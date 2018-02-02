12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 2 - 4)

×

Saturday: Free the 350 Benefit at Art In

A night of hip-hop for an important cause. Free the 350 is a local organization fighting to address issues of race and poverty in the criminal justice system and free those held on bail who can’t afford to pay it. All the proceeds from the concert will go to the group’s bail fund, and the organizers have recruited a talented group of emcees and singers to help out. Hard-hitting emcees such as UW student HANKS will be joined by crooners like Dequandray. The headliner is K.I.L.O. (pictured) of the group Bloodline, a veteran of the scene with political messages in her music to match the purpose of the event. Also with John Denver aka The Profit, Rambunxious, TG, Tha Catalyst, Willie Wright, Evaridae. Click here for more info.