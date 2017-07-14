15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (July 14 - July 16).

1 of 15
Friday: Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Majestic Theatre
Preservation Hall Jazz band, the headliner for Live on King Street, isn't just a band; it's an institution. For the last 50-plus years, the dixieland jazz masters have served as the house band for the legendary Preservation Hall in New Orleans, one of the first venues to be desegregated during Jim Crow. In the time since, the band has mastered complementing the classic New Orleans jazz sound with the energy of rock and roll, and its latest album — So It Is, released in April — was produced in part by TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek. With Mama Digdown's Brass Band, the Handphibians.
Friday: Douglas Bosley, Scott Espeseth at Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy
The James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters will host two solo exhibitions by Wisconsin-based artists Douglas Bosley and Scott Espeseth, opening July 7 and closing August 27, 2017.
Artists' Reception: Friday, July 14, 5:30–7:30 pm with talks by the artists at 6:30 pm. Art@Noon Gallery Tour – Friday, August 25, 12:00–12:30 pm
These exhibitions and all related events are free and open to the public.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Mindy Tucker
Friday: Michelle Wolf at Comedy Club on State
Michelle Wolf hit late-night TV as a performer in summer 2014 on Late Night with Seth Meyers, working for the show as a writer and regularly appearing as the recurring character "Grown-Up Annie." Since 2016 she has been a writer and regular on-air contributor to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where her work has included recent sharp pieces on Megyn Kelly's move to NBC and the expectations around the Wonder Woman film. With James Hodge, Rachael Soglin (the daughter of hizzoner, if you were wondering) . ALSO: Friday-Saturday (8 & 10:30 pm), July 14-15.
Saturday: Flea Market at Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam
The Dodge County Fairgrounds will be bursting with unique treasures and handmade items this summer. The monthly Flea Market and Craft Fair will be held five Saturdays throughout the summer months from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Fairgrounds.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Sarah Rose Smiley
Saturday: The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever at James Madison Park
Out on the shores of Lake Mendota, a company of Kate Bush fans will come together for The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever, recreating the iconic dance from the U.S. video for Bush's debut single. Part of a growing, global public art project, participants can learn the moves ahead of time (a rehearsal takes place at 6 pm Friday), or just show up in a red dress and let the spirit of Catherine Earnshaw move you.
Saturday: Volunteer Land Steward Work Day at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona
Interested in helping restore and maintain ALNC's prairie, marsh and woodlands? Join us one Saturday of every month to help control invasives, seed with native plants, get dirty and have some fun! Volunteer work days will focus mainly on land management projects and invasive species removal. Work days may be cancelled due to inclement weather or planned activities may be modified. Adults and youth welcome - please wear long pants and appropriate footwear.
WHS 23219
Saturday: Hidden History of the Capitol Square at the Wisconsin Historical Museum
The Capitol Square has been the focal point of Madison since its founding. Discover how the downtown has changed (and stayed the same!) over hundreds of years. This tour will shed light on the formative years of Madison, featuring stories of the men and women who established our iconic square as a center of politics, commerce, and social life. How did a marsh-covered isthmus become the Madison we know today? Join us and find out!
Will Byington
Saturday: La Fête de Marquette at Central Park
Big numbers at this year's La Fete de Marquette. The annual French-flavored party produced by the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center features 30-plus bands on three stages spread over Central Park's five acres. An expanded "Family Fete" area offers games and activities beneath the spinning shadow of the "Big Eli" antique Ferris wheel. And then there's the music. Starting with Zydeco legend Terrance Simien on Thursday night and concluding with Prague's electro-swing band Mydy Rabycan on Sunday night, the line-up has few soft spots. More highlights: Multiple Grammy nominee Roddie Romero & the Hub City All Stars (pictured) bring their Cajun-country to the Ingersoll stage on Friday night; the Brearly Street "Moon Stage" is home to the annual Musique Electronique on Saturday, featuring Kevin Saunderson (who, with his partners in the Belleville Three, is considered one of the originators of "Detroit Techno"); and Feufollet, young Cajun rock innovators from Lafayette, Louisiana, roll into town for a Sunday night set.
Saturday: Monkey Business Institute at Jul 15, 2017 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave.
All-Ages Show: Fun for fans of any age, this one-hour show is packed with fast-paced, classic, short-form improv comedy! Audience participation is guaranteed and the content is appropriate for kids, as well as grown-ups who appreciate smart, clean comedy. Seating begins at 4:45 PM; show at 5:30 pm; $7.
Grown-Up Show: For those who like their comedy a little bit more saucy, our Grown-Up Show features two acts of hilarious improv comedy complete with an intermission. Content is usually rated "PG-13″ with an occasional dip into rated "R" humor. Seating at 7:15 pm, show at 8 pm; $12.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Saturday: Johnny Chimes at Louisianne's, Etc., Middleton
Every Friday & Saturday, 6:30 pm, and Tuesday-Wednesday, 6 pm. Free.
Madison Parks
Sunday: Ride the Drive
Join us Sunday, July 16, from 10:00am to 2:00pm! The new route, which is more park-focused with fewer street closures, was created as a result of several factors: construction around the Capitol Square, event expenses and loss of funding and a desire to heighten the event's connection to parks.
Sunday: Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour
The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation brings its popular neighborhood walking tour concept to the village of Maple Bluff, just off North Sherman Avenue as you head to Madison's north side. The 75-mintute tour begins every half hour, and advance tickets ($30) are recommended: madisonpreservation.org.
Michael Brosilow
Sunday: Cyrano de Bergerac at American Players Theatre, Spring Green
Edmond Rostand's achingly beautiful 1897 romance celebrates love, poetry and independence. The production is uniformly excellent, with a talented cast balancing pathos and comedy. But the star of the show is veteran James Ridge, who portrays the lovestruck philosopher/swordsman with equal parts passion and vulnerability. Through Oct. 6.
Friday - Sunday: Sauk County Fair at Sauk County Fairgrounds
It's county fair time for Dane County's neighbors to the east and west, with the expected carnival, fair food and farm animal exhibits. Sauk County Fair features regional music headliners including interactive genre-smashers Swing Crew (Thursday) and polka band Mississippi Valley Dutchmen (Sunday), along with Nashville headliner Keith Anderson (Saturday).
Friday - Sunday: Don Quixote Through the Ages at UW Memorial Library
The Madison Early Music Festival has put together "Don Quixote Through the Ages," a display of books, musical scores and other materials related to the swashbuckling Spanish classic by Miguel de Cervantes. As a bonus, you'll be able to scan a QR code to hear a Spotify playlist from the 2017 Madison Early Music concert series. Through Aug. 10.
