work ethic, casual racism and sexism, parental tenderness, and resolute independence. Perhaps the most complete and honest depiction of contemporary life in rural America. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Malcolm London at The Frequency
hicago rapper, poet, educator and activist Malcolm London has been heralded by Cornel West as “the Gil Scott-Heron of his generation,” and for good reason — since launching his career at a poetry slam in 2011 he’s gone on to earn international acclaim as an artist and social justice advocate. Alongside his friend Chance the Rapper, London runs the largest youth open mic in Chicago and in October 2016 released his debut album, Opia. Rich Robbins, another up-and-coming Chicago rapper, opens. CLICK HERE for more information.
