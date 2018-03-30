10 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (March 30-April 1).

×

Saturday: The Honey Pies at Brink Lounge

Many in Madison’s talented community of musicians pick up gigs in one-time-only permutations on a regular basis. Sometimes those combos develop into something more lasting, as is the case with The Honey Pies. The trio includes guitarist-vocalist Tom Waselchuk (The Dang-Its, Stone Oak), multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown and vocalist Jodi Jean Amble. All have created music in about any genre you can name, so it will be fun to see what they come up with together. Click here for more info.