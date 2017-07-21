15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (July 21 - July 23)

1 of 15
Friday: Joe Scalissi & the Happy Hour Orchestra
Madison's own crooner, Joe Scalissi, honors Dean Martin on what would be the singer's 100th birthday. Scalissi's going all out for this one: He will be backed by the Happy Hour Orchestra, directed by Brian Whitty, and the venue will screen Dean Martin videos before the performance and during intermission. A fun tidbit is that when he performed this same show in Palm Desert, California back in February, two of Martin’s children were in attendance along with their children, thus keeping the legend alive. CLICK HERE for more information.
2 of 15
Friday: Ray Bonneville
Singer-songwriter Ray Bonneville has transmogrified a life lived mostly on the road into a deep catalog of folk-blues songs that often feature a hypnotic groove gained from his time in New Orleans during the ’80s. Bonneville recently completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to help fund his ninth studio album, so, with luck, Madison will get a sneak preview of some new songs at this concert presented by Madison Music Sessions. CLICK HERE to learn more.
3 of 15
Friday: Krish Mohan
A charming amalgam of Harris Wittels and Aziz Ansari, Krish Mohan brings houses down with his astute observations regarding the state of our nation. With his current tour, Mohan aims to break down social stigmas regarding mental illness, drugs and immigration. Where others fail to wrangle such nebulous concepts into digestible jokes, Mohan exceeds in delivering clever, biting humor and a whole lot of genuine care and heart. Like many other great comedians of our time, he also brings his own heritage into his work, such as having to remind crowds that just because he is Indian American it does not mean he belongs to a tribe. Mohan just wants to make the world a happier place, one set at a time. With Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Jason Hillman. CLICK HERE to learn more.
4 of 15
Friday: Maitri
Maintaining its reputation as a hub of Madison’s jazz scene, ALL is hosting Brooklyn neo-soul band Maitri. Lead singer Caroline Davis’s vocal delivery sounds direct from early ‘60s R&B, blended with classic jazz and contemporary indie influences. With a tight rhythm section and adornments such as woodwinds and modern electronic flourishes, the band is a must see for 21st century jazz and D.I.Y. fans alike. CLICK HERE for more information.
5 of 15
Friday: The Lonesome Organist & William Z. Villain
The Lonesome Organist is the appropriately named one-man-show of multi-instrumentalist and Madison transplant Jeremy Jacobsen, also of Chicago funk jam-band 5ive Style. Once handpicked to play a show curated by David Bowie, Jacobsen is known for playing several instruments all at once, including accordion, steel drums, cymbals and synths. And he does all this by the way, while also harnessing his own operatic voice. His tunes mix genres as disparate as Appalachian blues and classic garage rock, and many of his songs seamlessly jump from punky jams to folk classics. Experimental Latin folk guitarist William Z. Villain opens. CLICK HERE to learn more.
6 of 15
Saturday: Circus Celebration
The annual Big Top Parade, kicking off at 11 am on Broadway Street (at Seventh Avenue) and traveling to the Square, is sure to be bigger than ever. This year, Baraboo is also hosting a weekend-long Circus Celebration, reuniting past and present performers. A benefit show for retired circus artists starts at 7:30 pm at the Al. Ringling Theatre. CLICK HERE to learn more.
7 of 15
Saturday: Heymiss Progress Business Expo & Job Fair
The Heymiss Progress Expo and Job Fair, organized by socialpreneur Sabrina Madison, builds on last year's vendor fair featuring African American-owned businesses. This year's expo includes 60 merchants, as well as Dane County employers seeking workers, presentations by entrepreneurs, entertainment by DJ Pain 1 and local food carts. Admission is free. CLICK HERE to learn more.
8 of 15
Saturday: Hangar Dance
Vintage fashions and dance music from the 1940s are highlighted at the annual Wisconsin Aviation Hangar Dance. Practice your swing dance moves to Big Band music from Ladies Must Swing, an 18-piece orchestra. The dance benefits Badger Honor Flight, which pays for World War II and Korean War veterans to visit memorials erected in their honor. Dance lessons by Social Life Dance Center start at 6:30 pm. CLICK HERE to learn more.
9 of 15
Michael Brosilow
Saturday: Cyrano de Bergerac
Edmond Rostand’s achingly beautiful 1897 romance celebrates love, poetry and independence. The production is uniformly excellent, with a talented cast balancing pathos and comedy. But the star of the show is veteran James Ridge, who portrays the lovestruck philosopher/swordsman with equal parts passion and vulnerability. CLICK HERE to learn more.
10 of 15
Vanessa Preziose
Saturday: Opera in the Park
A cross between an intro to opera’s greatest hits and a Fourth of July fireworks display, Madison Opera’s annual Opera in the Park concert attracted an estimated 16,000 spectators last year, so plan to bring blankets or lawn chairs early for a good view of the stage. You can even take a crack at conducting the orchestra along with Maestro Joseph Mechavich — he will have the baton and you a glow stick. This year the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra will be joined by soprano Cecilia Violetta López (pictured), mezzo-soprano Adriana Zabala, tenor David Walton and baritone Will Liverman for the two-hour program. It should be a sensational night for anyone who loves opera, or any kind of live music under the night’s sky. CLICK HERE to learn more.
11 of 15
Saturday: K4 Pig Roast
Chef Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat heads to Karben4 Brewing for a summer pig roast (with pork from Lonely Oak Farms). Traditional sides will be served including beans, slaw and pasta salad. The brewery will debut a new "beer cocktail." At Karben4, 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 2-7 pm. CLICK HERE to learn more.
12 of 15
Carlos Guzman/M.O.D. Media Productions
Saturday: Sunday Night Records Showcase
A newly artist-created Madison label sets up camp at one of the city’s newest music venues — sounds like a guaranteed party. Sunday Night Records’ focus is new artist development, and this show is a chance to hear four such artists signed by the label: Chloe Louise, Not from Earth, Hannah Edlén and Xander Anim. Plus you’ll hear two bands featuring label chiefs Nate Meng (with The Stolen Sea) and Ryan Lansing (The Werewolverine). CLICK HERE to learn more.
13 of 15
Sunday: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Clare Norelle
Open Doors for Refugees is an organization based here in Madison that helps settle refugees in the area, and the group is asking for help. A donation gets you in to see the incomparable Milwaukee folk singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey, gospel-string duo SistaStrings and tri-lingual musician Clare Norelle. Food will be provided by the newcomer refugees and their supporters. Great music, great food, and an even better cause. CLICK HERE to learn more.
14 of 15
Ebru Yildiz
Sunday: Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy honed her chops at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, which may be news to the esteemed music school. Sneaking into classes and workshops, Glaspy transformed herself into an excellent alt-rock songwriter. She’s parlayed a diverse set of influences, from Joni Mitchell to Rage Against the Machine, into a whip-smart sound that’s all her own. Her debut, album Emotions and Math, was released in 2016. With Liza Anne. CLICK HERE to learn more.
15 of 15
Sunday: Jessepalooza
Jessepalooza features music from Johnny Can't Stop (rock covers) and Unity the Band (roots reggae), a bounce house and live animals from Zoozort for the younger set, a cookout and an auction. The annual event raises funds for Riding On Insulin, a nonprofit providing outdoor recreation camps for kids with Type 1 diabetes. Admission is free. CLICK HERE to learn more.
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (July 21-23).