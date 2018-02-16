12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 16 - 18)

×

Friday: Joan of Arc at Der Rathskeller

You never know what you're gonna get with Joan of Arc. And maybe that's the point. One of Chicago's most prolific and iconic bands, JOA has been creating "music for no audience" since 1996. With roots in classic emocore, the band has remained in a constant state of flux over the past 20 years, rotating through members and collaborators, infuriating fans, perplexing critics and trying on musical styles ranging from post rock to glitch to experimental electronic. With Zed Kenzo, a hip-hop project from Milwaukee's Zechariah Ruffin. Click here for more info.