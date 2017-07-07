15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (July 7 - July 9).

1 of 15
Friday: Catfish River Music Festival at Rotary Park, Stoughton
The Catfish River Music Festival features major Midwestern folk, country and blues-rock acts for a three day festival outside the beautiful Stoughton Opera House. Headliners include touring roots-psych rockers Super Doppler (pictured, Friday), Neil Young cover band Shakey (Saturday) and Americana heavyweights WheelHouse on Sunday -- capped off by fireworks at dusk. There will be local food and beverages for sale, as well as a diverse array of vendors and non-profits to explore. The festival benefits the Opera House Friends Association. For the full schedule, visit catfishrivermusicfest.com.
Friday: Douglas Bosley, Scott Espeseth at Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy
The James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters will host two solo exhibitions by Wisconsin-based artists Douglas Bosley and Scott Espeseth, opening July 7 and closing August 27, 2017.
Artists' Reception: Friday, July 14, 5:30–7:30 pm with talks by the artists at 6:30 pm. Art@Noon Gallery Tour – Friday, August 25, 12:00–12:30 pm
These exhibitions and all related events are free and open to the public.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Willy Street Chamber Players at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Friday July 7, 2017 at 6pm: The Willy Street Chamber Players will begin their 3rd annual Summer Series this Friday July 7th at 6pm. Join these energetic young chamber musicians for an exciting concert that has something for everyone. The concert will begin with two short works: Amazing Grace by Jennifer Higdon and Hugo Wolf's delightful Italian Serenade.
Holly Whittlef
Friday: Driveway Thriftdwellers at Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills
Americana. Free.
Americana. Free.

During the summer months, all music is in the Beer Garden (weather permitting) from 6 to 9 pm. In case of heavy rain or impending doom, performances move indoors. Food trucks are also being scheduled to correspond with every music performance.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Something To Do at Green County Courthouse Square
Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square
Historic Green County Courthouse, Monroe
Free
Food stands, beer and wine.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Debra Anderson
Friday: Terry Tempest Williams at Central Library
Conservationist Terry Tempest Williams will discuss her new book, The Hour of Land, about our national parks. The parks, among our great national treasures, face great dangers from the current presidential administration. Tempest Williams weaves together personal meditations, travelogue, natural history and social commentary.
Maurice Thaler
Saturday: Art Fair on the Square at Capitol Square
Art Fair on the Square showcases nearly 500 artists at Madison's central meeting place, and the event raises funds to support free access to art at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. As if that isn't enough, the event also features three stages of music and dance, craft projects for kids and lots of good food.
Aliza Rand
Saturday - Sunday: Madison Early Music Festival at UW Humanities Building
The UW-Madison Arts institute is hosting the 18th annual Madison Early Music Festival, this year focused on music in Don Quixote -- a classic rife with references to high and low 16th century Spanish culture. The festival is a unique chance to deepen any reading of the epic, with workshops, lectures and concerts recreating what music may have sounded like centuries ago during the Spanish Habsburg Dynasty. Evening concerts in Mills Hall include Piffaro, The Renaissance Band; Barcelona guitarist Xaxier Diaz-Latorre, playing early plucked instruments; and Spanish Renaissance music by Sonnambula. Full schedule at artsinstitute.wisc.edu/memf.
Saturday: Driftless Music Festival at Eckhart Park, Viroqua
Saturday, July 8, noon to 10pm. Eckhart Park, Viroqua. 500 W. Decker St. next to Courthouse. This is a family-friendly event. Bring your own blanket or chair. We pride ourselves on having an eclectic mix of professional musicians performing under the trees. Admission is free, and a wide variety of food vendors will be available throughout the day.
Saturday: Depth Charge at Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona
It's time again for Depth Charge, WBC's explosive celebration of old world brewing techniques in which hot rocks boil the wort, "the dragon" blows up and bagpipes blare for a victory march. The rocks drop at 7 pm. You can also have your beer christened with a lucky hot poker (a German tradition that caramelizes the malt). Music will be provided by The Driveway Thriftdwellers (5 pm, pictured) and Jon Dee Graham & the Fighting Cocks (8 pm). Admission is free; the beer, and food by Heritage Tavern, is not.
Sunday: Cruis'n Wisconsin
Annual car, motorcycle & truck show, 8 am-5 pm, 7/9, McKellar Park, Blanchardville, with raffle, refreshments. $2 (free ages under 12; vehicle registration until noon, $15). 608-523-4338.
Beth Skogen
Sunday: Bike the Art
Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library are pleased to announce the July Bike the Art tour schedule. Bike the Art is a monthly curated bicycle tour of Madison's arts offerings. Organized by ALL, The Bubbler, VEA Events and Madison Community Discourse, in collaboration with local artists, arts organizations and businesses, Bike the Art encourages participation in the arts via sustainable transportation, and promotes the richness of arts resources available in the Madison area. It's free to join the tour - all ages welcome. Those who cannot bike are invited to walk, bus, or carpool to meet up with us along the route. Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage.
Sunday: Jaime Guiscafre at Cargo Coffee-East Washington
Guitar, second Sundays. Free.
Liz Lauren
Sunday: A Flea in Her Ear at American Players Theatre, Spring Green
2017's best bet to have you rolling in the aisles, offering characters with no impulse control running a gauntlet of glorious temptation. This bevvy of bourgeoisie are secretly dying to let down their guard (and their garters). And once that wafer-thin seal of propriety is broken, the bacchanal glee boiling just beneath the surface is free to run amok, bouncing from room to room in a hotel of ill repute. We've brought out the big comedic guns for this one; consider this your invitation to join the melee.
Sunday: Jared & the Mill, Canyon Spells, Hamish Anderson at The Frequency
$14 ($12 adv.; $17/$15 ages 18+).. Presented by Majestic Live. Doors 6:30 pm.
