11 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 6-8).

Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Film Festival

Whether you’re a cinephile or a layperson, the Wisconsin Film Festival has something for you. This 20th annual (!) fest features movies about filmmakers, and documentaries and features from around the globe. An annual highlight is the Wisconsin’s Own series, where filmmakers with connections to our state get to make their mark. We’re excited about The Blood Is at the Doorstep, a documentary about the aftermath of the police shooting of Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee; Won’t You Be My Neighbor, about Fred Rogers, creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood; and You Were Never Really Here, a thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix. The April 5 opening night celebration includes screenings of the Wisconsin-made experimental short Elemental and Mountain (Shannon Hall), filmed at peaks around the world. Plus, a free dance party with disco cineastes VO5 in the Memorial Union Rathskeller. Click here for more info.