15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 16-18).

×

Friday: Get Back Wisconsin at Barrymore Theatre

A Madison treasure that celebrates the 50th anniversary of every Beatles album, Get Back Wisconsin moves to a bigger venue to perform Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in its entirety, along with other Beatles songs from every era. The album itself needs no introduction — a reissue recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — and Rolling Stone hails it as “the most important rock and roll album ever made.” Vocalist and guitarist Sean Michael Dargan says the band is “pulling out all the stops,” featuring guest musicians and an all-star 20-piece orchestra. Just a little help from their friends. CLICK HERE for more information.