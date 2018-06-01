16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 1-3).

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Overture
Capital City Theatre presents a staged concert production of the Disney musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel. Julian Decker (Les Miserables, The Lion King, Ragtime) reprises his role as the titular bellringer, while Syndee Winters (all three Skylar sisters in Hamilton, and the live Easter television broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar) plays the gypsy Esmeralda. The stars are backed by a 50-member ensemble and 24-piece orchestra. Click here for more info.
2 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Madison Comedy Week
Catch the end of the first-ever Madison Comedy Week, a "who's who" of jokesters for more than 20 shows at 10 different venues, featuring sketch comedy, stand-up, improv and music. Almost a dozen acts are on the schedule this weekend. Help close out the week on a high note at the first Pursuit of Happiness Festival with stand-up headliners Mary Mack (pictured) and Tim Harmston (Sunday, 7:30 pm). You won't want to miss a single second of laughs! Click here for more info.
3 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Spring Art Tour in the Driftless
One of south-central Wisconsin’s singular arts events, the 12th annual Spring Art Tour, put on by the Mount Horeb Area Arts Association, invites adventurous art lovers to chart their own courses across Wisconsin’s Driftless region as they make their way to the open studios of 19 professional artists and craftspeople. Featuring everything from acrylic painting to jewelry to woodwork, the event offers a fascinating look behind the scenes. Click here for more info.
4 of 16
Friday + Sunday: Whoopensocker! at Overture
Third- and fourth-graders from Madison elementary schools created the source material, and a talented crew of actor/singer/dancers from Theatre LILA adapted it into a one-of-a-kind performance. Remember what it felt like to be a kid? Now imagine it coming to life. It’s that cool. Click here for more info.
5 of 16
Friday: Darren Sterud Orchestra featuring Tim Whalen at Brink Lounge
Scheduling issues for the 31st annual festival required a change of dates, and organizers seized the opportunity to expand the former two-day event into a 10-day extravaganza with 27 different performances and events at various locations throughout Madison. This year’s focus will be on local and regional acts. There are a number of acts on the Memorial Union Terrace, a State Street “jazz stroll,” a concert highlighting jazz’s gospel roots, and another honoring women’s contributions to the genre. There’s also a world premiere from saxophonist Hanah Jon Taylor, Songs for the Emerging Man. Click here for more info.
6 of 16
Friday: Emerson Hunton Quintet at Arts + Lit Lab
The Arts + Literature Laboratory presents Emerson Hunton's new quintet with Greg Ward, Russ Johnson, Ben Cruz and Charlie Kirchen. Angular, long-form composition, spacious improvisation, and high energy free-bop with a veteran horn section. Opening the evening will be a book launch and poetry reading by Fabu, who will read from her latest books. Click here for more info.
7 of 16
About Face Touring
Friday: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners at The Red Zone
In song, Jackson Taylor comes across as a combination of ’70s era Waylon Jennings (party-ready but sensitive) and Merle Haggard (a working man). The persona is not a put-on; Taylor grew up in a family of migrant farm laborers, and his early musical career was spent as a resident wild child of the underground outlaw country and Southern rock scenes. Taylor and the Sinners’ music is a punk-edged combination of those two genres. With Zac Matthews Band. Click here for more info.
8 of 16
Friday: Sam Ness at High Noon Saloon
Wisconsinite and MAMA-award nominated singer-songwriter Sam Ness traveled the world before returning home with his genre-bending 2017 folk album, Whispered on the Wind. With rugged vocals and a full backing band, including a cello and a soulful horn section, Ness sings ballads on relationships and his belief in God. With Josh Harty & the Big Tasty, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets. Click here for more info.
9 of 16
Friday: Mokoomba at North Street Cabaret
Before their June 3 show as part of Central Park Sessions, Zimbabwean Afro-pop Hall of Fame inductees Mokoomba bring their unique fusion of sounds to the Cabaret. The band’s latest album, Luyando, which means “ mother’s love” in the Tonga language, is an acoustic effort that makes great use of instruments from around the world while retaining Mokoomba’s ability to craft catchy, toe-tapping rhythms. Click here for more info.
