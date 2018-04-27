12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 27-29).

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Lines at Overture Center
This weekend is your last chance to see Theatre LILA’s breathtaking work culled from the stories of five playwrights of color. The talented ensemble weaves gracefully and powerfully through spoken word, scenes and dance to portray the harsh realities of growing up in a racist world. The material resonates, shocks and provokes. Click here for more info.
Friday + Sunday: Florencia en el Amazonas at Overture Center
Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s third opera, in 1996, was the first Spanish-language opera to be commissioned by a U.S. company (Houston Grand Opera). The story, inspired by the writings of Gabriel García Márquez, recounts an anonymous voyage by opera diva Florence Grimaldi (soprano Elizabeth Caballero, pictured) down the Amazon River to perform in Manaus, Brazil. She secretly hopes to be reunited with her lover, a butterfly hunter, whom she left in the jungle. Love affairs, storms, piranhas and, ultimately, cholera ensue. Lyric tenor Mackenzie Whitney, lyric soprano Rachel Sterrenberg, baritone Nmon Ford, and three others round out the Madison Opera cast. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Derriere at the Chazen
Student artist Michele Marti creates a study in repose, so to speak, with her multimedia interpretations of the physical impressions that “backs and butts” leave as the human body rests on various surfaces. Lithography, video and upholstered furniture fabric all reflects the memory and traces we leave behind, creating what she calls “intimate moments” between the artist and viewer. Marti’s works earned the 2018 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize. Through July 8. Click here for more info.
Saturday - Sunday: Asleep at the Wheel at Stoughton Opera House
For nearly half a century, Asleep at the Wheel has been a staple of country music. The western swing icons have scored 10 Grammys on the strength of their 20 studio albums and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon. The band’s latest, a 2015 tribute to Bob Wills, features collaborations with everyone from Merle Haggard and George Strait to the Avett Brothers and Old Crow Medicine Show. Click here for more info.
Friday: Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound at Stoughton Opera House
A founding member of The Smokin’ Bandits and house musician at HotelRED, Pat Ferguson is releasing his long-awaited solo album, Light of Day/Dark of Night. With production from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades member Adam Greuel and collaborations with many other local artists featured in his backing band, the album is a love letter to the Midwestern folk scene. The single “Fuel the Tide” uses Ferguson’s trademark roots songwriting, delightful harmonies and trilling violins to fashion a modern Americana ballad. Click here for more info.
Friday: Marquis Hill with UW Jazz Orchestra at UW Morphy Hall
Three nights of jazz performances from ensembles featuring UW students, faculty, high school students and guest trumpet soloist Marquis Hill (pictured), a Chicago musician acclaimed for his innovative solos and fluid lyricism. Each night will consist of Hill performing with various UW-affiliated bands. Tuesday features the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Composer’s Group. Thursday (April 26, 8 pm) is a faculty jazz quartet led by director of jazz studies Johannes Wallmann. Friday’s finale (April 27, 8 pm) includes the UW Jazz Orchestra and the UW High School Honors Jazz Band, which includes advanced high school jazz musicians from the Madison area. Click here for more info.
Friday: Chroma at MMoCA
Audience members are encouraged to arrive in “statement attire” at this ambitious celebration of the colors of the rainbow. Featuring interactive exhibits, food, music and spaces dedicated to the spectral colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. Click here for more info, and read a recent Isthmus story about Chroma.
Friday: Weaves at The Sett
Weaves is a chaotic indie-pop band from Toronto that constantly shifts genres, from 1990s alternative sounds to R&B ballads. Lead singer Jasmyn Burke’s versatile and gritty voice is a constant, as she weaves between powerful guitars and erratic percussion. The band’s cover of The Beatles’ classic “Help” uses surprising instrumentation to wonderfully weird and artsy effect, contrasting with the tone of the band’s 2017 album Wide Open. The milk-obsessed Wisconsin band Sugar & the Milkman open. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dada Life at Liquid
The electronic dance DJ duo from Stockholm, Sweden, is touring in support of a new album, Our Nation, six years after releasing their last full-length. The single “Higher Than the Sun” is a house banger that mixes intense rhythm and bass grooves with warm synthesizers and pop vocals about partying. Dada Life is also known for absurd stage humor, partly in homage to the art movement referenced in their name. Milwaukee-based DJ Nico opens, along with DJs Fallout, JET BLVCK and Davilla. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ralph Shively fundraiser at Mickey's
A regular presence at east side music haunts, Ralph Shively has organized many a fundraiser for community radio station WORT-FM. Now it’s time for the community to help Shively out, as he continues to recover from being hit by a vehicle while crossing Willy Street last winter. Music will be provided by Madison bands The Hussy, Wood Chickens and Educational Davis, as well as Minneapolis visitor Battlerat (pictured), led by Celeste Heule, ex-Sleeping in the Aviary. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Jim Jefferies at Overture
Jefferies may be from Down Under, but his vicious takedowns of global politics have made him a worldwide superstar. His most recent special, Freedumb, attacked Trump and America’s false patriotism. Now, when we need it more than ever, Jefferies is bringing his searing political takes to the Midwest. Prepare for a night of naughty words aimed at the naughty people who control our nation’s assets. Click here for more info.
Tim Nagle
Saturday: Post Animal at High Noon Saloon
Chicago’s psych-rock revivalists have been churning out introspective, bluesy jams from the cities’ growing DIY community. Their latest single, “Gelatin Mode,” is a harder turn for the band, utilizing driving percussion and reverb-soaked guitars to dramatic effect, sounding like a 21st century Led Zeppelin. The lineup includes Javi Reyes, a former member of Madison’s Dolores. Locals Slow Pulp and Tippy open. Click here for more info.
12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 27-29).