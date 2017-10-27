Photos: Fair trade gift ideas from Serrv Madison

1 of 11
The Women's Bean Project is a non-profit organization based in Denver which was created to help at-risk women break the cycle of chronic poverty and unemployment.
2 of 11
20% of the sales of every pair of Bee Keeper Socks will be donated to the Friends of the Earth Bee Action program to help save the bees. So you can feel good about wearing them for more than their style and comfort!
3 of 11
Breadwarmers make great wedding and host gifts. The terracotta stone can be warmed in an oven to keep bread warm. It's a great addition to any holiday table.
4 of 11
Everyone's favorite! Kitty cat tape measures are great gifts for kids and crafters alike.
5 of 11
Each of these jali-carved animals is masterfully carved from a single piece of gorara stone, revealing a smaller animal within.
6 of 11
This kitty's paws and tail curve over the edge of a shelf or desk. Hand-carved of balsa wood. A great gift for the cat lover in your life!
7 of 11
This festive necklace is made from natural tagua nut slivers and acai nuts and is dyed in a brilliant array of jewel-toned colors. Makes a great statement necklace and is eco-friendly!
8 of 11
Welcome guests in the spirit of peace and love. Natural wreath of takip-asin wood wrapped in galtang vine is lovely on its own, or when adorned with flowers or lights.
9 of 11
Meet the adorable miniature magnet version of our best-selling Can*imal Dino. Like its big brother, this animal is handmade in Kenya from recycled aluminum cans and bound with telephone wire.
10 of 11
Add delicious flavor to your next meal! Mild, fruity curry makes a delicious complement to meats, vegetables, and eggs. Spicy hot red chili sauce works great as a marinade for meats.
11 of 11
Not sure what to get? A Gift Certificate let's them choose their favorite fair trade item.