10 of 16
Sweeney Photography
Saturday: Parks & Trails Unite Festival at Lake Farm County Park
Check out the new Lower Yahara River Trail with this free celebration organized by Dane County Parks. A slew of outdoor activities for all ages includes pontoon boat rides, disc golf, animal exhibits and, of course, nature walks. Each park hosts a music stage with performers ranging from Americana masters Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers to metalheads Lords of the Trident (pictured ). This is Wisconsin, so of course there’s a biergarten (Lake Farm Park), a homebrew contest (McDaniel Park) and food carts at both parks. Click here for more info.
11 of 16
Saturday: Fruit Fest on Williamson Street
What could be sweeter than a full day of music from some of Madison’s best musical acts? The diverse lineup includes indie-folk-pop from The Fancy Pears, smooth hip-hop jams from Lucien Parker (pictured) and DJ Mando, fun vintage sounds from Rocket to Luna, Johnny Likes Noize, Brett and The Dandys, and disco all-stars VO5. It’s the most glitter-friendly festival in town, without a doubt. Click here for more info.
12 of 16
MACAM.tv
Sunday: The Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park
As a precursor to the cluster of sessions happening in August, Central Park Sessions launches an all-day affair with two stages — one main stage with musical acts and original dance by Kanopy Dance Company and an acoustic stage with more musical acts and comedy to wrap up Madison Comedy Week. Mokoomba from Zimbabwe plays a set at the fest and a warm-up party at the Crystal Corner Bar (Saturday, June 2, 8 pm). Click here for more info.
13 of 16
Vaughn Strother
Sunday: "Musicians Find 'Utopia' in Denmark" & "Jazz in Exile" at Urban League
UW Professor Ethelene Whitmire presents “Musicians Find ‘Utopia’ in Denmark,” a talk on African American jazz expatriates; followed by filmmaker Chuck France presenting Jazz in Exile (1982). A short Q & A session will follow the film. Free! Click here for more info.
14 of 16
Sunday: Hanah Jon Taylor Artet at Madison Opera Center
The world premiere of "Songs for the Emerging Man," performed by the Hanah Jon Taylor Artet and urban poets including Laduma Nguyuza. The Artet features Kirk Brown on piano and keyboards; Dushun Mosley on percussion; Darius Savage on bass; and Hanah Jon Taylor on woodwinds.
“Songs for the Emerging Man” is offered as a musical score to the highlights, challenges and triumphs of the under-privileged growing into manhood; his dreams and aspirations contrasted by the way the world views him in stereotype. Click here for more info.
15 of 16
Sunday: Madison Jazz Jam with Lem Banks at North Street Cabaret
The Madison Jazz Jam celebrates the 2018 Isthmus Jazz Festival with a performance by guest vocalist Lem Banks. A shining star of the Milwaukee music scene, Banks specializes in everything from the Great American Songbook to Motown to contemporary R&B. During his 30-plus year career, Banks has performed with virtually all of the Cream City’s top jazz artists and opened for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. He’s a five-time nominee for the annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) “Best Male Vocalist” award, has an ongoing gig at Milwaukee’s Packing House Restaurant, and can be heard on several Paul Spencer “Jazz Explosion” live CDs. Click here for more info.
16 of 16
Polodadon Vaughner
Sunday: Bishop Harold Rayford with the Rick Flowers Ensemble at Fountain of Life Covenant Church
Jazz and blues are recognized as "the" American indigenous art forms. African-American gospel music, music inspired by God, is the birthplace of jazz and blues. This program will consider the role of jazz as worship music (as in “Christ the Conquistador” and John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme), investigate the inclusion of jazz voicings in the newer gospel styles as well as improvisational performances of popular gospel songs, and also the role of the church as an incubator of jazz artists. Having been nominated three times for the Dove Award and once for the Stellar Award, there is no doubt that gospel jazz sax player Harold Rayford, and friends (including Rick Flowers on drums), will raise the roof in this highly anticipated two-set performance. Free! Click here for more info.
16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 1-3).