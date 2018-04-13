13 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 13-15).

1 of 15
Audrey Hansa
Friday - Sunday: Take Me With You at Madison Enterprise Center
This weekend you’re invited to buckle up alongside UW-Madison senior Hansa for her immersive multimedia installation Take Me With You. Tracing the stories of seven fictional racing enthusiasts (from Formula One to dirt bikers), the show creates unique, personalized worlds for each character, inviting viewers to enter their lives through paintings, screen prints, comics, and even individually repurposed racing helmets. The artist makes a point of presenting a diverse field of perspective, a refreshing departure from a field generally dominated by straight white men. Click here for more info.
2 of 15
Shawn Harper Photography
Friday - Sunday: Radiance at Overture Center
Kanopy Dance celebrates the arrival of spring by sharing the stage with guest artists. Lonny Joseph Gordon (UW-Madison alum and a professor renowned for his trans-cultural work, including kabuki) has made Madison a stop in his five-year world tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his company GORDONDANCE. In Radiance he presents “Radiant Shaman” and “Bench, Benches, Benchmark.” Influential Chicago-based choreographer Winifred Haun’s work “Trashed” combines modern dance and circus arts to explore the ill effects of clutter. The varied program also features works from company members, including premieres from Sarah Wolf, Erica Pinigis and Kiro Kopulos. Click here for more info.
3 of 15
Beau Meyer
Friday - Sunday: The Laramie Project at UW Hemsley Theatre
In 1998, after Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was tortured and tied to a fence, the trial of his murderers revealed a community roiled by conflict and misunderstanding. Members of the Tectonic Theatre conducted interviews with people all over the spectrum to gain insight into the hate and fear that fueled the incident. This UW-Madison theater department production examines our not-so-distant past to try to understand the present. Through April 29. Click here for more info.
4 of 15
Friday - Saturday: That’s What They Said at Broom Street Theater
Local raconteurs share tales both heartbreaking and entertaining about being a part of the gay “bear” movement, ending relationships, becoming a single parent, having your child come out as transgender, and one so unusual that we’re sworn to secrecy about it. Hint: It will stick to the roof of your mouth. With stories by Cynthia Coates, Phyllis DeGioia, Whitney Derendinger, Dave Durbin, Deborah Hearst, Margaret Leaf, Karl Reinhardt, Netalie Lev Sheinman and Dennis Yadon. Directed by Molly Vanderlin. Click here for more info.
5 of 15
Sponsored by The Century House
6 of 15
Brian Friedman
Friday - Saturday: Rory Albanese at Comedy Club on State
Rory's dream was always to do stand-up, but early on that doesn't pay the bills. To combat poverty, he got an internship at The Daily Show in 1999, where he worked his way to executive producer and garnered a few Emmys for his hard work. These days, Albanese tours the world tackling the topics he and Jon Stewart would often skewer on national television, now with the added delicate touch of live performance. With Rojo Perez. Click here for more info.
7 of 15
Friday: David Bromberg Quintet at the Barrymore
Stringed instrument expert David Bromberg (pictured) contributed to a passel of classic albums in the late '60s and '70s, as well as releasing a series of his own distinctive discs, before taking a long break from touring on a regular basis. His 2016 release The Blues, the Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues should give a clue to his recent focus. Co-headliner Sebastian helped birth folk rock with The Lovin' Spoonful — as well as the singer-songwriter movement, working solo — and remains a captivating performer. Click here for more info.
8 of 15
Friday: Sunspot at Ruby
Longtime Madison electro pop band Sunspot’s latest album, The Wonders of the Invisible World, combines historic paranormal stories with their trademark guitar-driven sound. A highlight of the album is the title track, which retells the story of the Salem witch trials with rock opera epicness. The MAMA-winning group is celebrating the latest addition to their decade-spanning discography with a release party that is sure to deliver scary fun along with great riffage. Click here for more info.
9 of 15
Friday: Zeroed Hero at The Frequency
Fans of no-nonsense hard rock will want to check out this new Madison band, which celebrates the release of debut album, Love Letters to a Mannequin, at this show. Anchored by songwriters Chris Franczek and Dean Kesler (bandmates previously in three times thick), Zeroed Hero’s all-star live lineup also includes Alison Margaret, Tony Kille and Stefan Truesdell. A full night of rock is assured, with opening sets by German Art Students and Small Mediums. Click here for more info.
10 of 15
Friday: Remo Drive at The Sett
Minneapolis’ Remo Drive is a big part of a burgeoning Midwestern emo revival scene, playing music inspired by bands from the genre’s early 2000s peak (think Title Fight or American Football). With howling vocals and bright rock guitars riffing over grungy rhythms, they sing about suburban drama and tragic romances on their ironically titled first full-length, Greatest Hits. Indie pop band Varsity opens. Click here for more info.
11 of 15
Sponsored by The Century House
12 of 15
Friday: Penguin Prison at High Noon Saloon
Penguin Prison is multi-instrumentalist and singer Christopher Glover’s electropop reincarnation of disco and glam, which he infuses with glossy production and shimmering synth sounds. His latest EP Turn It Up uses bright guitar riffing, driving rhythms and catchy choruses to fashion modern dance songs nostalgic of ’80s music. Electronic indie pop band Mating Ritual opens, with upbeat songs supporting lead singer Ryan Marshall Lawhon’s gravelly vocals. Click here for more info.
13 of 15
Saturday: HUMP! Film Festival at the Barrymore
This amateur erotic film festival is curated by Dan Savage, the former Madisonian behind the Savage Love sex advice column and podcast. With a slate of 21 short films made by lovers across the spectrum, Hump! is sure to provide some racy fun. Click here for more info.
14 of 15
Saturday: Royal Tease at Five Nightclub
Wisconsin Burlesque Entertainment’s marquee event joins together elite regional and national performers for a night of gleeful revelry. This edition will feature visiting artists such as emcee Lola Van Ella and the “godfather of boy-lesque,” Tigger. They’ll be joined by locals Greta Thorn, Claire Moon, event organizer Mercury Stardust (dubbed The Ambassador of Cheese and Tease) and others. Attendees can expect hula hooping and who knows what else. Click here for more info.
15 of 15
Sunday: Houndmouth at the Majestic
Indiana’s most famous folk-rockers, Houndmouth is known for their powerful harmonies, catchy choruses and bright instrumentation. Their latest album, Little Neon Limelight, features the hit single “Sedona,” which adds indie rock guitar work to their alt-country sound in telling the sad story of the city forgotten as a shooting location for westerns. The album delivers more similarly-melancholy tales with plenty of nostalgia and expert pop songwriting. With Frederick the Younger. Click here for more info.
13 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 13-15).