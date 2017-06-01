15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 2-4).

×

Saturday: Diana Krall at Overture Center

While jazz “rock stars” may be hard to come by these days, Diana Krall is the closest thing we have to one. The vocalist-pianist is the only jazz musician to have eight albums debut atop the Billboard charts, she’s won five Grammys (three more than her husband, Elvis Costello), and gone platinum multiple times. Her most recent standards album, Turn Up the Quiet, was released earlier this year. “ One of the signature gifts of this most musically sophisticated of pop-jazz performers has long been the ability to make a giant venue feel like a shoebox jazz club,” The Guardian wrote of Krall’s 2015 performance at Royal Albert Hall. Let’s see how she does in the massive Overture Hall. CLICK HERE for more information.