13 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 13-15).

Friday - Saturday: Rory Albanese at Comedy Club on State

Rory's dream was always to do stand-up, but early on that doesn't pay the bills. To combat poverty, he got an internship at The Daily Show in 1999, where he worked his way to executive producer and garnered a few Emmys for his hard work. These days, Albanese tours the world tackling the topics he and Jon Stewart would often skewer on national television, now with the added delicate touch of live performance. With Rojo Perez. Click here for more info.