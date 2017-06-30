15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (June 30-July 2)

1 of 15
Seth Thompson
Friday: The Right Now at With Citra, North Coast Soul.
Vocalist Stefanie Berecz lights the fuse on this explosive pop-soul act from Chicago. Berecz is a monster singer; shouting to the rafters on one song, sizzling low on the next. The band’s new record, Starlight, is a showcase for her — and for Brendan O’Connell, the band’s primary composer/arranger. The Right Now blows the roof off Chicago clubs much bigger than The Frequency. This will be one of the summer’s hottest shows. With Citra, North Coast Soul. CLICK HERE for more information.
2 of 15
Friday: Chicago Edge Ensemble at the Arts + Literature Laboratory
The jazz programmers at ALL are on a roll, and this concert is no exception. Chicago’s Mars Williams (sax), Jeb Bishop (trombone), Dan Phillips (guitar) and Krzysztof Pabian (bass) are all genre hoppers who’ve played with the greats. Williams has blown his horn with the Psychedelic Furs, Billy Idol, Kurt Elling and Jerry Garcia. Bandleader Phillips is a Chicago institution, and Pabian is a classically trained bassist. It’ll be edgy and memorable. CLICK HERE for more information.
3 of 15
Tom Klingele
Friday: La Jetée at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time. CLICK HERE for more information.
4 of 15
Friday: Knuckel Drager (20th anniversary) at High Noon Saloon
If you like your surf music bold, raunchy and over-amped, you are certainly a Knuckel Drager fan already. Taking the form to its ne plus ultra, the band often features two drummers and bassists just to keep up with all the guitars and, of course, the fire-spitting Farfisa of Max Wedge. Wedge and guitarists El Diablo and Major Rager will also DJ between sets. Be sure to catch openers Wife (recently reunited) and one-man band Roboman. CLICK HERE for more information.
5 of 15
Liz Lauren
Friday: A Flea in Her Ear at American Players Theatre, Spring Green
2017’s best bet to have you rolling in the aisles, offering characters with no impulse control running a gauntlet of glorious temptation. This bevvy of bourgeoisie are secretly dying to let down their guard (and their garters). And once that wafer-thin seal of propriety is broken, the bacchanal glee boiling just beneath the surface is free to run amok, bouncing from room to room in a hotel of ill repute. We’ve brought out the big comedic guns for this one; consider this your invitation to join the melee. CLICK HERE for more information.
6 of 15
Friday: Geezerpalooza: Ken Lonnquist 60th Birthday Concert at Brink Lounge
Geezerpalooza: Best name for a birthday party — ever. Veteran performer and songwriter Ken Lonnquist has been delighting audiences young and old for as long as we can remember. He’s got a musical theater resume a mile long, a knack for witty and topical songwriting and a generous spirit that has him collaborating and jamming with just about everyone. Pete Seeger called him “one hell of a good songwriter and singer.” Expect a star-studded lineup and a great night of songs. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 of 15
Saturday-Sunday: BrickUniverse at Monona Terrace
BrickUniverse is a touring LEGO fan convention started a few years back by now-17-year-old Greyson Beights. Along with opportunities for all ages to do some on-site building, there are merch vendors, displays of fan constructions, and an exhibit of creations by professional LEGO artists Jonathan Lopes and Rocco Buttliere. CLICK HERE for more information.
8 of 15
Saturday: Cash Box Kings, The Jimmys, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys at Knuckle Down Saloon
Nothing says Independence Day like a lazy afternoon of blues. The award-winning Cash Box Kings (1 pm, pictured) are using the occasion to release their new album, Royal Mint. Featuring Madison’s Joe Nosek on harmonica and Chicago’s Oscar Wilson on vocals, the Kings are truly blues royalty. Also on the bill: The Jimmys (3 pm) and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys (5 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
9 of 15
Saturday: Fourth Fest at Edgewater Hotel
It’s fun for all ages at the Edgewater with activities for kids and music by MoonHouse, Hometown Sweethearts and the People Brothers Band, recent winner of the Madison Area Music Awards “Best R&B/Pop Performer.” All these bands make America infinitely greater by facilitating booty shaking. CLICK HERE for more information.
10 of 15
Benjamin Barlow
Saturday: Macbeth at Capital Brewery, Middleton
Drunk Shakespeare is a global craze that's exactly what it sounds like: Six Madison Shakespeare Company actors will (safely) ingest large amounts of alcohol and perform Macbeth. The actors and director Francisco C. Torres participated in the company's last (sober) production of the play. Fans of the Bard or the Comedy Central show Drunk History will appreciate this mash-up classic of tragedy, witches and war, which can only get crazier if the actors can barely stand. Jason Compton reprises his role as Macbeth. CLICK HERE for more information.
11 of 15
Sunday: Lonesome Willie Jones & His Dime Store Posse, Sortin' the Mail, Milkhouse Radio, Down from the Hills, Northern Comfort, Open Jam at High Noon Saloon
Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival presents this afternoon of string band and country sounds, which could double as a solid primer on the local scene for the uninitiated. Lonesome Willie Jones plays honky tonk with His Dime Store Posse (pictured) and bluegrass as a member of Sortin’ the Mail. Milkhouse Radio, Northern Comfort and long-running bluegrassers Down from the Hills are also on the bill. Those who feel like doing a little pickin’ can join an open jam on the patio. CLICK HERE for more information.
12 of 15
Sunday: Hymn Sing at Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green
The tradition of Sunday afternoon hymn sings in the Wyoming Valley will continue for the 38th season. Like in previous years, they will be held at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center. Unlike previous years, there will not be a June Hymn Sing due to a scheduling conflict. The season starts on July 2 and continues on the first Sunday of each month through October. Singing begins at 2 PM and refreshments are served. CLICK HERE for more information.
13 of 15
C&N Photographers
Sunday: Stephanie Jutt & Thomas Kasdorf at UW Memorial Union-Terrace
Jutt (pictured), flautist and Bach Dancing & Dynamite co-founder, joins pianist Kasdorf for the latest installment of the new Summer Serenades classical music series. The duo will share tunes from an upcoming CD and some seasonally appropriate patriotic melodies. There’s no better setting for summer music than the Terrace, so grab a beer, a brat and settle in. CLICK HERE for more information.
14 of 15
Vanessa Tortolano
Sunday: Improv for Sluts at The Frequency
Putting a musical together is incredibly hard work. Putting one together on the spot is even harder. But that’s exactly what the riot grrls of Madison’s Damsel Trash intend to do, creating a fully improvised punk musical with local improvisers and vocal powerhouses Vanessa Tortolano and Kelly Maxwell. Given the frenetic, oftentimes downright hilarious nature of the band’s live show, this should make for an unforgettable piece of theater. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 of 15
Mike and Erin Lee
Sunday: Stewart Huff With Dan Bacula, Allie Lindsay at Harmony Bar
Uncle Baby Daddy is back, baby! Stewart Huff is bringing his thinking man's routine back to the isthmus for all to enjoy. This 2016 Orlando Fringe Fest Critic's Choice winner is a true storyteller, peppering in hilarious observations or philosophical non-sequiturs to keep the laughs coming constantly. There is never a dull moment in Huff's act; his pacing is immaculate, and his ideologies about life may leave you with a new perspective...and insanely sore ribs! With Dan Bacula, Allie Lindsey. CLICK HERE for more information.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 30 - July 2).