16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 4-6).

Friday: MMoCA Gallery Night

Prepare to be dazzled as dozens of venues host art-related events during the spring ritual. Headlining the event at MMoCA is the interactive installation solo show Irene Grau: Construction Season. Grau used a residency here to create a collection of handcrafted symbols based on local construction signs. Or check out a surrealistic collision of taxidermy and art at Dan’s Taxidermy (5522 Fieldstone Lane), featuring collaborations with Exquisite Corpse Taxidermy and Bizarre Bazaar. Visually impaired artists display work at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Art In hosts As Nature Intended, a show to benefit a new primate sanctuary. Climb into a coffin at Encountering the Dharma at Common Wealth Gallery. And, don’t miss nevertheless, she persisted: Prints by Contemporary Women Artists at Edgewood College Gallery, displaying works from some of the biggest names in visual art today, including Judy Chicago, Kiki Smith and Kara Walker. See the full schedule at mmoca.org. Click here for more info.