15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 9-11).

Saturday - Sunday: Forge at Madison Brassworks

Before it is renovated and becomes part of the Goodman Community Center, Madison residents will be able to explore the city’s historic Brass Works building amid the work of local artists. Many of the show’s 18 artists are creating site-specific installation pieces from the raw industrial space itself. The show provides an opportunity to admire the historic edifice as it currently stands: dynamic, gritty, and still full of life. Note: the space has uneven surfaces and stairs have open metal grate treads, so wear sensible closed-toed shoes. Not all of the spaces are handicap-accessible, and everyone is advised to watch their step. CLICK HERE for more information.