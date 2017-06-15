15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 16-18).

1 of 15
Henry Adebonojo
Friday - Saturday: Isthmus Jazz Festival at Memorial Union
Now entering its fourth decade, Isthmus Jazz Festival is a celebration of the artists who are keeping jazz alive, from local high school and college players to international superstar Terence Blanchard (pictured), who headlines the festival’s only ticketed event on Saturday (8 pm, Shannon Hall). Don’t miss the UW Jazz Orchestra playing a special anniversary piece from trumpeter/composer Paul Dietrich, an ode to the loveliest of venues, the Terrace (Saturday, 6 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Sunday: MREA Energy Fair at Renew the Earth Institute
Midwest Renewable Energy Association hosts the Energy Fair, an annual showcase of all things sustainable. This year's keynote speakers include Tesla Motors co-founder JB Straubel; Cory Chisel and Davina & the Vagabonds are among the musical guests. Closer to home, the Cottage Grove Fire Department hosts its annual festival, with a carnival all weekend and music headliners by perennial beer tent favorites Cherry Pie (Friday) and Madison County (Saturday). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Sunday: Between the Waves at Various Locations
Arguably one of the greatest assemblages of Madison-area musical talent in recent memory, this two-day festival — held in conjunction with the Between the Waves Conference for DIY musicians — will feature more than 40 local artists from a variety of genres performing on multiple stages. They include the Lower 5th, WheelHouse, Lucas Cates, Distant Cuzins, Lords of the Trident, SHESHE, the People Brothers Band, Mascot Theory and the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars. Additionally, a free all-ages hip-hop showcase featuring Dogs of War, Rob Dz, RIP, Chris LaBella, Keon Andre (pictured) and Charles Grant will be held at the Majestic on June 17. CLICK HERE for more information.
Joan Marcus ©2016 Joan Marcus
Friday - Sunday: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Overture Center
The Tony and Grammy award-winning Beautiful chronicles the life and work of King (born Carol Klein), a Brooklyn native who married songwriter Gerry Goffin and co-wrote and performed 1970s-era chart-toppers, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.” You’re guaranteed to leave the theater singing. Tuesday-Thursday (7:30 pm), Friday (8 pm), Saturday (2 & 8 pm) and Sunday (1 & 6:30 pm, June 13-18. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday: Barry Rothbart at Comedy Club on State
When not starring on ABC’s new comedy Downward Dog, Rothbart makes appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Conan. His understated demeanor helped him survive being held up at gunpoint in Baltimore, so it should be more than enough to get you through a night at the comedy club. With Danny Solomon, Phil Davidson. CLICK HERE for more information.
Yuto Shimizu
Friday: Get Back Wisconsin at Barrymore Theatre
A Madison treasure that celebrates the 50th anniversary of every Beatles album, Get Back Wisconsin moves to a bigger venue to perform Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in its entirety, along with other Beatles songs from every era. The album itself needs no introduction — a reissue recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — and Rolling Stone hails it as “the most important rock and roll album ever made.” Vocalist and guitarist Sean Michael Dargan says the band is “pulling out all the stops,” featuring guest musicians and an all-star 20-piece orchestra. Just a little help from their friends. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sweeney Photography
Friday: Lords of the Trident at High Noon Saloon
Saturday: Bike the Art at Paoli
Bike the Art is upping the ante this month with a creative route that begins at Promega (featuring Intertwined, an exhibit by Wisconsin artists Kristen Bartel, Nirmal Raja, Yeonhee Cheong and Rina Yoon each telling a piece of a shared story). Next, pedal to Paoli's Abel Contemporary Gallery for exhibitions by painter Kelli Hoppmann and glass artist Richard Jones. There's more art to see in Paoli, and pre-ordered meals will be served at Paoli Bread and Brat Haus at 11:30 am. Riders who make it to the Fitchburg Library by 2 pm get a popsicle made by Chrysalis Pops. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: SummerPalooza at Madison Children's Museum
School's out for the summer, and MCM marks this happy time with its fifth annual SummerPalooza event, outdoors on Rotary Plaza and along Hamilton Street. Try out circus activities, enjoy entertainment (VO5, pictured, Ken Lonnquist and more) and meet animals from Vilas Zoo. Also, admission to the museum's interior is free all day. CLICK HERE for more information.
7th Sense Media
Saturday: Jazz in the Park at Wingra Park
The Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association’s annual Jazz in the Park returns with a lineup of Madison favorites. Edgewood College’s jazz ensemble open with a set that will cover the gamut of styles and classics. The Red Hot Horn Dawgs will follow with an equally broad sampling of pop, from Johnny Cash to Bruno Mars. Closing the show is the Big Payback (pictured), voted one of Madison’s favorite dance bands by Isthmus readers in 2016. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Tal Hurwitz at Gates of Heaven
Madison Classical Guitar Society presents Tal Hurwitz, a player and composer growing in renown the around the world after appearances at festivals from Mexico to Slovakia, and winning prizes in performance and composition competitions. He’s stopping in Madison on his way to judge at the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Artist Competition in California. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sweet Music Chica
Saturday: Blues Picnic in the Park at Warner Park
Memphis growler and harmonica slinger Brandon Santini (pictured) headlines this year's Blues Picnic with two sets beginning at 6:35 pm. The Madison Blues Society's annual free concert also includes fiery soul sounds from the Missouri-based Norman Jackson Band, Milwaukee's Big N Tasty Blues band and locals the Mannish Boys. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: The Avett Brothers at Breese Stevens Field
Since the turn of the century, brothers Seth and Scott Avett have been the royal family of folk rock. Those 17 years have resulted in nine full-length albums (including last year’s True Sadness), all guided by a buoyant energy not often seen in the melancholy world of folk music.They make a triumphant return to Breese Stevens for a night of toe-tapping rock ‘n’ roll goodness. With Jill Andrews. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: David Murray & Kahil El’Zabar at Cafe Coda
David Murray is one of the most prolific reed players in jazz, recording a multitude of albums as a leader and working with about everyone you can think of — from jazz heavyweights Elvin Jones and Lester Bowie to more pop-oriented artists such as Jerry Garcia and Macy Gray (in the current David Murray Big Band). Chicago based percussionist Kahil El’Zabar has worked with Murray often over the years and joins him at Cafe Coda for a special duo performance, sure to spark some not-to-be-missed explorations. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Madison Area Music Awards at Overture Center
The Madison Area Music Association hosts its annual celebration of homegrown musicians, this year featuring performances by acts both well-established (Paul Filipowicz, WheelHouse, Clyde Stubblefield All Stars) and up-and-coming (Distant Cuzins, Imaginary Watermelon, pictured). The show starts at 7 pm, but fans can mingle with musicians at the traditional red carpet event beginning at 5 pm. MAMA’s biggest fundraiser of the year raises money for local music education programs. CLICK HERE for more information.
