Exploring American Roots music

× 1 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 2 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 3 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 4 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 5 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 6 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 7 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 8 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 9 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 10 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 11 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 12 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 13 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 14 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 15 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 16 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 17 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 18 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 19 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 20 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 21 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 22 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 23 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 24 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer × 25 of 25 Expand Kent Sweitzer Prev Next

Presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, the Sugar Maple Music Festival is a two-day outdoor festival in Madison celebrating traditional music through performances, workshops and jam sessions. This family-friendly festival offers entertainment for people of all ages. The 2018 festival runs Aug. 3-4 at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. Tickets and details at sugarmaplefest.org.

Enjoy this collection of photographs from past fests by Kent Sweitzer Photography.

Sponsored content from Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective/Sugar Maple Music Festival