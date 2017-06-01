15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 2-4).

1 of 15
Friday: Cloud Cult at Majestic Theatre
Monumental music collective Cloud Cult brings their audiovisual concept album The Seeker for a special performance at the Majestic Theater. The band, frequently accompanied by live painting and interpretive dance, performs the album live alongside a screening of the companion film of the same name, followed by a second set of material. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: Wally's Music Fest at Mount Horeb
The Mount Horeb Area Arts Association's Spring Art Tour is a free, self-guided jaunt to 21 artist studios in Black Earth, Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Mount Horeb, Verona and rural environs. Classic rock fans will want to head to Milton for Wally's Music Fest, featuring nine cover bands playing everything from Aerosmith to ZZ Top ... and the Prince Experience (Saturday, 9:30 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: The Hussy (7" release) at High Noon Saloon
The Hussy (pictured) celebrates their latest 7-inch release on garage punk stalwart Big Neck Records, and the first recordings with second guitarist Tyler Fassnacht. Friday's bill also marks the release of Wood Chickens' album on LP by the label as well, and includes sets by Memphis punkers Fresh Flesh and Madison screamers No Hoax. The fest moves to Mickey's Saturday night for fellow Big Neck artists Fire Heads, Gallery Night (with Big Neck legend Jimmy Hollywood, ex-Baseball Furies, Blowtops), D.C. pop-punkers Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb and Pittsburgh's sludgy T-Tops. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Xasthur at The Frequency
Xasthur is a band that thrives on taking risks. From its early days of bleak and disturbing black metal up until the confrontational and dark acoustic folk blues music of today, it has always been a musical project that has been keeping people guessing. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Rooftop Cinema at MMoCA
Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday: Dick Pix Montana at Broom Street Theater
An original Shakespearean cyber-thriller courtroom drama romantic tragi-comedy. Simple, right? Based in Verona, Wisconsin, a modern-day Romeo and Juliet are banished by their parents and can communicate only through social media. Richard (Romeo) accidentally snaps a photo of his masculine silhouette to his modern-day Juliet, except he posts it to his Snapchat story instead of the intended object of his affection. Everyone in town sees. What destiny awaits? Written and directed by Chris Holoyda. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: Spring Art Tour at Various Locations
Twenty-one quality professional artists and crafters living and/or working in the Mount Horeb area - including Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Verona and rural areas in between - will open their rarely seen studios to the public over three days on the first weekend in June. (Note: the future Tour Area is being expanded to a 20 mile radius around Mount Horeb, which will include the Sauk Priaire/Prairie du Sac, West Middleton, Barneveld/Ridgeway, and New Glarus areas as well. Artists in these areas are encouraged to apply for the 2018 Tour.) CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus at First United Methodist Church
Madison's gay and gay-friendly men's chorus will celebrate 20 years of “singing to make a better world” with a concert, appropriately titled “Devotion/Commitment.” Themes of devotion to community, family, work, God, country, liberty and self will be explored through the program selected by artistic director Kevin Hage. The chorus will premiere the commissioned work, "Twenty Years: in Celebration of Perfect Harmony," by Margaret Cornils Luke, with lyrics based on submissions from chorus members. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday - Saturday: Maggie Faris at Comedy Club on State
A proud Midwestern native, Maggie Faris has carved out quite the niche in the comedy landscape over the past 15 years, and is renowned for brave yet relatable and lighthearted views on the current social landscape, especially LGBT topics. In 2008 she was listed as one of the Funniest Lesbians in America by Curve Magazine. Come for the refreshing world view, and stay for the dorky non-sequiturs peppered through her set. With Spencer James, Ian Erickson. Thursday (8:30 pm) and Friday-Saturday (8 & 10:30 pm), June 1-3. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Imelda Marcos at Art In
Chicago math-noise duo Imelda Marcos w/ The Central (prog-grind pop jams), Nonzoo (tweak dance) and Sinking Suns (post punk) CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: TRANSforming Faith at First United Methodist Church
Joanne Lee, who became an activist for transgender equality and acceptance after the suicide of her trans child, Skylar, in 2015, will lead a conference designed to build ties among youth, their parents and faith groups. TRANSforming Faith will include panel discussions, break out groups for parents, children and faith community members and workshops. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Scott Turow at Central Library
Bestselling lawyer-author Turow visits Madison to discuss Testimony, his new novel about an investigator looking into the disappearance of a Roma refugee camp in the aftermath of the war in Bosnia. The first 75 people in line will receive a free copy of the book at this Wisconsin Book Festival event. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Diana Krall at Overture Center
While jazz “rock stars” may be hard to come by these days, Diana Krall is the closest thing we have to one. The vocalist-pianist is the only jazz musician to have eight albums debut atop the Billboard charts, she’s won five Grammys (three more than her husband, Elvis Costello), and gone platinum multiple times. Her most recent standards album, Turn Up the Quiet, was released earlier this year. “ One of the signature gifts of this most musically sophisticated of pop-jazz performers has long been the ability to make a giant venue feel like a shoebox jazz club,” The Guardian wrote of Krall’s 2015 performance at Royal Albert Hall. Let’s see how she does in the massive Overture Hall. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Jock Jammies at Majestic Theatre
Nine out of ten scientists agree, partying in a onesie is just more fun. On June 3rd, the Majestic, along with DJ extraordinaire Josh B Kuhl, are putting that theory to the test with an all-out adult onesie dance party! CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Michael McDermott at High Noon Saloon
McDermott is living proof that being dubbed “the next Dylan” at age 24 is not a good thing. Until it is. The songwriter burned through most of the next two decades addicted to drugs as he somehow continued to write and perform. Sober now for five years, he has reignited the comparison with his new record, Willow Springs, which has all of the musical intelligence of Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. With luck, his wife Heather Horton, who sings on the album, will join him on stage. With Kari Arnett. CLICK HERE for more information.
