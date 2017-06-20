Photos: Live on King Street 2017 Headliners

June 23 - Dark Star Orchestra

June 23 - Dark Star Orchestra

July 14 - Preservation Hall Jazz Band

July 14 - Preservation Hall Jazz Band

With Mama Digdown's Brass Band and The Handphibians.

July 28 - Brother Ali

July 28 - Brother Ali

With Fringe Character and Lucien Parker.

August 4 - Shakey Graves

August 4 - Shakey Graves

With David Ramirez and Seasaw. 

August 18 - The New Pornographers

August 18 - The New Pornographers

With Ought and Trophy Dad.

September 15 - Strand of Oaks

September 15 - Strand of Oaks

With Dessa and Fever Marlene. 

September 29 - Against Me!

September 29 - Against Me!

With Bleached and The Dirty Nil.

The Majestic Theatre's Live on King Street free outdoor concert series kicks off this Friday with Dark Star Orchestra. See all this year's headliners.