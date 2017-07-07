15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (July 7 - July 9).

×

Friday: Douglas Bosley, Scott Espeseth at Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy

The James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters will host two solo exhibitions by Wisconsin-based artists Douglas Bosley and Scott Espeseth, opening July 7 and closing August 27, 2017.

Artists' Reception: Friday, July 14, 5:30–7:30 pm with talks by the artists at 6:30 pm. Art@Noon Gallery Tour – Friday, August 25, 12:00–12:30 pm

These exhibitions and all related events are free and open to the public.

