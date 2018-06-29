15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 29-July 1).

×

Friday + Saturday: LunArt Festival

A first-of-its kind arts and music showcase featuring all women performers, this festival brings an exciting lineup including workshops, lectures, panels, masterclasses and a range of performances highlighting disciplines including dance, spoken word, music and visual art. The opening gala concert is Thursday at MMoCA; the closing gala is Sunday night at First Unitarian Society (both at 7 pm) — and there's plenty in between. Find the schedule at lunartfestival.org.

Pictured: Tiny Dinosaur, who will perform at Robina Courtyard with Helen Avakian on June 30 as part of the LunArt Festival.

Read more about the festival in this week's Isthmus.