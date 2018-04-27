12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 27-29).

×

Friday + Sunday: Florencia en el Amazonas at Overture Center

Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s third opera, in 1996, was the first Spanish-language opera to be commissioned by a U.S. company (Houston Grand Opera). The story, inspired by the writings of Gabriel García Márquez, recounts an anonymous voyage by opera diva Florence Grimaldi (soprano Elizabeth Caballero, pictured) down the Amazon River to perform in Manaus, Brazil. She secretly hopes to be reunited with her lover, a butterfly hunter, whom she left in the jungle. Love affairs, storms, piranhas and, ultimately, cholera ensue. Lyric tenor Mackenzie Whitney, lyric soprano Rachel Sterrenberg, baritone Nmon Ford, and three others round out the Madison Opera cast. Click here for more info.