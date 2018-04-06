11 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 6-8).

1 of 11
Friday - Sunday: UW Science Expeditions
Each spring, UW-Madison hosts the community open house Science Expeditions, featuring an always-expanding array of activities, venue tours and presentations appropriate for all ages. This year’s lineup for the first time includes the annual Engineering Expo (Saturday, 9 am-2 pm). A Campus Trolley runs between venues starting at 9:30 am Saturday and 11:30 am Sunday. Click here for more info.
2 of 11
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Film Festival
Whether you’re a cinephile or a layperson, the Wisconsin Film Festival has something for you. This 20th annual (!) fest features movies about filmmakers, and documentaries and features from around the globe. An annual highlight is the Wisconsin’s Own series, where filmmakers with connections to our state get to make their mark. We’re excited about The Blood Is at the Doorstep, a documentary about the aftermath of the police shooting of Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee; Won’t You Be My Neighbor, about Fred Rogers, creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood; and You Were Never Really Here, a thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix. The April 5 opening night celebration includes screenings of the Wisconsin-made experimental short Elemental and Mountain (Shannon Hall), filmed at peaks around the world. Plus, a free dance party with disco cineastes VO5 in the Memorial Union Rathskeller. Click here for more info.
3 of 11
Friday - Sunday: Marjorie Prime at Overture
Fans of Black Mirror should take note of Forward Theater Company’s latest mind-bender. In Marjorie Prime, an 85-year-old woman with fading memories enlists the help of a younger (artificial) version of her deceased husband. Jordan Harrison’s play, which was adapted into a successful Hollywood movie, explores the possibilities and limitations of technology. With Madison standout actors Judy Kimball and Karen Moeller (pictured), and APT’s Brian Mani and Michael Huftile. Directed by Forward’s artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Click here for more info.
4 of 11
Friday - Sunday: Les Misérables at Overture
The larger-than-life musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 19th-century novel lands in Madison. The story has been reproduced often in musical (and movie) form. But this iteration promises to bring added depth and detail to what is already a dazzling blend of history and narrative. This touring Broadway production created by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg uses details from Hugo’s own paintings to create the musical’s scenery. Still, what makes Les Miz one of the most popular musicals of all time is its timeless tale of love and grief in the time of the French Revolution, illustrated by classic songs, including “I Dreamed A Dream” and “One Day More.” Click here for more info.
5 of 11
Friday - Sunday: Fikriye Oz at Arts + Lit Lab
In collaboration with the UW-Madison art department, ALL is presenting a reception for the two winners of their exhibition awards for graduating fine arts MFA students. Sculpture artist Kaylyn Gerenz’s pieces are constructed with everyday objects, like the notecards that she utilizes to comment on documentation. The painter Fikriye Oz (work pictured) looks at the ways groups of people are worn down by global capitalism by depicting spaces in decay. Click here for more info.
6 of 11
Friday: Cribshitter, Evan Murdock & Imperfect Strangers at Come Back In
Listeners in the mood for a wide range of sounds are directed to the friendly stage side of the Come Back In. Former Lonesome Rogues mandolinist Evan Murdock continues writing songs of heartfelt depth and subtle wit, a gift finely displayed with his current band, the Imperfect Strangers. Joining them are the genre mixologists of Cribshitter; anyone who believes their songs must be less subtle than Murdock’s due to that name (and the general shenanigans that sometimes accompany their live shows) will have a fine chance to revise that judgment on Friday. Or, find that assumption gleefully proven. Click here for more info.
7 of 11
Friday: Circuit des Yeux at The Sett
In 2016, Chicago-based songwriter Haley Fohr had a spiritual awakening. The way she describes it, something came over her and she spent the night convulsing and vomiting on the floor. The experience inspired her 2017 album, Reaching for Indigo, the fifth as her experimental indie-folk project Circuit Des Yeux. With a voice somewhere between Nico and Kate Bush, and trippy, electronic-acoustic instrumentation, Fohr’s music is always fascinating and unexpected. With Marisa Anderson. Click here for more info.
8 of 11
Friday: Acting Un-American at Arts + Lit Lab
Fermat’s Last Theater opens its season with a timely and relevant staged reading culled from the 1938 testimony of Hallie Flanagan before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). Flanagan was the director of the Federal Theatre Project, a Works Progress Administration program that provided work for scores of unemployed actors, writers and directors. The project’s politics ran afoul of anti-communist FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, and the congressional hearings preceded the ones that famously ousted suspected communists from Hollywood. Click here for more info.
9 of 11
Friday: Andrew Baldwin Quintet at the Central Library
Some of Madison’s finest young jazzers star at this kickoff of the spring season’s InDIGenous jazz concerts, produced by the Madison Music Collective. Bandleader Andrew Baldwin earned his masters in percussion performance at UW-Madison, and has played all over the world, bridging styles and cultures. He’s joined by trumpeter Paul Dietrich, tenor saxophonist Rachel Heuer, pianist Sam Moffet, and bassist Isaac Suprenant, all contributing their significant chops to performing two sets of Baldwin’s original compositions. Click here for more info.
10 of 11
Sunday: Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party at Brink Lounge
It’s almost time for fans of local music to choose this year’s Madison Area Music Award winners; the final round of voting begins April 9. Be among the first to learn this year’s finalists at the MAMAs annual announcement party, featuring sets by rockers BingBong, genre fusionists White Bush Unicorn, pianist Kaia Kalise (pictured), and all-star ensemble 2 Broads 1 Band (with singers Carolynn Schwartz Black and Lo Marie, guitarist Cliff Frederiksen, bassist John Widdicombe, keyboard player Todd Phipps, and drummer Geoff Brady). Click here for more info.
11 of 11
Sunday: Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at UW Union
This might just be the most prestigious ukulele ensemble in the world. For nearly three decades, this 12-piece orchestra has played sold-out shows in illustrious venues such as Sydney Opera House, The Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, putting their own quirky spin on everything from classical to disco to contemporary bluegrass and country. Bring your own instrument and join in a free ukulele jam session before the show in the Festival Room from 4:30-6:30 pm. Click here for more info.
11 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 6-8).