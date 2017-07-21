15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (July 21 - July 23)

×

Friday: Krish Mohan

A charming amalgam of Harris Wittels and Aziz Ansari, Krish Mohan brings houses down with his astute observations regarding the state of our nation. With his current tour, Mohan aims to break down social stigmas regarding mental illness, drugs and immigration. Where others fail to wrangle such nebulous concepts into digestible jokes, Mohan exceeds in delivering clever, biting humor and a whole lot of genuine care and heart. Like many other great comedians of our time, he also brings his own heritage into his work, such as having to remind crowds that just because he is Indian American it does not mean he belongs to a tribe. Mohan just wants to make the world a happier place, one set at a time. With Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Jason Hillman. CLICK HERE to learn more.