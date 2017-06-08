15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 9-11).

1 of 15
Saturday: Margarita Fest at Pasquals Cantina E. Washington Ave
The first ever Isthmus Margarita Fest is your chance to taste unlimited two-ounce servings of margaritas and mini taco samples from more than a dozen local restaurants. DJ Nick Nice will be supplying the music. Tickets ($50 adv., $60 day-of if available) are available at Pasqual’s Cantina or at madritafest.com. Premium tasting tickets ($70 adv.) are also available. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Monica Martin at Crescendo Espresso Bar
Former PHOX vocalist Monica Martin returns to Madison for a solo show, just after the release of Awake and Pretty Much Sober, a new collaborative album with electronic producer Violents. With J.E. Sunde (late of the Daredevil Christopher Wright) and Her Crooked Heart (singer-songwriter Rachel Ries). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: Kambui Olujimi at MMoCA
Brooklyn native Kambui Olumjimi's multi-disciplinary exhibition explores ideas of power and hierarchy with a range of two- and three-dimensional media, including glass blowing and wheat pasting. The title, "Zulu Time" refers to the fact that even the prime meridian (from which we measure global time zones) was a result of Great Britain's colonial maritime empire. Olumjimi will speak at the opening event (6-9 pm on Friday, June 2), and the exhibit runs through August 13. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Sunday: Marquette Waterfront Festival at Yahara Place Park
Mother Nature may mark the official start of summer a week-plus hence, but in the hearts of many local fest-goers it begins this weekend with the 28th annual Marquette Waterfront Festival. Yahara Place Park on the shores of Lake Monona comes alive with two stages featuring a mix of Americana and farther-flung sounds, including sets both days by Québécois folk revivalists Les Poules à Colin and jazz-classical-world music fusionist Fareed Haque. The roots side of the ledger includes a Sunday headlining set by rock/soul fireball Nikki Hill, Brew City favorites Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (Saturday) and ace Madison songsmith Josh Harty (both days). CLICK HERE for more information.
Tom Klingele
Friday: Rooftop Cinema at MMoCA
Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Chants at High Noon Saloon
A stellar lineup of bands is raising funds to support Amanda Marie Poetzl, a local service industry stalwart (Grampa’s Pizzeria, Julep), who is battling breast cancer. With live music from the brass funksters of Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and Afrobeat from Immigré, followed by a DJ set from CHANTS. CLICK HERE for more information.
Connie Ward
Friday: Oedipus Tex at Mickey's Tavern
Oedipus Tex began as a solo acoustic project for fleet-fingered guitarist Eric Caldera, but gradually grew into a group of fellow ringers including Karl Christenson (Cribshitter), Nathan Tredinnick (Something to Do) and Joe Bernstein (Kissers). Caldera is departing for Los Angeles, so catch this full-band incarnation while you can. With Building on Buildings, the Apologists. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Cody Jinks at Majestic
Given the recent success of outsiders like Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell, it seems the oddballs are taking over the country music scene. Another atypical act is Cody Jinks, a no-bullshit outlaw who cut his teeth playing in a Denton, Texas-based thrash metal band. Now Jinks is at the forefront of the genre, with his 2016 self-released I’m Not the Devil peaking at #4 on the Billboard Country charts. With Ward Davis, Porter Union. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Kehlani at Orpheum
The journey to R&B stardom hasn’t been easy for Kehlani Parrish. She first gained fame in a California teen pop group and competed on America’s Got Talent. Then she became homeless and spent time couch surfing until a timely call from singer Nick Cannon got her back in the studio. Her debut major label album, SweetSexySavage, dropped in January to rave reviews — the sound is classic R&B swagger with perfect pop hooks steeped in earnest vulnerability. With Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles. CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday-Saturday: Brooks Wheelan at Comedy Club on State
Chris Farley isn’t Madison’s only connection to Saturday Night Live. In 2014, Brooks Wheelan — who appeared on SNL from 2013-2014 — recorded his debut stand-up album, This is Cool, Right? at the Comedy Club on State. Wheelan has returned to our fair city a few times since then, and the brutally honest and gleefully absurd stand-up has been hilarious each time. With Adam Burke, Omar Nava. CLICK HERE for more information.
Nick Wilkes
Saturday - Sunday: Forge at Madison Brassworks
Before it is renovated and becomes part of the Goodman Community Center, Madison residents will be able to explore the city’s historic Brass Works building amid the work of local artists. Many of the show’s 18 artists are creating site-specific installation pieces from the raw industrial space itself. The show provides an opportunity to admire the historic edifice as it currently stands: dynamic, gritty, and still full of life. Note: the space has uneven surfaces and stairs have open metal grate treads, so wear sensible closed-toed shoes. Not all of the spaces are handicap-accessible, and everyone is advised to watch their step. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Patton Oswalt at Orpheum Theatre
Veteran funnyman Patton Oswalt’s 2016 was a tumultuous year. While the comedian won an Emmy and a Grammy for his Talking for Clapping Netflix special, Oswalt also experienced tragedy: His wife, Michelle McNamara, died of an accidental prescription drug overdose. After an understandable hiatus, Oswalt has once again hit the comedy circuit, using his vulnerable and poignant observations to combat grief and misery. Be prepared for a different kind of show this time around; he’ll make you laugh, of course, but bringing some tissues along may not be a bad idea, either. CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Jonathan Safran Foer at Gates of Heaven
Jonathan Safran Foer is a master at combining whimsy with crushingly dark subject matter. His first two novels, Everything is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, deal with the Holocaust and 9/11, respectively, all from the fantastical point of view of his protagonists. His latest, 2016’s Here I Am, chronicles a series of unfortunate events that befall a character who may or may not be Foer himself. CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: The Equality March for Unity & Pride on Madison at Library Mall
In solidarity with the same-day national rally in Washington, D.C., the Equality March for Unity and Pride on Madison is a demonstration of support for the LGBTQ community and of resistance to the Trump/Pence agenda. The march starts at Library Mall (noon) and goes up State Street to the Capitol for a rally with speeches from local leaders (1-5 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
Sunday: Donovan at Overture Center
Scottish troubadour Donovan Leitch's first recordings from 1965 reflect the songwriter's Woody Guthrie-besotted youth. But before that year was out, the young artist began combining all sorts of influences (most prominently jazz and world music — along with the burgeoning psychedelic zeitgeist — into a sound that is unmistakably, inimitably Donovan. Celebrate more than five decades of great music and consciousness-raising with this concert at the Capitol Theater. CLICK HERE for more information.
