12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (March 16-18)

Sunday: Stewart Huff at North Street Cabaret

Once and forever known to fans as “Uncle Baby Daddy,” don’t let that silly-sounding moniker throw you off; Huff is one of the smartest, most philosophical comedians around. With an act honed during the last two decades, Stewart Huff brings the laughs wrapped in a coating of comfort food for thought, all topped off with a delightful Southern drawl that only makes him that much more affable. Maybe he can make sense of the existential chaos currently gripping the nation. With Allie Lindsay, Nick Hart. Click here for more info.