14 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 23 - 25)

Friday: Palm at Der Rathskeller

Philadelphia’s experimental-rock heroes are playing a free show on their tour in support of the new record Rock Island. The band sounds like the Beach Boys with a case of vertigo, tearing the very idea of rock music apart and stitching it back together again. Dueling guitars form the rhythm section, while the drums and bass take center stage on choruses with ghostly vocals. They are experts in sound production and songwriting, and even those familiar with Palm’s albums should find a new sonic urgency in their live performance. Spirit of the Beehive opens. Click here for more info.