16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 1-3).

×

Sunday: Bishop Harold Rayford with the Rick Flowers Ensemble at Fountain of Life Covenant Church

Jazz and blues are recognized as "the" American indigenous art forms. African-American gospel music, music inspired by God, is the birthplace of jazz and blues. This program will consider the role of jazz as worship music (as in “Christ the Conquistador” and John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme), investigate the inclusion of jazz voicings in the newer gospel styles as well as improvisational performances of popular gospel songs, and also the role of the church as an incubator of jazz artists. Having been nominated three times for the Dove Award and once for the Stellar Award, there is no doubt that gospel jazz sax player Harold Rayford, and friends (including Rick Flowers on drums), will raise the roof in this highly anticipated two-set performance. Free! Click here for more info.

Part of Isthmus Jazz Fest.